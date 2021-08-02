 Skip to main content
Ken Morris, Cooking for Comfort: What to do with a basket of melons?

Melons are starting to appear in larger and large piles at the farmers market and you’re wondering, what can I do with them besides served them sliced as an easy dessert?

Up for a James Beard Award in the Easiest Appetizer in the World category is Prosciutto and Melon. Just remove the rind and cut a ripe cantaloupe into bite-size pieces, wrap them with prosciutto. (In Italian, prosciutto simply translates to “ham” which means a dry-cured ham, thinly sliced and served uncooked.) Spear them on skewers to make it easier for guests to pick up.

But, what if you want to go beyond that? We were hoping you would. But, the first question is: Is a cantaloupe the same thing as a melon?

We wrote about this last year in our award-winning article on melon but just to remind you that when you shop that there are two types of melons are popular in the US: cantaloupe, named for the town of Cantalupo, near Rome, where they are supposed to have been the first grown in Europe.

Typically, these are small and round, with rough skin that is divided into segments. The other is netted or musk melons, which have a network that stands out from the melon surface when ripe and vary in size from very small to large.

Now, let’s try some recipes where you can use a mix of melons.

Tomato, Melon and Hot Chile Salad with Burrata

Serves 4

Adapted from "Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables" by Joshua McFadden

Chef Joshua McFadden spent years cooking, first in San Francisco then New York City, at high-end restaurants before managing Four Season Farm in coastal Maine. (Organic growers will recognize the owners as Barbara Damrosch and Eliot Coleman, who wrote “The New Organic Grower,” among other books) where he says he “developed an appreciation for every part of the plant.”

It became clear to him “that the magic didn’t start in restaurants. It started on the farm.” He now owns and manages three restaurants in Portland, Oregon, plus a farm in Springdale Oregon. He follows the seasons in his cooking, which he breaks down as Spring, Early Summer, Midsummer, Late Summer, Fall and Winter. It’s a vegetarian cookbook without calling itself “vegetarian.”

1 ½ pounds tomatoes (use a mix of large tomatoes, cut into wedges)

1 ½ pounds melon, seeded, rind removed, and cut into crescents or half-crescents

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped hot pickled pepper (or I go for the milder pepperoncini you can buy in the store)

¼ cup white wine vinegar

1 small handful basil leaves

Extra-virgin olive oil

2 balls burrata or very fresh mozzarella (Burrata originated in the Puglia region of Southern Italy where it’s made from an outer shell of mozzarella made from cow's milk or water buffalo milk and filled with fresh cream and curds.)

Put the tomatoes and melon in a large bowl, season generously with salt and black pepper and toss gently. Add the pickled peppers and vinegar and toss again. Taste and adjust the ingredients to make a wonderful sweet-tart-hot-balance. Add the basil and ¼ cup olive oil and toss again. Right before serving, pull apart the burrata and distribute it over the salad and toss gently with your clean hands (you get better control this way). It will get nicely runny and messy as people serve themselves.

Pork Chops with Cantaloupe Salad

Serves 4

Pork and prunes and apples are a classic combination in Normandy, France, but this is a more hot weather dish designed for melon.

4 (1/2-inch–thick) bonesless pork chops (sure, you can use bone-in pork chops or even a tenderloin but keep it in one piece since cutting it into medallions makes them dry out quickly over heat)

Kosher salt

1 cup coarsely grated cantaloupe, flesh, rind and seeds removed, plus additional 2 cups melon cut into attractive small, thin pieces)

4 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 scallions, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

2 tablespoons fish sauce (don’t worry, it won’t taste fishy but it boosts the flavor through umami)

Crushed salted, roasted cashews (for serving)

Season pork all over with salt. Often the chops are sold at 1 inch thick, if that’s true, butterfly it by cutting it through the edge until it’s almost through the other end, then push down both wings and pound it with a mallet or heavy pan to ½ inch thick.

Transfer to a large resealable plastic bag; add coarsely grated cantaloupe, 2 tablespoons lime juice, and oil. Seal bag and toss to coat; chill 1 hour. (Don’t follow the “anything worth doing is worth overdoing” theory and keep the pork in the marinade overnight. While melon is a low-acid fruit, the lime will turn the pork slightly mushy.)

Set grill to medium-high heat. Toss together scallions thinly sliced cantaloupe, cilantro, fish sauce, and remaining 2 Tbsp. lime juice. If made early, don’t chill it or it will simply cool the meat when it hits the plate.

Remove pork from marinade, wipe off as much as possible, and grill, turning, until browned and cooked through, about 2 ½ minutes per side.

Transfer to a platter. Arrange salad over pork; top with cashews.

Melon Panzanella with Zabaglione

10 servings

Adapted from Chris Cosentino, August 2008 Food & Wine

I’m borrowing from this recipe by Mr. Cosentino, who created it long before he launched Acacia House in St. Helena. Today he is also co-owner of Jackrabbit in Portland and Rosalie in Houston. He is nationally known for winning season four of BRAVO's "Top Chef Masters.”

What I love about this recipe is it takes a classic panzanella, which we made in an earlier article with tomatoes and bread cubes, flips it into the dessert category with fruit and then tops that with another classic Italian dessert, the frothy sauce of the zabaglione, to bring it all together. Instead of stone fruit listed in the article, I replaced it with ripe melon.

1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon hot water

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

One 3/4-pound loaf sourdough bread, crusts removed and bread cut into 1-inch cubes (about 10 cups)

4 pounds mixed assortment of melons each seeded, rind removed and cut into wedges

2 tablespoons fresh orange juice

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Moscato d'Asti

8 large egg yolks

1 tablespoon finely chopped mint

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small bowl, mix 1 tablespoon of the sugar with the hot water, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil and stir to combine.

Arrange the bread cubes on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle the bread cubes with the sugar-syrup-and-olive-oil mixture you just made and toss to coat. Bake until the bread cubes are crisp and golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium stainless steel bowl, whisk the egg yolks with the remaining 1/4 cup of sugar and 3/4 cup of Moscato. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Set the bowl with the eggs over a medium saucepan filled with 1 inch of barely simmering water (you can also use a double boiler).

Remove the zabaglione from the heat and whisk in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Carefully set the bowl in the ice bath and whisk the zabaglione until chilled, about 5 minutes.

To serve, add the bread cubes and mint to the fruit in the bowl and toss well. Transfer the panzanella to shallow bowls, top each one with a large dollop of zabaglione and serve right away. The zabaglione can be refrigerated, covered, overnight. Whisk well before serving.

Ken Morris

Ken Morris

Ken Morris has been cooking for comfort for more than 30 years and learning in kitchens from Alaska to Thailand to Italy. He now cooks and writes from his kitchen in Napa. Email macmor@sbcglobal.net.

