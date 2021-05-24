Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The best burger ever

When ready to cook, sprinkle both sides with a bit more salt, slide onto the grill, brush the top with olive oil/butter on top, and don’t touch them for 4 minutes. I also replace the grill top to even the heat.

By the end of 4 minutes, they should have nice grill marks on them and easily release them from the grill. Flip over, brush again with oil/butter on top and again don’t touch them or smash down on the patties; that will only squeeze out the moisture onto the bottom of the grill.

This is when I also toast the hamburger buns and if you’re making a cheeseburger, now is the time to drape the burgers with cheese. Keep an eye out for flair-ups because you will have to move the burger if it’s getting burnt.

The buns, patties and cheese should be done at about the same time. Remove the buns first and then place a patty between each bun. Add a grind of black pepper to each burger and all you have to do is choose your toppings.

Spicy Lamb Burgers with Vietnamese Herb Salad and Tamarind Vinaigrette

Serves 6

Adapted from "Big Small Plates," by Cindy Pawlcyn