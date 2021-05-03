Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Mother’s Day choices

Not sure if The Fiddlehead was (it closed many years ago) THE most celebrated restaurant in Alaska, but for tiny Juneau, it was pretty nice. It made you feel like you were someplace elegant and refined, compared to the snow piled high around the weather-stained homes in downtown, thanks to the 235 days of precipitation each year the town received. And, it produced an excellent cookbook. Sharon, my wife, lived in Juneau during the legislative session and we would take turns flying the two and half hour flight when she would return to our home in Anchorage or I’d take the crowded Friday afternoon flight to Juneau. At least one of our dinners on our rendezvous weekends in Juneau always seemed to be at the Fiddlehead. If you don’t like duck, this is a simple, light dish that allows you time to wrap that great gift you got for mom or your wife, right?