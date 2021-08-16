Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Noodles and pasta

Everyone knows what a noodle is, right? And everyone knows what pasta is, right? And they are really the same thing, right? Well, I think it’s time we have that noodle and pasta talk that your parents should have given you years ago.

The National Pasta Association defines noodles as containing at least 5.5 percent egg solids, which is a scientific way of saying you must use eggs to make noodles. It’s not clear what they will do if you don’t.

Anyway, eggs allow noodles to be dense and they can be added to soups and casseroles without becoming a soggy mess. They can also be made from a variety of foods, ranging from wheat to buckwheat, mung beans, potato, acorn, and rice. These flours are milled finer than wheat used to make pasta.

The finely milled flours result in noodles that tend to be very soft when heated — no heavy chewing should be required.

As the main or supporting ingredient in many different types of dishes from all over the world, noodles can be served hot or cold, fried, served in soups, or boiled and served with a small amount of meat or vegetables.

On the other hand, pasta is traditionally made with durum wheat — the hardest of all wheats. Its high protein content and gluten strength make durum perfect for pasta and bread.