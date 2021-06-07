Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Picking the Perfect Peach Recipe

If there is one fruit that signals summer has arrived, its fresh, ripe peaches. Yes, I know Hollywood movies like to use watermelon as an unspoken indicator of a hot, lazy summer, but peaches are part of my summer fantasy, so we’re sticking to peaches, okay?

Everyone has their favorite variety, and some people like to debate about white versus yellow peaches, but as a cook, the first thing you want to know: is it a clingstone or freestone?

We’re talking about how easy is it to remove the pit (or stone) from the flesh. If you’re eating them out of hand, it doesn’t matter but if you’re planning on slicing up several for a meal or hundreds for canning, you want freestone where you can cut around the perimeter of the peach, turn the halves in opposite direction and they neatly separate and you can use your fingernail to easily pop out the stone.

The second thing to ask, where did it grow? To taste great, a peach has to ripen on a tree, not in a truck. If a peach was shipped from a long distance from a refrigerated warehouse, it may look like it is ripe but it will be tasteless and not have that wonderful juice running down your hand. But, if you’re talking to the same farmer who just picked it and brought it to his or her stall at the farmers market, you know it didn’t ripen in cold storage.