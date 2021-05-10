Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The wonderful world of salmon

Commercial salmon fishing is just beginning in California, after being delayed to allow more salmon to return to rivers to reproduce.
Salmon is the perfect main course to focus on for Cooking for Comfort since people who usually don’t eat fish still enjoy salmon, which is why you usually see it on a restaurant menu.
Is it because the Golden State Salmon Association does such a great job promoting it? I’m sure they do a grand job, but it’s deeper than that.
I did a bit of digging online to see why so many seem to love salmon. Several postings refer to salmon’s great taste and that it’s healthy for you (packed with omega-3 fatty acids, rich in high-quality protein). The other take is salmon is so dense and fatty, it’s more like chicken or pork than fish.
Until I lived in Alaska, I don’t think I had tasted King Salmon, but once you try it straight from the river, you’re ruined for the previously frozen fillets.
I’m not employed by the Alaska Seafood Marketing Council when I say the salmon there have arduous upstream swims to return to where it was born. This battle requires enormous exertion so the salmon have to pack on huge reserves of built-up fat for fuel and insulation before they start the migration.
This is true to a lesser degree to all salmon (okay, not the farm-raised salmon but that’s why there is a tremendous difference in texture and taste). By the way, despite what I read online, finfish farming is NOT allowed in Alaska, so all salmon there are harvested in the wild, pristine waters of Alaska.
Let’s take a look at three different ways to cook the same fish. This versatility is one more reason people love to cook salmon.
Slow-Roasted Salmon with Parsley-Garlic Sauce
Serves 4
Adapted from "Salmon: A Cookbook" by Diane Morgan
For seafood, I’ve always thought high heat and a short cooking time was king until I tried this slow roasting technique. The first time I followed the recipe, I didn’t think the salmon was done, although I had meticulously timed it. The salmon was smooth and silky, without the crust I was used to from high heat. Sure, you may miss the scorched flesh on the edges of the fish from a grill, but this is a good technique to know to cook fish.
Kosher salt
1 cup tightly packed fresh Italian parsley leaves, plus 2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
3 tablespoons water, plus ¼ cup
4 6-ounce salmon fillets, skin and pin bones removed
2 tablespoons olive oil
Pimentón Dulce or Spanish sweet paprika
½ cup unsalted butter (one stick of butter)
1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic
Fill a 2-quart saucepan two-thirds full of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Add 1 teaspoon of salt to the boiling water and then add the cup of parsley. Cook just until tender and bright green, about 1 ½ minutes. Drain the parsley in a strainer and run cold water over the parsley until it is cool. Squeeze the parsley with your hands to remove the excess water. Place the parsley in a blender, add the 3 tablespoons of water and blend until puréed. Transfer to a small bowl and set aside.
Preheat the oven to 250°F. Arrange the salmon on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Rub each fillet with olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and Spanish sweet paprika, which gives a hint of smoke to the salmon. Place the baking sheet in the oven and set a timer for 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, bring ¼ cup of water to boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cut the ½ cup of butter into 4 pieces and whisk the butter into the water, one piece at a time. Stir in parsley purée, the minced garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt and a couple of grinds of the pepper mill. Taste and adjust season, then keep warm.
At around 20 minutes, this is where the magic happens. When salmon is cooked gently at such a low temperature the fish looks underdone because the flesh is still pink and vivid. But, you should see a little of the albumin start to form on the sides of the fish. This is a protein that coagulates when you subject the salmon to heat. If you’re not feeling comfortable that it looks under-cooked, you can check with an instant-read thermometer that should read between 125°F to 130°F when inserted in the center of the fillet.
To serve, place white rice or mashed potatoes in the center of a warmed plate, top with a piece of salmon and drizzle a spoon of the parsley sauce around each plate. Top with a little minced parsley and serve.
