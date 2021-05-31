Ken Morris, Cooking for: The news about new potatoes

What’s new about a new potato? A true new potato is harvested before it reaches maturity, so the season can run from the spring to early summer. The skin will be easy to flake off with your thumbnail and they will be small, like the size of large marbles (but does anyone play marbles or even know what they look like anymore?) Another way to size them would be about the width of your thumb's first joint.

But why should you care about the size and age of your potatoes? Like just corn, peas, and some other vegetables, a potato’s sugars begin converting into starch as soon as it’s picked. If you’re buying fresh potatoes, as at the Napa Farmers Market, they will be low in starch and almost sweet. They’ll also be firmer and moister than potatoes that have been stored.

When you get them home from the market, don't refrigerate them. Store them in a cool, dark place (I have a basket inside my kitchen cabinet just for potatoes). And, take advantage of those flavors in a day or two; they don’t last forever. New potatoes are best when they are steamed or boiled. This is not the classic Russet potato, which is better for baking or frying.

Herby Steamed Potatoes

Serves 4 with a meal