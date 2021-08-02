Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: What to do with a basket of melons?

Melons are starting to appear in larger and large piles at the farmers market and you’re wondering, what can I do with them besides served them sliced as an easy dessert?
Up for a James Beard Award in the Easiest Appetizer in the World category is Prosciutto and Melon. Just remove the rind and cut a ripe cantaloupe into bite-size pieces, wrap them with prosciutto. (In Italian, prosciutto simply translates to “ham” which means a dry-cured ham, thinly sliced and served uncooked.) Spear them on skewers to make it easier for guests to pick up.
But, what if you want to go beyond that? We were hoping you would. But, the first question is: Is a cantaloupe the same thing as a melon?
We wrote about this last year in our award-winning article on melon but just to remind you that when you shop that there are two types of melons are popular in the US: cantaloupe, named for the town of Cantalupo, near Rome, where they are supposed to have been the first grown in Europe.
Typically, these are small and round, with rough skin that is divided into segments. The other is netted or musk melons, which have a network that stands out from the melon surface when ripe and vary in size from very small to large.
Now, let’s try some recipes where you can use a mix of melons.
Tomato, Melon and Hot Chile Salad with Burrata
Serves 4
Adapted from "Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables" by Joshua McFadden
Chef Joshua McFadden spent years cooking, first in San Francisco then New York City, at high-end restaurants before managing Four Season Farm in coastal Maine. (Organic growers will recognize the owners as Barbara Damrosch and Eliot Coleman, who wrote “The New Organic Grower,” among other books) where he says he “developed an appreciation for every part of the plant.”
It became clear to him “that the magic didn’t start in restaurants. It started on the farm.” He now owns and manages three restaurants in Portland, Oregon, plus a farm in Springdale Oregon. He follows the seasons in his cooking, which he breaks down as Spring, Early Summer, Midsummer, Late Summer, Fall and Winter. It’s a vegetarian cookbook without calling itself “vegetarian.”
1 ½ pounds tomatoes (use a mix of large tomatoes, cut into wedges)
1 ½ pounds melon, seeded, rind removed, and cut into crescents or half-crescents
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup chopped hot pickled pepper (or I go for the milder pepperoncini you can buy in the store)
¼ cup white wine vinegar
1 small handful basil leaves
Extra-virgin olive oil
2 balls burrata or very fresh mozzarella (Burrata originated in the Puglia region of Southern Italy where it’s made from an outer shell of mozzarella made from cow's milk or water buffalo milk and filled with fresh cream and curds.)
Put the tomatoes and melon in a large bowl, season generously with salt and black pepper and toss gently. Add the pickled peppers and vinegar and toss again. Taste and adjust the ingredients to make a wonderful sweet-tart-hot-balance. Add the basil and ¼ cup olive oil and toss again. Right before serving, pull apart the burrata and distribute it over the salad and toss gently with your clean hands (you get better control this way). It will get nicely runny and messy as people serve themselves.
Pork Chops with Cantaloupe Salad
Serves 4
Pork and prunes and apples are a classic combination in Normandy, France, but this is a more hot weather dish designed for melon.
4 (1/2-inch–thick) bonesless pork chops (sure, you can use bone-in pork chops or even a tenderloin but keep it in one piece since cutting it into medallions makes them dry out quickly over heat)
Kosher salt
1 cup coarsely grated cantaloupe, flesh, rind and seeds removed, plus additional 2 cups melon cut into attractive small, thin pieces)
4 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 scallions, thinly sliced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
2 tablespoons fish sauce (don’t worry, it won’t taste fishy but it boosts the flavor through umami)
Crushed salted, roasted cashews (for serving)
Season pork all over with salt. Often the chops are sold at 1 inch thick, if that’s true, butterfly it by cutting it through the edge until it’s almost through the other end, then push down both wings and pound it with a mallet or heavy pan to ½ inch thick.
Transfer to a large resealable plastic bag; add coarsely grated cantaloupe, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and oil. Seal bag and toss to coat; chill 1 hour. (Don’t follow the “anything worth doing is worth overdoing” theory and keep the pork in the marinade overnight. While melon is a low-acid fruit, the lime will turn the pork slightly mushy.)
Set grill to medium-high heat. Toss together scallions thinly sliced cantaloupe, cilantro, fish sauce, and remaining 2 Tbsp. lime juice. If made early, don’t chill it or it will simply cool the meat when it hits the plate.
Remove pork from marinade, wipe off as much as possible, and grill, turning, until browned and cooked through, about 2 ½ minutes per side.
Transfer to a platter. Arrange salad over pork; top with cashews.
Melon Panzanella with Zabaglione
10 servings
Adapted from Chris Cosentino, August 2008 Food & Wine
I’m borrowing from this recipe by Mr. Cosentino, who created it long before he launched Acacia House in St. Helena. Today he is also co-owner of Jackrabbit in Portland and Rosalie in Houston. He is nationally known for winning season four of BRAVO's "Top Chef Masters.”
What I love about this recipe is it takes a classic panzanella, which we made in an earlier article with tomatoes and bread cubes, flips it into the dessert category with fruit and then tops that with another classic Italian dessert, the frothy sauce of the zabaglione, to bring it all together. Instead of stone fruit listed in the article, I replaced it with ripe melon.
1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon hot water
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
One 3/4-pound loaf sourdough bread, crusts removed and bread cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups)
4 pounds mixed assortment of melons each seeded, rind removed and cut into wedges
2 tablespoons fresh orange juice
3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Moscato d'Asti
8 large egg yolks
1 tablespoon finely chopped mint
Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of the sugar with the hot water, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and stir to combine.
