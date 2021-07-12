Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Pesto — it’s not just for pasta anymore

Pesto is traditionally thought of as a sauce rich with basil crushed by hand in a mortar and pestle that can only be served with hot pasta. But, the word means “pounded," and once you open yourself to all the possibilities of what you can pound, just about anything can be run through the food processor to fashion a pesto.
A form of pesto dates back to the ancient Romans, according to John Mariani in "The Dictionary of Italian Food and Drink." But, the first mention of pesto in print was 1848 in a Florentine cookbook.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!
The sauce is attributed to Genoa in the Liguria region of Italy from the classic dish of trenette al pesto, a fettuccine-like pasta with green beans and potatoes. Cooks there say pesto was invented as a vehicle for the magically scented Genovese basil, grown on the Italian Riviera, and dismiss basil from other regions as just not the same.
Italian-born Marcella Hanzan remains one of the best-known Italian cookbook authors in the US, famous for having strong opinions about what is right and what is wrong in Italian dishes. Her "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking," first published in 1973 and later updated and reprinted in 1992, is still a standard for strictly traditional Italian cookery (none of that substitution of ingredients that many books suggest).
When she passed away in 2013, The New York Times’ headline proclaimed she “Changed the Way Americans Cook Italian Food.” As you’d expect, she had definite ideas on what is pesto and how to use it. We’ll use her recipe as the basis of what pesto should be, and then we’ll overlook her warnings and apply the pesto method to other foods.
Classic Pesto
Serves 6
From "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking" by Marcella Hazan
Ms. Hazan writes, “Genoese cooks insist that if it isn’t made in a mortar with a pestle, it isn’t pesto.” She gives the classic mortar and pestle method but also includes the food processor method, giving her blessing since it is “nearly effortless and very satisfactory.”
2 cups tightly packed fresh basil leaves
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
3 tablespoons pine nuts
2 garlic cloves, chopped fine before putting into the processor
Salt
To complete the sauce by hand:
½ cup fresh grated Parmigian-Reggiano cheese
2 tablespoons freshly grated Romano cheese
3 tablespoons butter, softened to room temperature
1 ½ pounds pasta (She adds later that spaghetti is perfect with pesto and so are potato gnocchi but that’s the only foods she lists.)
Briefly soak and wash the basil in cold water, and gently pat it thoroughly dry with paper towels. Put the basil, olive oil, pine nuts, chopped garlic and an ample pinch of salt in the processor bowl, and process to a uniform, creamy consistency. Transfer to a bowl, and mix in the two grated cheeses by hand. Ms. Hazan says it is worth the slight effort to do it by hand to obtain the notably superior texture it produces. When the cheese has been evenly amalgamated with the other ingredients, mix in the softened butter, distributing it uniformly into the sauce. When spooning the pesto over the pasta, dilute it slightly with a tablespoon or two of the hot water in which the pasta was cooked.
Sun-dried Tomato Pesto
Makes 2 cups
In her introduction to pesto, Ms. Hanzan writes “…as long as you have fresh basil, and use no substitute for basil, you can make rather wonderful pesto anywhere.” But, if, like me, you were born in Indiana, instead of some quaint Italian town, you can create lots of different sauces by pounding, or, to be honest, I’m using the food processor.
Sun-dried tomatoes became popular in the 1980s, or at least that’s when I started seeing it in salads, topping fish, and of course, as an appetizer. It may be old-fashioned now, but I still love the taste and how easy it is to offer a taste of summer in the middle of winter.
1 cup sundried tomatoes, drained from its oil in a wire scoop (I’ve tried it with dried sundried tomatoes that are rehydrated in boiling water but I like the taste and consistency of the ones packed in oil)
2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon capers, drained
2 anchovy fillets, coarsely chopped
4-5 fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Juice of one half of a fresh lemon
Extra virgin olive oil (amount depends on the sun-dried tomatoes and how much oil they retain)
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 baguette, slice at an angle, and browned under the broiler
Add everything except olive oil and baguette to the food processor and pulse several times until ingredients become coarsely chopped and somewhat smooth.
Then let the machine run as you pour in a thin stream of olive oil, then allowing it to completely mix, Add a dash of salt and a couple of grinds of black pepper, then another thin stream of oil, repeating until the mixture looks completely smooth (Sure, if you like it coarser, stop after the first splash of oil).
