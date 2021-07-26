Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Talking about tomatoes

Just the word “tomatoes” makes me think of hot, humid summers growing up in Indiana, slicing huge red globes, eating them out of hand with just a little salt. Tomatoes are a wonderful fruit this time of year, but only if they have been locally grown and just harvested.
Commercial tomatoes are designed (and I don’t use this word loosely) to be red and survive being hauled for hundreds of miles. The words “taste great” are not part of their DNA. Why not grow your own? I can hear you ask. I do, but my consumption far outweighs my production, and I’ve run out of room to plant more.
Maybe it’s because lots of Southern Italians migrated to the US, but tomatoes seem to be married to pasta in the American mind. However, a lot of sauces, such as Ragù, Marinara sauce or Puttanesca are usually cooked with canned tomatoes, since they’re going to simmer for some time on the stove. So, no need to waste your just-harvested heirloom tomatoes on that. How do you let their flavors run free? Feature them in dishes that really depend on the flavor of the tomatoes. Please, don’t try this at home with canned tomatoes.
Catalan Tomato Bread
Serve 4 as an appetizer
This is so simple, yet so good. You’ve probably made something similar by placing a slice of ripe tomato on top of a grilled piece of bread but I learn a more scrumptious way of combining good bread with fresh tomato at a cooking class in Barcelona. It’s nice if you have a roaring fire made from grapevines pruned last year but you can use a gas grill or slip them under the broiler: the most important thing is to brown the bread so it can soak up the juice of the tomato.
1 baguette, at least 2 inches wide, cut into ½ inch pieces
Extra virgin olive oil (this is where you can bring out that expensive olive oil you never want to cook with)
2 garlic cloves, cut in half
1 large, ripe tomato, cut in half (you may need two tomatoes, depending on how hard you press the tomato into the bread)
Kosher salt
The coals should be burned down to white ash or the grill set at medium-high. Brush one side of the baguette slices with olive oil and rub it with the garlic. Bits of garlic will break off to flavor the slice.
Grill or broil the slice until just golden brown. Rub the browned side of the bread with the cut side of the tomato, pressing down to extract some of the pulp.
Drizzle a bit more olive oil and a sprinkle of kosher salt. Cut each piece in two and serve immediately. If you feel pressure to dress it up a bit more, a slice of Iberico ham is all you need.
Panzanella (Bread salad)
Serves 4
This summer salad from Tuscany is a great way to use up good old bread at the same time your garden has hit high gear producing tomatoes, cucumber and basil.
½ loaf of 2-3 days old bread (This needs to be a firm loaf of artisan bread.)
½ cup cold water
1 medium cucumber, peeled, seed and cut into ½ inch slices
¼ cup sherry vinegar (or any red wine vinegar but I love sherry’s taste)
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ cup extra virgin olive oil (again, use the good stuff that you’ve been saving)
Freshly ground black pepper
2 pounds ripe tomatoes, seeded and cut into ½ cubes. (If you don’t remove the seeds and the gel surrounded them, the salad will be more moist but still enjoyable.)
½ medium red onion, cut into ½ inch dice
½ bunch of basil leaves (the stem is too tough to enjoy so strip the leaves off the stem)
Slice the bread into 1 inch cross-sections. Sprinkle the bread with the water and let set about 2 minutes.
Gently squeeze the bread dry as you tear it into roughly 1-inch pieces. Spread the torn pieces on a sheet pan to dry slightly as you cut up the rest of the dish.
Once everything is diced, salt all of the vegetables; whisk together the vinegar, garlic, and olive oil in a large mixing bowl.
Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper to taste. Add the cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, torn basil, and the bread. Toss to combine and let stand for about 20 minutes to allow the bread to absorb the juice from the tomatoes and some of the vinaigrette. Taste again for salt and pepper before serving.
Caprese Salad
Everyone should know how to make a classic Caprese Salad since (1) it’s a great way to showcase vine-ripened tomatoes; (2) it’s so easy. Unfortunately, there are a lot of modern Caprese salad recipes splashed over the Internet, one with strawberries, another one with plums, one covered with mint pesto, and even cute little Caprese skewers with peaches. This has got to stop!
Anyway, back to making an authentic Caprese Salad. It’s named after the island of Capri, anchored off the Amalfi Coast of Italy, where it is said to have originated. But it’s so simple, it’s hard to believe other cooks didn’t also think of it.
Just like Pizza Margherita, it features the colors of the Italian flag: green, white, and red, but that could just be a culinary coincidence. Capri has been a vacation destination since Roman times and most likely the visiting artists, writers and other celebrities went home and started asking for a salad like they had in Capri and the name stuck.
Like all simple, elegant things, it’s important to get the details right, so I’ve made some notes to help you along.
Tomatoes should be sun-ripened, heirloom tomatoes. They should be still warm from just being brought in from the garden.
Fresh mozzarella, sliced. The cheese should be packed in water. Ideally, this should be mozzarella di bufala, which is a mozzarella made from the milk of Italian Mediterranean buffalo. Oh, and it helps to have a cheese knife to make a clean cut.
Fresh basil leaves should be Genovese basil. Thai basil is for another cuisine.
