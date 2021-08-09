Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Summer salads

During the summer heat, a cool, refreshing salad is often just what you need for dinner. And, you don’t contribute to the heat by firing up the stove. After years of trying to grow different types of lettuces in my garden, I’ve come to realize sometimes its better to let the professionals do it; this time of year, lettuce in my raised beds usually wilts, turns brown and drops dead, so I rely on our Farmers Market to make summer salads.
I hit on this week’s topic because I’ve just finished reading Deborah Madison’s “An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables” her life story, which is pretty much a vegetarian life, starting in the Zen Center in San Francisco, where she volunteered to help in the kitchen and lays out her path from working at Chez Panisse to opening the famed vegetarian Greens restaurant in Fort Mason, then writing the Greens cookbook, then going on to write a total of 14 books, each focusing on vegetarian cooking in some fashion.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
This led me back to her books in my kitchen and rediscovering her chapter on Salads for All Seasons in "Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone." A book I’ve held for so long that she has updated it and released a new version as "The New Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone." So, with my almost Sherlock Holmes-ability to piece together disparate clues into a unified story I thought, hey, how about Summer Salads?
Spinach and Tomato Salad with Basil-Walnut Dressing
Serves 4
Adapted from "Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone" by Deborah Madison
During the summer it’s easy to keep making the same spinach salad, maybe topped with tomatoes, but add the fresh walnuts, mushrooms and basil from the farmers market right now and you make it just a little bit better. She uses the restaurant chef trick of crisping the onion, and removing some of the sulfoxides and enzymes that make your eyes tear up, by placing the slices in cold water.
1 small red onion, sliced into paper-thin rounds
4 ripe tomatoes
8 cups small spinach leaves, sliced into wide ribbons
8 mushrooms thinly sliced
¼ cup basil leaves, torn or thinly sliced
Kosher salt
Basil-Walnut Dressing
½ cup walnuts
2 garlic cloves
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
1 tablespoon chopped basil
Cover the onion with cold water and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, make the dressing using a small food processor or a mortar and pestle to grind or pound the walnuts, garlic and ½ teaspoon salt to a chunky paste. Gradually whisk in the oil, then add the vinegar. Stir in the basil and season with pepper. If the dressing thickens too much before serving, thin it with water.
Slice the tomatoes into eighths or large chunks and reserve 12 pieces for garnish. Put the spinach in a spacious bowl with the remaining tomatoes, mushrooms, and basil. Drain the onion, towel the pieces dry and add to the spinach. Toss with a few pinches salt, then add the dressing and toss well. Garnish with the reserved tomato pieces.
Farro with Tomatoes, Raw Corn, Mint, Basil and Scallions
Serves 4
Adapted from "Six Seasons: a New Way With Vegetables" by Joshua McFadden
A quick walk through the Farmers Market supplies everything you need for this easy salad; well, except maybe farro. While farro has been a staple in Italy for decades, it’s only recently caught on in the US. When I searched my old copies of "The Oxford Companion to Food" and "The Food Lover’s Companion," neither book even listed it.
Farro, also called emmer in some parts of the world, is an ancient wheat grain that has been eaten for thousands of years in the Mediterranean, Ethiopian and the Middle East. It’s light brown with a visible bran, chewy texture, and a mild nutty flavor. Since it is a type of wheat, it does contain a small amount of gluten, but as an unprocessed grain, it’s considered healthier than eating the popular refined types of wheat.
3 cups cooked and cooled farro (follow the directions on the side of the farro package)
2 cups torn croutons
1 bunch scallions, trimmed, including ½ inch off the green tops. Sliced on a sharp angle, soaked in water for 20 minutes and drained well.
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
4 ears of sweet corn, husked
1 handful fresh basil leaves
¼ cup red wine vinegar (I like sherry vinegar)
1 teaspoon dried chile flakes
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper (have you bought that pepper grinder yet?)
Extra-virgin olive oil
Put the cooled farro in a big bowl. Add the croutons, scallions, and tomatoes. Using a paring knife, cut the corn kernels off the cobs into the bowl (slice the corn off in a smooth heel-to-tip stroke, instead of just pushing straight down). Once the kernels are removed, scrape the cobs with the back of the knife blade so that you capture all the milky pulp, too.
Add the mint and basil and toss everything together. Add the vinegar, chile flakes, 1 teaspoon salt, and lots of twists of black pepper and toss again. Taste and adjust any of the seasoning to get the flavors nice and vibrant. Finish with ½ cup of good-quality olive oil and toss. Taste and adjust flavors again. Serve lightly chilled or a little cooler than room temperature.
Chinese Chicken Salad with Red Chile Peanut Dressing
Serves 4
Recipe from Chef Ken Woytisek
I know what you’re thinking: how can we craft a Chinese Chicken Salad when we’re living in a Mediterranean climate? Once again, you’ll find just about everything you need at the Farmers Market, including the roasted chicken. It’s just the matter of changing the seasoning.
This is from a Salads From Asia class I took in 2004 through Napa Valley College’s Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena. The instructor was Chef Ken Woytisek, who has a day job was teaching full-time students at Culinary Institute of America’s Greystone Campus. This used to be the only way the average home cook could be taught by CIA chef-instructors, but it appears NVC has stopped that practice. However, CIA Copia is back to offering classes in Napa.
¼ cup unseasoned rice vinegar
2 tablespoons smooth peanut butter
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
2 teaspoons chipotle pepper puree
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil
½ cup canola oil
½ napa cabbage, shredded
½ romaine lettuce, shredded
2 carrots, shredded
¼ pound snow peas, julienned
¼ cup coarsely chopped cilantro leaves
¼ cup thinly sliced scallion
2 cups shredded roast chicken (This is where you buy a roasted chicken from the Farmers Market: just look for the trailer built like a giant chicken on wheels; also, most supermarkets have roasted chickens ready to eat.)
½ cup chopped peanuts
¼ cup chopped fresh mint leaves
Whisk together the vinegar, peanut butter, ginger, chipotle puree, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil and canola oil in a medium bowl. Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Combine the lettuce, carrots, snow peas, cilantro, and scallion in a large bowl.
Check out the week in cartoons
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Tim Campbell cartoon
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.