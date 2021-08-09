Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Summer salads

During the summer heat, a cool, refreshing salad is often just what you need for dinner. And, you don’t contribute to the heat by firing up the stove. After years of trying to grow different types of lettuces in my garden, I’ve come to realize sometimes its better to let the professionals do it; this time of year, lettuce in my raised beds usually wilts, turns brown and drops dead, so I rely on our Farmers Market to make summer salads.

I hit on this week’s topic because I’ve just finished reading Deborah Madison’s “An Onion in My Pocket: My Life with Vegetables” her life story, which is pretty much a vegetarian life, starting in the Zen Center in San Francisco, where she volunteered to help in the kitchen and lays out her path from working at Chez Panisse to opening the famed vegetarian Greens restaurant in Fort Mason, then writing the Greens cookbook, then going on to write a total of 14 books, each focusing on vegetarian cooking in some fashion.

This led me back to her books in my kitchen and rediscovering her chapter on Salads for All Seasons in "Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone." A book I’ve held for so long that she has updated it and released a new version as "The New Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone." So, with my almost Sherlock Holmes-ability to piece together disparate clues into a unified story I thought, hey, how about Summer Salads?