Extra-virgin olive oil. It is worth paying for a true extra virgin olive oil that has a bottling date or at least an expiration date on the back to let you know it’s not rancid. And, yes, I have been served rancid olive oil at a dinner.
Flaky sea salt gives you a beautiful crunch, plus a pure salt taste when you bite down. Don’t use anything that says it is iodized on the side of the package.
Freshly ground pepper. If you don’t have a good pepper grinder, now is the time to invest in one. You can taste the difference between purchased ground black pepper and just ground black pepper. I also recommend Tellicherry black pepper, but that’s another article.)
3 to 4 medium sun-ripened, heirloom tomatoes, sliced
1 (8-ounce) ball fresh mozzarella, sliced
1 bunch of fresh basil leaves
Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Slice your tomatoes and mozzarella and in alternating layer with the fresh basil leaves place on a platter. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and a few grinds of pepper, and serve.
BLT Perfection
By Joe and Katy Kindred, Kindred Restaurant, Davidson, NC, from “BLT Perfection” by Kim Severson, Garden & Guns
I was just flipping through my new “Garden & Gun” magazine, (which has great stories on the South's food, entertaining, and lifestyle in general, and the only gun stories I’ve spotted so far are about the antics of hunting dogs) and ran across a story from New York Times reporter Kim Severson writing about BLTs.
I knew Kim way back when she was the food reporter for the Anchorage Daily News. Anchorage is a compact town so with our similar interests in food we naturally ran into each other.
I eventually wrote a few articles for the Anchorage Daily News but Kim was long gone by then. Her talent had been spotted, even in the Last Frontier, by the San Francisco Chronicle, where she became a food writer. But even San Francisco couldn’t hold her back and The New York Times grabbed her.
She’s now based in Atlanta as NYT’s national food correspondent, where she also writes occasionally for “Garden & Gun.” After you try this, I think you’ll be glad I introduced you to her, if nothing else to learn how professional kitchens get perfect bacon: in the oven.
Serves 2
6 slices thick-cut hickory-smoked bacon
8 ounces mayonnaise (she recommends Duke’s but I haven’t seen it sold around Napa)
1 cup loosely packed basil, chopped
¼ teaspoon fresh cracked pepper (she also prefers Tellicherry)
4 slices sturdy sourdough
1 clove garlic, peeled
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 teaspoon pickle juice
Kosher salt and pepper
12 leaves Little Gem lettuce
1 or 2 heirloom ripe tomatoes (to yield 4 thick slices
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper. Lay bacon on the pan and bake until golden and crisp, about 25 minutes.
Remove from the pan and set on paper towels to cool. Add mayonnaise, basil and fresh-cracked pepper to a medium-sized mixing bowl and stir well to combine. Set aside.
Toast bread to a golden brown, even charring it a bit. While bread is still warm, rub one-side with the garlic clove, then drizzle on a little olive oil.
In another mixing bowl, mix together pickle juice, a spoonful of the mayo mixture, and salt and pepper to taste to make a dressing, then add lettuce and toss to coat. Salt and pepper the tomato slices.
To assemble, spread a generous amount of the basil mayo on the garlic side of each bread slice. Layer 3 lettuce leaves on each slice of bread, then add 2 slices of tomatoes per sandwich. Finally, tear bacon in half and add the equivalent of 3 whole slices to each sandwich. Close the sandwich and cut in half to serve.
Rustic Roasted Tomato Tart
Recipe from Chef Peter Conn
This recipe does cook the tomatoes, it’s true, but they must start out flavorful and then that flavor is intensified by baking away the juice.
I’m not a baker but I like the idea of savory tarts for dinner so when Central Milling in Petaluma offered a seasonal savory tarts class, taught by Peter Conn, who had been making bread and pastries for more than 30 years, I signed up immediately.
Peter is a hands- on baker, and by that I mean he didn’t like using a food processor to mix the dough; he used his hands like bakers were doing before there was written history. (I’m still using the food processor) One tip I did take home was his use of pastry flour, instead of all-purpose flour, for all his tarts.
Serves 4
1 ¼ pounds tomatoes
2-3 tablespoons olive oil
4 ounces goat cheese
Semolina dough
1 cup pastry flour
1 cup semolina flour
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking powder
6 ounce (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, kept cold
5 Tablespoons ice water
Combine the two flours, salt, and baking powder. Then, by hand or using a food processor, blend in cold butter until it becomes the texture of coarse cornmeal. Add ice water gradually until a ball forms. Flatten the ball and wrap it in plastic and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before using.
Pre-heat oven to 250°F. Slice tomatoes ¼ thick. Salt lightly and coat with olive oil. Place on a half sheet pan and roast for 2 hours. If you’re planning on baking the tart when they are done, increase the temperature to 350°F.
After a 2-hour rest, roll out semolina dough to just short of 9 by 13-inches and gently slide it onto a quarter sheet pan (9 by 13-inches) lined with parchment paper. (By the way, parchment paper is great for all sorts of baking and well worth having a supply on hand.)
Cover crust with roasted tomatoes (you can dump them on the dough and just even them out or you can take the time to meticulously line up the slices in neat rows: your call). Dot the tomatoes with slices of the goat cheese, then drizzle a bit more olive oil and a light sprinkling of salt. Bake for 25 minutes at 350°F.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.