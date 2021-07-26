Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: Talking about tomatoes

Just the word “tomatoes” makes me think of hot, humid summers growing up in Indiana, slicing huge red globes, eating them out of hand with just a little salt. Tomatoes are a wonderful fruit this time of year, but only if they have been locally grown and just harvested.

Commercial tomatoes are designed (and I don’t use this word loosely) to be red and survive being hauled for hundreds of miles. The words “taste great” are not part of their DNA. Why not grow your own? I can hear you ask. I do, but my consumption far outweighs my production, and I’ve run out of room to plant more.

Maybe it’s because lots of Southern Italians migrated to the US, but tomatoes seem to be married to pasta in the American mind. However, a lot of sauces, such as Ragù, Marinara sauce or Puttanesca are usually cooked with canned tomatoes, since they’re going to simmer for some time on the stove. So, no need to waste your just-harvested heirloom tomatoes on that. How do you let their flavors run free? Feature them in dishes that really depend on the flavor of the tomatoes. Please, don’t try this at home with canned tomatoes.

Catalan Tomato Bread

Serve 4 as an appetizer