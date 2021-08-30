Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Goodbye summer grilling

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and the grilling season. Well, except here in Northern California, which defies the laws of nature and we can grill outside almost all year.
While that’s true, I can still feel the change of seasons coming when I’m working in the garden in the early morning, with the angle of light starting to drop and I need my tattered insulated vest to keep warm until the sun breaks through the morning fog. Here are some items that can help you celebrate the change of seasons this Labor Day.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Santa Maria Tri-Tip
Serves 4
Santa Maria, California, in northern Santa Barbara County, is where this first became popular but I’ve run into Napans who have never heard of it. This makes me suspect they only grill hot dogs and hamburgers, or maybe not even that.
Anyway, The Santa Maria method of barbecuing dates back to the mid-19th century and to be an authentic Santa Maria Tri-trip you need (1) a tri-tip steak, which is not always offered at the local supermarket and (2) it must be grilled over red oak wood for that special smoky flavor.
What if, God forbid, you can’t find a tri-tip? Use a fairly thick piece of beef such as London broil or a New York Strip steak. And, no air-dried red oak on the property? I use mesquite charcoal to give me that Frontier California taste.
I know what you’re going to say: Santa Maria-style tri-tip should only be seasoned with black pepper, salt, and garlic before grilling over coals of red oak. They even have their own type of grill that lifts and lowers the grill over the coals (Search Santa Maria grills online if you suddenly want the strong desire to purchase another grill even when you already have three). Well, I don’t have the red oak or the fancy grill, but I do have access to spices to deepen the flavor of grilled meat.
2½ to 3 pounds tri-tip steak
1 tablespoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons Spanish smoked paprika (I love the Pimentón de La Vera)
1 tablespoon onion powder
1 tablespoon Aleppo pepper (half as hot as the crushed red chile flakes but twice as flavorful. Like salt, this is a flavor enhancer.)
1 tablespoon cumin powder
1 tablespoon ground oregano
1 tablespoon espresso coffee powder
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Measure all the ingredients (besides the steak) into a small dish and whisk together. Transfer to a lidded jar and store in a cupboard. This recipe makes enough dry rub for three, 2-1/2 to 3-pound tri-tip roasts with 1/3 cup each.
Remove any silver skin from the meat but keep the fat, which will melt and flavor the meat. Massage the rub into every surface of the meat. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
When ready to grill the meat, remove it from the refrigerator and allow it to sit at room temperature for one hour. Set the grill for a 2-zone heat for charcoal. Or, if using a gas grill, heat the grill on its high setting.
Once the grill is smoking hot, place the roast on the grill and sear one side for 6-8 minutes. Lower the heat to medium-high (or move to the cooler part of the grill) and continue to cook, flipping the roast every 6-8 minutes until an instant-read thermometer reads 130° F.
Transfer the roast to a cutting board, tent with foil and allow to rest for 10 minutes. To carve the roast, cut it in half where the roast makes its natural angle. Slice each section against the grain into thin slices.
Dutch West Indian Chicken Kebabs
Serves 4
Adapted from "The Barbecue! Bible" by Steven Raichlen
If you’re not a beef eater or are just looking for your meal to provide a bit more spice over the Labor Day weekend, here are spicy chicken kebabs for the grill. Steven Raichlen had the cooks’ dream job of spending three years in search of barbecue, gathering recipes from everywhere from Argentina to Vietnam. The original manuscript was more than 2,000 pages but luckily he had some good editors who trimmed the monster to a readable 556 pages.
8 boneless and skinless chicken thighs
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons molasses
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
1 to 2 teaspoons sambal ulek (this is a fiery paste from hot red chilies: a little goes a long way for me)
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
Mr. Raichlen serves this with Dutch West Indian Peanut Sauce (which includes even more sambal ulek) but I like to use his less spicy Thai Peanut Sauce, listed below. I tried this recipe recently and my wife went back for seconds: not of the chicken but of the Thai Peanut Sauce, so you may want to double the amount to ensure everyone gets some.
Thai Peanut Sauce
2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
1 to 2 Thai chilies (or dial it back by using jalapeño chile)
1 clove garlic, minced
2 scallions, both white and green parts, roots trimmed and minced
1/3 cup chunky peanut butter
1/3 cup coconut milk, canned (use the whole fat version) or more if needed
2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice, may need more
2 teaspoons sugar, or more to taste
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
To make the sauce: Combine the ginger, chile, garlic, scallions, peanut butter, 1/3 cup coconut milk, 2 tablespoons fish sauce, 1 tablespoon lime juice, 2 teaspoons sugar and the cilantro in a small, heavy saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring well to mix, then reduce the heat to low and simmer, uncovered, until it’s well combined, about 10 minutes. The sauce should be thick but pourable; thin with more coconut milk, if needed.
Remove from heat and taste for seasoning, adding more fish sauce, lime juice or sugar as necessary. The sauce should be highly seasoned. Serve warm or at room temperature. When cooled and covered it will keep up to three days in the refrigerator. Makes about 1 cup.
For the kebabs: Cut the thighs into strips the size of your little finger. Combine the soy sauce, lime juice, ginger, salmbal ulek, cumin and turmeric in a large bowl and stir well to blend. Add the chicken and toss thoroughly to coat. Cover and let marinate in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, light the grill or preheat the gas grill to high.
When ready to cook, drain the chicken strips, then thread them lengthwise on the skewers. Oil the grill grate and arrange the skewers on the hot grate. Grill for 2 to 4 minutes, just until the meat is cooked through. Serve immediately with ramekins of the Thai Peanut Sauce for dipping.
Israeli-Spiced Tomatoes, Yogurt Sauce, and Chickpeas
Serves 4-6
Adapted from "Six Seasons" by Joshua McFadden with Martha Holmberg
Let’s say you are a vegetarian or you simply want to embrace the plant-based life occasionally. The Farmers Market is overflowing with ripe tomatoes this time of year so you really should take advantage of it now. Enjoy this salad and try to remember fondly how sweet and fresh the tomatoes taste when you think back on this meal in January. And, where is the grill component of this dish? You need it to warm the flatbreads.
1 teaspoon ground sumac (dried berry that tastes tart, not hot)
½ teaspoon ground coriander
½ teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon dried chile flakes
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 or 2 garlic cloves (depending on your love of raw garlic)
3 large heirloom tomatoes, cored and cut into 1/4 –inch-thick slices
¾ cup plain whole-milk yogurt (but not Greek)
1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and chopped
2 cups lightly packed mix of basil, mint, and flat-leaf parsley leaves (not the stems); half roughly chopped and half torn or left whole
Hot sauce, such as Sriracha
1 cup cooked chickpeas (canned is fine but you’re welcome to cook your own)
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Extra-virgin olive oil
Flatbreads to serve with salad
Mix the sumac, coriander, cumin, chile flakes, 1 teaspoon salt, and the garlic in a small bowl.
Lay out the tomatoes on a baking sheet and sprinkle with these spices all over them. Let them sit for up to 1 hour while you fix the rest of the dish.
Stir together the yogurt, cucumber, and roughly chopped fresh herbs. Season generously with salt, black pepper and a few dashes of hot sauce.
Let the sauce sit for at least 15 minutes and up to 1 hour. Taste and adjust the seasoning.
Toss the chickpeas, onion, vinegar, and torn or whole herbs. Season with salt and black pepper, taste and adjust the seasoning. Add a glug of olive oil and toss again.
Arrange a layer of marinated tomatoes on a platter, and pour any accumulated juices over the tomatoes.
Drizzle or dollop the yogurt sauce onto the tomatoes and tumble the chickpea salad on top. Serve with warm flatbreads.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…