Pesto-Crusted Salmon
Serves 6
Adapted from Chef Philippe Boulot, Heathman Hotel, Portland, Oregon
When I lived in Alaska I was invited at the last moment to fly out to Riversong Lodge, run by Kirsten and Carl Dixon, a place truly out in the wilderness and known for great food. Kirsten had brought in Chef Philippe Boulot from the elegant Heathman Hotel in Portland for a culinary weekend and had a couple of spaces to fill.
The only way to get there is by floatplane and I raced to the seaplane base on Lake Hood to catch the flight taking supplies and some of the other participants. The lodge rests on Lake Creek, a famous Alaskan river offering all five species of Pacific salmon (so you can see how this fits into this story.)
The few Alaskans in the group had all cooked plenty of salmon but Chef Philippe introduced us to an unusual pesto that blankets the salmon, adding flavor to the already rich king salmon. He said that the bacon keeps the pesto from drying out during cooking. Save this for when you start entertaining again.
1/3 cup fresh basil leaves
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
2 strips lean bacon, coarsely chopped (Bacon is not cooked. Chef wants some fat to flow from it.)
3 tablespoons pine nuts
3 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 small garlic cloves
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
6 6-ounce skinless king salmon fillets, about 1 inch thick, pin bones removed
Lemon wedges, for serving
Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a food processor, combine the basil, bread crumbs, bacon, pine nuts, Parmesan, and garlic, finely chopping (you’ll probably need to push the ingredients down a couple of times).
Once everything is minced, keep the machine running as you add the extra-virgin olive oil in a steady stream until smooth. Season with a sprinkle of salt and a dash of pepper. Spread a rounded tablespoon of the pesto evenly on the skinned side of each salmon fillet.
Heat 2 teaspoons of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet. Add 3 of the salmon fillets, pesto side down and cook over moderately high heat until the pesto is browned 1 to 2 minutes.
Carefully move the fillets (this is when a good fish spatula and a long spatula come in handy) to the ready sheet pan, placing the pesto side up. Repeat with the remaining 3 fillets. Bake in the oven for about 10 minutes, or until the salmon is just cooked through. Set each fillet on the center of a warmed plate, pesto side up.
Chef Philippe serves his surrounded by wilted spinach but I like the visual element of serving it on finely mashed potatoes or white rice, along with lemon wedges.
Grilled Salmon with Miso Glaze
Serves 4
When my wife and I lived in Alaska (I know what you’re thinking: Geez, another Last Frontier story?) we ate a lot of salmon. In those days, Anchorage had daily nonstop flights to South Korea and Japan, and Koreans and Japanese lived and ran exceptional restaurants in the state’s largest city. I’m not sure where this recipe came from but it has Japanese ingredients that I love.
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
2 tablespoons white miso paste (miso is fermented soybean paste that varies by the number of soybeans, salt and the length of aging)
2 tablespoons mirin (a low-alcohol, sweet wine made from glutinous rice)
1 tablespoon tamari (a Japanese condiment similar to but thicker than soy sauce, made from soybeans. the biggest difference is that tamari is made without wheat, while soy sauce typically contains wheat (up to 50 percent of its total content).
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
1 ½ pounds salmon fillet, cut into 4 portions, pin bones removed
2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallions cut on the bias (45° angle)
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Preheat outdoor grill to high.
Toast sesame seeds in a small dry skillet over low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, around 3 minutes. Set aside to cool.
Whisk miso, mirin, tamari, and ginger in a small bowl until smooth. Place salmon fillets skin-side down on a casserole or pie dish and brush with the miso mixture.
When the grill is very hot (for gas I grill at high so the surfaced is browned but the center is still moist) place the fillets on the grate, skin side down, and close the lid. This is my patented no-flip fish cooking.
Time the cooking, looking to pull the fillets off at around 7 to 8 minutes. The fish should be easy to separate and albumin will start to form on the sides of the fish. This is a protein that coagulates when you subject the salmon to heat.
Transfer the salmon to a warm plate and garnish with the sesame seeds, scallions, and cilantro. I think you are required to serve with brown rice so it qualifies as a healthy meal.
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa.