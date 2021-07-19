Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: No-Cook Summer Sauces

Freshly ground black pepper

6 leaves of basil, rolled tightly together and sliced thinly

In a medium bowl add capers, anchovy fillets, garlic, olives and crush together to form a loose mixture. Stir in olive, red pepper, chopped tomatoes, a dash of salt and grind or two of pepper. Cook the pasta according to package directors, keeping a half cup of the pasta water when the pasta is cooked. In a warm platter, combine the caper and tomato mixture with the pasta and add some of the pasta water, stir it for a few seconds to combine and allow the starch in the water to form a sauce. Serve in warm bowls with a sprinkling of basil.

Ceviche de Mahi-Mahi

Makes 6 servings

If you want to go completely no-cook, there is nothing more refreshing than chilled ceviche on a hot summer night. This is adapted from a class I took from famed Mexican Chef Richard Sandoval when he appeared at the original Copia, back when it was the American Center for Wine Food and the Arts and hosted lots of chefs out promoting their latest books.