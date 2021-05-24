Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The best burger ever

Editor's note: Check the Register's Friday Wine section to find out what wines Dan the Wine Man Dawson chooses to serve with Ken Morris' hamburger recipes.
Officially, summer begins on the summer solstice, which this year is June 20. But, really, summer begins on Memorial Day, which falls on Monday, May 31, when you are pretty much required to grill your main meal outside. But, are you ready?
Especially if you have not been grilling much over the winter and spring, you have to have a plan. I’m offering you three ways to turn out a beautiful burger so people won’t know you haven’t even looked at your grill since Thanksgiving (yes, we cook the turkey outside on the grill, but that’s another story.)
100% All-American Burger
Makes 6 burgers
Too many cooks feel you have to jazz up hamburger. They seem to think that if you don’t add garlic powder, brown sugar, pimento, and who knows what, that you’re not really a grill master but just some poor ignoramus without any imagination. Not true.
In this case, you have to embrace the dictum of famed German architect Mies van der Rohe: “Less is more.” The fewer ingredients you toss into the bowl with the ground beef, the better your burger will turn out.
And, I can see the raised hands out there; but why is it called hamburger? The name comes from the seaport town of Hamburg, Germany, where scholars think sailors in the 19th century brought back the idea of raw, shredded beef by trading with the Baltic provinces of Russia, home to Beef Tartare. All it took was someone hungry with a fire, a pan, and raw, shredded beef to produce what is now one of America’s favorite foods.
But enough philosophy and history, let’s get cooking.
2 ¼ pounds of ground beef, 20% fat. We’re shooting for 6 ounces for each burger but this doesn’t have to be exact. You do need the 20% to create a tasty burger, not a dried-out hockey puck.
Extra virgin olive oil or melted butter, your choice
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
6 hamburger buns
Optional toppings:
6 thin slices Cheddar cheese
Butter lettuce leaves
Sliced tomatoes, but only when they are fresh and ripe
Sliced dill pickles
Ketchup (I know, some people choose mustard and/or mayonnaise but this is my burger)
Divide the meat into 6 equal portions (you can use a bench knife or even a case knife. This doesn’t have to be exact).
Wet your hands in cold water or I use latex gloves that I have a box of handy for when I handle hot chiles.
The goal is to keep the meat cold, making it easier to form each portion into a round patty. Press down with your flat hand or place the meatballs between two sheets of wax paper on a tortilla press and flatten completely into a 5- to 6-inch-wide disk.
It needs to be a bit wider than you want the final product since the meat will shrink back when it cooks. You’re aiming for 6 ounces in weight and 3/4-inch thick.
Use your thumb to make an indention in the center, again because the meat shrinks and will puff up in the center.
Place all the burgers on a sheet pan or tray, salt both sides of the meat (by salting early, it can move into the interior of the burger), loosely cover with wax paper or plastic wrap, and let the burgers rest for a half-hour or so.
Pre-heat the grill to hot and then vigorously clean your grates (not to suggest your grates are not clean, but mistakes can be made).
When ready to cook, sprinkle both sides with a bit more salt, slide onto the grill, brush the top with olive oil/butter on top, and don’t touch them for 4 minutes. I also replace the grill top to even the heat.
By the end of 4 minutes, they should have nice grill marks on them and easily release them from the grill. Flip over, brush again with oil/butter on top and again don’t touch them or smash down on the patties; that will only squeeze out the moisture onto the bottom of the grill.
This is when I also toast the hamburger buns and if you’re making a cheeseburger, now is the time to drape the burgers with cheese. Keep an eye out for flair-ups because you will have to move the burger if it’s getting burnt.
The buns, patties and cheese should be done at about the same time. Remove the buns first and then place a patty between each bun. Add a grind of black pepper to each burger and all you have to do is choose your toppings.
Spicy Lamb Burgers with Vietnamese Herb Salad and Tamarind Vinaigrette
Serves 6
Adapted from "Big Small Plates," by Cindy Pawlcyn
Some folks find lamb too “lamb-y,” tasting a bit too strong because their palate was brought up on grain-fed beef. Local chef Cindy Pawlcyn feels your pain and brings Southeast Asian flavors into the mix to make this lip-smacking tasty meal. You could just make the lamb burgers, but it’s well worth your time to whip together the vinaigrette and the herb salad and enjoy this trip to Vietnam.
