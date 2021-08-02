Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: What to do with a basket of melons?

Melons are starting to appear in larger and large piles at the farmers market and you’re wondering, what can I do with them besides served them sliced as an easy dessert?

Up for a James Beard Award in the Easiest Appetizer in the World category is Prosciutto and Melon. Just remove the rind and cut a ripe cantaloupe into bite-size pieces, wrap them with prosciutto. (In Italian, prosciutto simply translates to “ham” which means a dry-cured ham, thinly sliced and served uncooked.) Spear them on skewers to make it easier for guests to pick up.

But, what if you want to go beyond that? We were hoping you would. But, the first question is: Is a cantaloupe the same thing as a melon?

We wrote about this last year in our award-winning article on melon but just to remind you that when you shop that there are two types of melons are popular in the US: cantaloupe, named for the town of Cantalupo, near Rome, where they are supposed to have been the first grown in Europe.

Typically, these are small and round, with rough skin that is divided into segments. The other is netted or musk melons, which have a network that stands out from the melon surface when ripe and vary in size from very small to large.

Now, let’s try some recipes where you can use a mix of melons.