Arrange the bread cubes on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle the bread cubes with the sugar-syrup-and-olive-oil mixture you just made and toss to coat. Bake until the bread cubes are crisp and golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a medium stainless steel bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar and 3/4 cup of Moscato. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Set the bowl with the eggs over a medium saucepan filled with 1 inch of barely simmering water (you can also use a double boiler).
Remove the zabaglione from the heat and whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Carefully set the bowl in the ice bath and whisk the zabaglione until chilled, about 5 minutes.
To serve, add the bread cubes and mint to the fruit in the bowl and toss well. Transfer the panzanella to shallow bowls, top each one with a large dollop of zabaglione and serve right away. The zabaglione can be refrigerated, covered, overnight. Whisk well before serving.
To confront the reality of domestic terrorism, we need a federal law
A House committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6 held its first hearing this week, aiming to unravel the details of the Capitol riot that left five dead. The riot was an attack on our democracy, a startling insurrection that many have called an act of domestic terrorism, including FBI Director Christopher A. Wray.
More than 500 participants in the violent mob have been charged with crimes, but not one of them will be prosecuted for terrorism. Unlike our stringent laws against foreign terrorists and sympathizers, the U.S. doesn't have a federal statute criminalizing domestic terrorism despite the fact that it's now the larger threat.
The Biden administration's new strategy to counter domestic terrorism is a direly needed step to combat extremism within our borders. But without a federal statute, it's difficult to perceive and confront the severity of the threat.
Jan. 6 rioters will likely be convicted of other crimes, such as unlawful entry into a restricted building and obstruction of an official proceeding. These charges should be enough to send guilty parties to prison, some of them for a long time. But they still don't accurately label the offenders for who they really are: violent domestic extremists who carried out an act of terrorism on U.S. soil.
The debate over a domestic terrorism statute is extremely complex. In most cases, law enforcement already has the tools to prosecute violent extremists for other crimes, and civil rights advocates worry that increased authority is bound to be abused.
But we need this statute because we need to set the record straight. There can be no double standard when it comes to acts of terrorism. Whether the perpetrator is Christian or Muslim, American or foreign, violence committed on behalf of an ideology needs to be called out by its proper name.
"We've had far more mischief caused by right-wing extremists than we have by Islamists," said Gary LaFree, a professor of criminology at the University of Maryland. "I think part of the reason we are getting more domestic right-wing terrorism is because we have been so tepid in our response."
A federal statute would provide impetus to take a more proactive and direct approach to domestic extremism. We have the resources we need, Chapman University professor Peter Simi argues; we're just not using them.
"We didn't ignore this problem because we didn't have the right tools," Simi said. "Most of the failure to address this problem has been that we just haven't perceived it as a problem."
What we really need is a fundamental shift in the way we view domestic actors.
Admittedly, implementing a domestic terrorism law is no straightforward task, and many experts don't believe it's a necessary or wise step to take. One reason is that a law like this could work both ways. Right-wing extremists and white supremacists currently pose the most significant threat of violence, experts say, but a domestic terrorism law could also be used against left-wing organizations like Black Lives Matter, which many conservatives blame for destructive riots during last year's George Floyd protests.
"Terrorism has long been a label abused," said Heather Williams, a senior policy researcher at the Rand Corp. "It's a label used when it serves the interest of those applying it."
"When you give law enforcement more authority, you're really just turbocharging an already racist system," said Kathleen Ruane, senior legislative counsel for the American Civil Liberties Union. "Our concern is that a domestic terrorism statue will actually be used more often to target communities of color."
The roots of domestic extremism go too deep to be mitigated by law enforcement alone, Ruane said.
Our government has a discouraging track record of targeting political groups that are out of the mainstream or considered too radical by those in power. Extremism is in the eye of the beholder, and therefore it's essential that we preserve our 1st Amendment rights. But whether you're far right or far left, violence warrants accountability, and we shouldn't shy away from that.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report in March assessing the dangers posed by domestic actors, which noted that, compared to other categories of extremists, racially or ethnically motivated extremists are most likely to commit acts of mass violence. We've seen this before, as when Patrick Crusius targeted Latinos in El Paso in 2019, or when Robert Bowers opened fire in a synagogue in Pittsburgh one year before that.
We need a federal law to criminalize domestic terrorism, which LaFree called the most serious challenge to our democracy since the Civil War. Yes, a statute like this would be subject to abuse, but that's a worthwhile risk that we can be prepared for. Civil rights organizations such as the ACLU and the Brennan Center for Justice are well aware of law enforcement's tendency to target minorities and will be able to respond quickly to overreaches of power.
Ultimately, the concern that a federal domestic terrorism statute could be misused by authorities doesn't compare to the imminent threat of violence posed by right-wing extremists. The FBI released an unclassified document in June warning that domestic extremists who adhere to the QAnon conspiracy theory could become more violent in the immediate future.
Lives have already been lost, and the alarm bells continue to ring. We don't know if or when the next domestic extremist attack will come, but if we establish a federal law against domestic terrorism now, we can face the threat head-on.
A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit brought by the home-sharing company Pacaso against the city of St. Helena, in a dispute centering on a…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
A shared love of wine and the quirky St. Helena police log led Chris Morisoli and Hillary Hoppe to create the Nine One Wine Podcast.
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
Should this Napa historic home become a B&B called "Hotel California?"
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
It’s not every day you get a letter from the White House. Let alone a thank you note from the President of the United States.
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.