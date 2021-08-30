Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Goodbye summer grilling

Remove from heat and taste for seasoning, adding more fish sauce, lime juice or sugar as necessary. The sauce should be highly seasoned. Serve warm or at room temperature. When cooled and covered it will keep up to three days in the refrigerator. Makes about 1 cup.

For the kebabs: Cut the thighs into strips the size of your little finger. Combine the soy sauce, lime juice, ginger, salmbal ulek, cumin and turmeric in a large bowl and stir well to blend. Add the chicken and toss thoroughly to coat. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, light the grill or preheat the gas grill to high.

When ready to cook, drain the chicken strips, then thread them lengthwise on the skewers. Oil the grill grate and arrange the skewers on the hot grate. Grill for 2 to 4 minutes, just until the meat is cooked through. Serve immediately with ramekins of the Thai Peanut Sauce for dipping.

Israeli-Spiced Tomatoes, Yogurt Sauce, and Chickpeas

Serves 4-6

Adapted from "Six Seasons" by Joshua McFadden with Martha Holmberg