Taste the mixture and add a bit more lemon juice to brighten it but you shouldn’t be able to taste the lemon in the mixture. It helps to make the dish a few hours ahead to allow all of the flavors to meld better. Either serve it in a bowl with bread knives to spread the pesto on the bread or you can spread it on the toasts and top with basil sliced thin in a chiffonade.
Pesto-stuffed Chicken
Serves 4
Adapted from "Get Saucy" by Grace Parisi
For this recipe, you can use a pesto made of just about any herb or even the Sundried Tomato Pesto from above. The goal here is to provide flavor to a bland piece of meat. I have mint planted in a planter (it will take over the garden if not corralled, I found out when I moved here) and always have a bunch of Italian parsley on hand from the Farmers Market, so this one is easy to put together. My wife loves mint jelly when we have a rack of lamb, which I don’t understand, so a compromise is to serve this mint pesto with that, also.
For Mint and Almond Pesto
½ cup blanched whole almonds
1 large clove of garlic, smashed
Kosher salt
½ cup fresh mint leaves
¼ cup fresh parsley leaves
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
½ fresh lemon, zested (Yes, do this before you cut the lemon in half)
½ fresh lemon juice
Freshly ground black pepper
Heat the oven to 350°F. Spread almonds on rimmed rack and toast until golden and becoming fragrant, about 10 minutes (but check often). Transfer to a plate to cool, then add them to a food processor and pulse several times to coarsely chop. Add the garlic, a big pinch of salt, mint, and parsley, and pulse until coarsely chopped.
Then, while the machine is running, add the oil in a thin stream and run until it is a coarse paste. Add lemon zest and half the juice and a few turns of the pepper mill and pulse again. Taste to decide if you need more lemon juice, salt or oil.
For the chicken
4 bone-in chicken breast halves
1 recipe of Mint and Almond Pesto from above
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
½ fresh lemon
½ cup chicken broth
1 tablespoon butter
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Make a pocket under the sin of each chicken breast by slipping a finger under the skin at the point where the wing was attached and separate the skin from the breast, leaving it attached around the edges.
Divide the pesto into fourths and use a spoon to slip the pesto under the skin and gently press it to spread it out to cover much of the breast meat.
Heat the oil in a large, ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken, skin side down, and cook until golden, about 5 minutes. Flip over the chicken and move the pan to the hot oven and cook for about 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate.
Spoon off any excess fat from the skillet and set it over medium heat. Add the lemon juice and broth and cook, scraping up any browned bits stuck to the bottom of the pan, until reduced to ¼ cup, about 5 minutes, then add the butter and stir until it is incorporated.
Pour back any juice accumulated to the pan, stir again, and divide the sauce over the four breast halves.
Baja-style fish with Green Chile and Green Onion Pesto
Again we’re proving you’re not limited to Genoese basil to create pesto. This recipe combines ingredients used in several Mexican dishes: pumpkin seeds and green chilies, to make a Baja-style fish taco.
2 tablespoons shelled raw pumpkin seeds
3 large Poblano green chiles, easy to find in any Mexican grocery store
Vegetable oil
4 green onions, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 garlic clove, outer skin removed and smashed
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro leaves
2 tablespoons or more extra-virgin olive oil
½ freshly cut lime
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ teaspoon ground coriander
½ teaspoon ground cumin
4 6-ounce skinless mahi-mahi fillets, about 1-inch thick
12 6-inch corn tortillas
Chopped cilantro for finishing
Toast the pumpkin seeds in a dry skillet over medium heat, shaking the pan frequently to prevent burning, just until the seeds are lightly browned and beginning to pop. Empty them into a small container to cool.
Roast the chiles over a gas flame or under a broiler until blistered all over. Transfer them to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let cool to loosen the skin. When cool, scrape the skin off with a case knife or the back of your paring knife, remove the core and seeds, then pat dry with a paper towel.
In a food processor combine the pumpkin seeds, green onions, garlic, cilantro, olive oil, and lime juice and process until finely chopped.
Add the green chiles, salt and pepper, ground coriander, and cumin, and pulse to a coarse puree. If you want it smoother, add a little more olive oil and run until smooth.
Grill the mahi-mahi fillets or other firm white fish for about 4 minutes a side. Add a spoonful of pesto to a tortilla, top with a mahi-mahi fillet, and a sprinkle of chopped cilantro.