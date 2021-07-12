Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Pesto — it’s not just for pasta anymore

Pesto is traditionally thought of as a sauce rich with basil crushed by hand in a mortar and pestle that can only be served with hot pasta. But, the word means “pounded," and once you open yourself to all the possibilities of what you can pound, just about anything can be run through the food processor to fashion a pesto.

A form of pesto dates back to the ancient Romans, according to John Mariani in "The Dictionary of Italian Food and Drink." But, the first mention of pesto in print was 1848 in a Florentine cookbook.

The sauce is attributed to Genoa in the Liguria region of Italy from the classic dish of trenette al pesto, a fettuccine-like pasta with green beans and potatoes. Cooks there say pesto was invented as a vehicle for the magically scented Genovese basil, grown on the Italian Riviera, and dismiss basil from other regions as just not the same.

Italian-born Marcella Hanzan remains one of the best-known Italian cookbook authors in the US, famous for having strong opinions about what is right and what is wrong in Italian dishes. Her "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking," first published in 1973 and later updated and reprinted in 1992, is still a standard for strictly traditional Italian cookery (none of that substitution of ingredients that many books suggest).