For the vinaigrette
4 tablespoons light brown sugar
3 teaspoons water
2 tablespoon tamarind paste (may substitute lime juice but it’s worth the effort to find)
1 tablespoon soy sauce
6 tablespoons olive oil
For the lamb burgers
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 ½ tablespoons oyster sauce
½ Serrano or jalapeño chile pepper, seeded and minced (or use the entire pepper, if you really like heat)
2 tablespoons chopped mint
2 tablespoons minced cilantro leaves
½ medium sweet onion, minced
Juice of ½ lime
1 ½ pounds ground lamb
For the salad
2 scallions, white and light green parts, cut into 1 1/2-inch-long strips
1 Thai or serrano chile pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips
1/2 bunch basil, small leaves only (about 1/2 cup)
1/4 bunch cilantro, leaves only
1/3 cup mint, leaves only
½ bunch chives, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 bunch watercress, leaves only
For the vinaigrette: In a small pan over medium heat, combine the brown sugar and water and heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Add the tamarind and soy sauce and stir until smooth. Remove from heat, then whisk in the olive oil. Set aside.
For the burgers: In a large bowl, combine the garlic, oyster sauce, chili pepper, mint, cilantro, onion, and lime juice. Add the lamb and mix, making sure everything is well combined. Using your hands (see hamburger discussion about keeping the meat cool), form 6 burgers no thicker than 3/4 inch.
Preheat the gas grill, or if using a charcoal grill, start the charcoal briquettes; when the briquettes are ready, distribute them evenly under the cooking area. Grill or broil the burgers about 1 1/2 minutes per side for rare, 2 minutes for medium. You really don’t want lamb well done.
For the salad: Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl and toss with just enough of the vinaigrette to coat.
To serve, place one burger on each plate with the salad piled alongside and an extra drizzle of vinaigrette overall.
Gott’s Ahi Burger
Makes 4 burgers
I’ve been eating at Gott’s for so long that I remember when they only had one lonely outpost in St. Helena called Taylor’s Refresher ("Since 1949" according to the sign.) The Taylor family decided to lease out the property and the Gotts ran it as Taylor’s Automatic Refresher starting in 1999.
In 2006 Taylor's received the James Beard Foundation Award designating them as one of America's Classics. The Gott family thought it made good business sense to change the name to their own when they planned to expand, which they did, renaming the property as Gott's Roadside in 2010.
I remember one year, famed wine critic Robert Parker heavily praised their food in The Wine Advocate (at that time he was the owner and primary writer) which he enjoyed on one of his tasting visits to the Napa Valley. Of course, every winery owner read that and the next time Parker came back to the valley to taste wine, they all tried to hire the Gotts to prepare their lunch when Parker was tasting their wines, hoping on enticing him to spend more time with them.
I know what you’re thinking: if they are so famous, why are you not featuring their burger? Because I can’t remember the last time I ate a Gotts burger. But, late at night, I sometimes dream of their grilled ahi burger. That’s what I order every time I go there.
Please note that they maintain the raw interior of the ahi burger, just kissing the grates long enough for that grill flavor, and I highly recommend that you don’t treat an expensive piece of fish like ground beef.
For the Asian vinaigrette
2 green onions
4 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoon sherry vinegar
3 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoon hoisin sauce
2 teaspoon sambal sauce
Fresh ginger - 1" piece peeled and rough chopped
2 tablespoon pickled ginger
2 teaspoon honey
2 tablespoon light sesame oil
2 tablespoon lime juice
4 tablespoon vegetable or peanut oil
1 garlic clove, rough chopped
Red wine vinegar
For the slaw
1 cup julienned napa cabbage
1/2 cup julienned red cabbage
1/2 cup julienned carrots
Ginger wasabi mayo:
1 1/2 teaspoon wasabi powder
1 teaspoon water
1 1/2 teaspoon lime juice
1 tablespoon chopped pickled ginger
1/2 cup mayonnaise
For the Ahi burger
4 5 oz. fresh ahi steaks, cut 1/2-inch thick
4 burger buns
Soy sauce, for marinating
Oil, for brushing marinated ahi
Asian Vinaigrette: Place all ingredients in a blender, pulse to combine.
Slaw: Toss slaw with 1/4 c dressing, reserve remainder for another use.
Ginger Wasabi Mayo: Mix wasabi powder with water and lime juice until it forms a paste. whisk in all other ingredients.
Ahi Burger:
Build a hot charcoal fire, or set the gas grill on medium-high. Set ahi steaks in a shallow pan with enough soy sauce to cover halfway, marinate 2 ½ minutes, turn over, marinate another 2 ½ minutes, remove to a plate, and brush lightly with oil.
Meanwhile, toast split buns and set aside on plates.
Spread 1 tablespoon ginger-wasabi mayo on each bun surface. Spread 1/4 cup slaw on each bun surface.
Place ahi over hot coals, after 45 seconds, turn 90 degrees to get some nice grill marks, wait 45 more seconds, then turn over and grill for one more minute. Take ahi off grill, place between dressed buns, and serve immediately.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.