Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Mother’s Day choices

Everything I’m telling you is just my best guess of how a Mother’s Day celebration at home would look like. When I was living in the same state as my mother, I had no cooking or entertaining skills besides what I learned while camping out in Boy Scouts.
The most exotic thing we cooked in Troop 29 was freeze-dried Chicken Ala King, a dish none of us, a group of ravenously hungry teenagers in the middle of the woods, had ever heard of but it sounded sophisticated.
My years in Alaska were greatly influenced by the cooking of the Pacific Northwest, and particularly Seattle. Most travel to the lower 48 states from Alaska went through Seattle and lots of folks from the states of Washington and Oregon put down roots in Alaska, looking for opportunities they couldn’t find in their hometowns.
This is a long way to explain that this recipe comes from a small book called "John Sarich’s Food & Wine of the Pacific Northwest." John was a pioneer in collecting and promoting food and wine from this special area.
He became culinary director of Chateau Ste. Michelle, just outside of Seattle, and taught the unique blend of Native American, Mexican, Scandinavian, European and Asian cultures that created Pacific Northwest cuisines.
This was the same mishmash of cultures in Alaska and the states shared the same waters for fish and shellfish. This recipe comes from the fall section of cookbook, assuming you shot and cleaned the duck yourself, I suppose, but I pick this because local cherries will arrive in the Napa Farmers Market in May.
Wild Duck with Cabernet Sauvignon Chukar Cherry Sauce
Serves 4
Adapted from "John Sarich’s Food & Wine of the Pacific Northwest"
The first thing is, don’t worry if you did not shoot the duck in the wild yourself, and I personally like the Merlot from Columbia Valley more than the Cabernet. And, a Chukar is actually a Rock Partridge, but the Chukar Cherry Company of Prosser, Washington, started using the term for dried Bing and Rainier cherries without added sugar or preservatives, according to the chukar.com website. So, dried cherries from Washington State are a nice substitute. In other words, you can’t always have to follow the recipe: sometimes you have to use what you’ve got.
4 duck breasts, boned and skin on
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons sunflower oil or other neutral, high smoke point oil
1 onion, large, thinly sliced
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1 cup chicken stock
1 cup Merlot (use something that you would actually drink; nothing that says cooking wine.)
1 tablespoon chopped celery leaves (add another tablespoon of Italian parsley if no celery on hand)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley, divided
1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
1/8 teaspoon grated nutmeg
½ cup dried cherries (pitted)
Pinch of sugar
1 ½ tablespoon tomato paste
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Pierce the skin side of each breast with a fork all over the breast, then season with salt and pepper. Heat a heavy skillet then add sunflower oil. Place breasts skin side down to render the fat for about 3 minutes. Turn, brown the flesh sides for 1 minute, then remove the breasts to a plate covered with paper napkins to drain.
Reduce heat to medium, drain off all but 1 tablespoon of duck fat, then sauté onion and garlic until soft. Add stock, Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, celery leaves, rosemary, 1 tablespoon of parsley, nutmeg, dried cherries, sugar and tomato paste.
Bring to a boil, add pepper and salt to taste and simmer until sauce is reduced by a third. Add duck breasts to sauce and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes.
Remove breasts and slice ¼ inch thick. Serve draped over mashed potatoes or white rice. Pour sauce over sliced duck and garnish with chopped Italian parsley.
Scampi Provençal
Serves 4
Adapted from "The Fiddlehead Cookbook: Recipes from Alaska’s Most Celebrated Restaurant and Bakery"
Not sure if The Fiddlehead was (it closed many years ago) THE most celebrated restaurant in Alaska, but for tiny Juneau, it was pretty nice. It made you feel like you were someplace elegant and refined, compared to the snow piled high around the weather-stained homes in downtown, thanks to the 235 days of precipitation each year the town received. And, it produced an excellent cookbook. Sharon, my wife, lived in Juneau during the legislative session and we would take turns flying the two and half hour flight when she would return to our home in Anchorage or I’d take the crowded Friday afternoon flight to Juneau. At least one of our dinners on our rendezvous weekends in Juneau always seemed to be at the Fiddlehead. If you don’t like duck, this is a simple, light dish that allows you time to wrap that great gift you got for mom or your wife, right?
1 pound large shrimp (of course the cookbook calls for Alaskan spot prawns but you have to go with what you can find) peeled and deveined, leaving on the tail.
¼ cup all –purpose flour, seasoned with 1 teaspoon each of salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 teaspoons minced fresh garlic (about 3 or 4 large cloves)
1 14 ½ ounce can of diced tomatoes
1/3 cup chicken stock (or substitute white wine)
½ fresh lemon, squeezed (Meyer lemons work great for this)
4 to 5 green onions, white and greens thinly sliced
Just before you start cooking, place flour in a gallon freezer bag and dust the shrimp by briefly tossing them in the bag.
