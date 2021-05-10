Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: The wonderful world of salmon

At around 20 minutes, this is where the magic happens. When salmon is cooked gently at such a low temperature the fish looks underdone because the flesh is still pink and vivid. But, you should see a little of the albumin start to form on the sides of the fish. This is a protein that coagulates when you subject the salmon to heat. If you’re not feeling comfortable that it looks under-cooked, you can check with an instant-read thermometer that should read between 125°F to 130°F when inserted in the center of the fillet.

To serve, place white rice or mashed potatoes in the center of a warmed plate, top with a piece of salmon and drizzle a spoon of the parsley sauce around each plate. Top with a little minced parsley and serve.

Pesto-Crusted Salmon

Serves 6

Adapted from Chef Philippe Boulot, Heathman Hotel, Portland, Oregon

When I lived in Alaska I was invited at the last moment to fly out to Riversong Lodge, run by Kirsten and Carl Dixon, a place truly out in the wilderness and known for great food. Kirsten had brought in Chef Philippe Boulot from the elegant Heathman Hotel in Portland for a culinary weekend and had a couple of spaces to fill.