Heat butter and garlic in a large pan over medium heat. When the butter is hot and still foamy, add shrimp to pan in one layer.
Cook shrimp just until the edges begin to turn white, a couple of minutes on each side. They shouldn’t be completed done yet.
Add tomatoes, stock and lemon juice. Reduce heat to low and simmer gently until shrimp begin to curl. Stir in green onions.
Cook briefly until the shrimp are opaque through the center and sauce is slightly thickened. Serve over hot rice.
Eggs Benedict
Serves 4
Adapted from "Egg: A Culinary Exploration of the World’s Most Versatile Ingredient" by Michael Ruhlman
For many folks, Mother’s Day may be more of a brunch affair, since mom is sleeping in this morning, yes? And the quintessential brunch item to me is Eggs Benedict. You’ve got toasted bread, eggs magically turned into a sauce and meat all in one glorious dish.
Michael Ruhlman is a professional writer who got drawn into the cooking world by writing "The Making of a Chef" and never left. He wrote eight cookbooks and co-authored 10 more with various chefs. You may have seen him on an episode with his friend Anthony Bourdain.
4 English muffins, halved
4 slices Canadian bacon, sliced ¼ thick
1 recipe of Blender Hollandaise Sauce, see below
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoons white wine vinegar
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper to taste
1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (or fresh chives or Italian parsley, if you prefer) for garnish
For Blender Hollandaise Sauce:
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon Kosher salt
3 egg yolks
½ cup (one stick) unsalted butter, melted
For the sauce: Put lemon juice, salt, and yolks in a blender. Turn the blender to medium-high, then pour the hot butter in a slow, steady stream into the running blender until all the butter is added and sauce is thick.
Toast the English muffin bottoms, heat the Canadian bacon gently in a microwave (or sauté in a pan with butter). Then toast the muffin tops last.
Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to boil that is large enough to cover four eggs with room between them. Have a ramekin or small porcelain cup ready. Add 1 teaspoon salt and white wine vinegar (by increasing acidity this helps the egg whites coagulate and solidify faster) to the just bubbling water.
One at a time, crack an egg into the ramekin/cup and then slip the egg into the water, using a spoon to gather the egg white around the yolk.
Remove the pan from heat, place an English muffin bottom on each of the four plates, topped by a piece of the warm Canadian bacon.
When the egg whites are cooked, usually 2 ½ to 3 minutes at most, remove them from water, dab them dry with a paper napkin before placing one atop each Canadian bacon-topped muffin.
Spoon the warm Hollandaise over the eggs and garnish with fresh chopped tarragon, chives or Italian parsley. I don’t say this very often, but I mean it this time: serve immediately! Place the English muffin tops alongside.
Salted Pistachio Crumbles with Berries and Ice Cream
I mentioned to Sharon what I was working on this week and gave her the names of the dishes. Her only response was, “you ARE going to have a dessert, aren’t you?” Well, since you put it that way, of course. When we go out to a restaurant, I’m not a dessert person but Sharon looks at the dessert menu first, and then works her way back to the entrées.
8 servings
Adapted from Andy Baraghani in Bon Appétit May 2020
I searched through a lot of websites promising “The Best Strawberry Dessert Ever” but I liked that you had to do a little preparation but not a lot in this one. Plus, Sharon loves pistachios and we always have some on hand.
½ cup raw pistachios
1 cup all-purpose flour
½ cup sugar
¼ cup cornmeal
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 quart strawberries hulled, halved, quartered if large
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon ground cardamom
3 tablespoons honey
2 pints ice cream of your choice (a real vanilla ice cream makes a nice flavor and color contrast but you’re the one buying the ice cream, so it’s your choice).
Place a rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 350°F. Spread out pistachios on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing halfway through, until slightly golden brown, 6–8 minutes.
Let cool; pulse in a food processor until mostly finely ground but with some larger pieces remaining.
Mix pistachios, flour, sugar, cornmeal, and 1 tsp. salt in a large bowl, then drizzle in butter and work in with your fingers or the handle of a wooden spoon until small pebble- to pea-size clumps form.
Scatter crumble over a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet, trying not to break it up too much, and bake, tossing halfway through, until golden brown, 20–25 minutes. Let cool.
Meanwhile, toss strawberries, lemon juice, cardamom, and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl to combine.
Heat honey in a small skillet, stirring, until it begins to bubble and darkens slightly, about 4 minutes.
Remove from heat and scrape into strawberries.
Toss, until honey is evenly distributed (it’ll be sticky in the beginning but will eventually dissolve).
Let it sit, tossing occasionally, until berries release their juices, about 15 minutes.
Scoop ice cream into bowls. Spoon strawberries and their juices over; scatter crumble on top.
