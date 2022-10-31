Ken Morris, Cooking with Ken: Autumn and apples

Sure, I miss white peaches, summer squash and homegrown tomatoes, but the tradeoff is we get bushels of different apples right now.

There are two main divisions in the world of apples: those for eating and those for cooking. The main difference is sugar content, with cooking apples tending to be less sweet, a little more acidic and usually have a firm flesh that does not break down much when cooked.

Locally, the Gravenstein apple is considered by many to be the best apple for cooking pies and tarts; there even is a fair every August in Sebastopol to celebrate this local apple. Nationally, Granny Smith is probably the best known but other folks like Jonathan, Braeburn and Honeycrisp.

While the best eating-out-of-hand apple (I write this, realizing everyone has their favorites) are Honeycrisp, Pink Lady and Fuji apples. In fact, I like Fuji so much I planted one Fuji tree, and I’m still enjoying apples from it into November.

A recent article in The New York Times by Melissa Clark says there are 2,500 varieties of apples in the United States alone. You may only find a few in the supermarket, but you can often find some unheard of, but tasty, varieties at the farmer’s market.

Here are three ways to cook with apples:

Chile Noreste

(Poblano Chiles Stuffed with Shrimp, Apples, and Almonds)

From "The Mexican Gourmet" by María Dolares Torres Yzábal and Shelton Wiseman

Serves 6

I love the combination of apples and pork. A little too much, since that’s all I do with apples for a savory dish, so I rummaged around for something different, which I found in The Mexican Gourmet. Steve Sando of Rancho Gordo had mentioned the book in one of his Internet posts and, trusting his judgment in all thing’s Mexican food, immediately ordered it, and was rewarded with a book stuffed with traditional recipes that go beyond what I’ve seen in a lot of Mexican cookbooks. The author notes she got the recipe from Roberto Santibañez of La Circunstancia Restaurant in Mexico City.

For the chiles:

1 pound small shrimp, cooked and diced

2 golden delicious (or other cooking) apples, peeled, cored and cut into ¼ inch cubes

½ cup blanched almonds (this is to remove the skin from the nut) coarsely chopped and toasted in the oven until golden

½ cup mayonnaise

6 poblano chiles roasted on all sides over an open flame or under the broiler Place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap to cool. Remove as much of the blackened skin as possible (don’t place it under running water or you’ll lose a lot of the flavor) Make one slit running stem to tip and gently remove the seeds and veins.

For the vinaigrette:

1 cup mild olive oil (don’t use your best extra virgin olive oil)

1/3 cup raspberry vinegar

1 small piece of cooked red beet (it helps if you have leftover beets. You need just a ¼ of cooked beet)

6 fresh raspberries

Kosher salt and freshly ground black better to taste

For the filling: Mix the shrimp, apples, almonds and mayonnaise together in a bowl. Stuff the chiles with this filling and close the slit, overlapping slightly. Blend the vinaigrette ingredients in a blender until emulsified and smooth. You may need to add a little water.

To serve, cover the bottom of 6 salad plates with a pool of vinaigrette and lay one chile in the center of each plate, slit side down. Serve at room temperature.

Baked Apples with Ice Cream

Not every dish has to be complicated. I first started eating baked apples with ice cream when I was in the Boy Scouts, albeit roasted on a wood fire just with brown sugar. But we were smart enough to plan ahead (Be prepared is the motto of the Boy Scouts) and have vanilla ice cream packed in the cooler, ready for our first dinner, since it wouldn’t keep cool enough for the next day. This is a little more sophisticated with more and exotic spices, but you can use the spices you love more.

6 small, firm cooking apples (2 to 2½ pounds), halved lengthwise

¼cup unsalted butter, plus 1 tablespoon for greasing baking dish

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon grated fresh nutmeg

¼ teaspoon Chinese five-spice

2½ tablespoons light brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup chopped pecans

Vanilla ice cream for serving

Preheat oven to 375°F. Rub 1 tablespoon butter on bottom and sides of a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Scoop out and discard core and seeds from each apple half using a melon baller or teaspoon. Slice a very thin sliver from opposite side of apple so apple lays flat. Arrange the apples, cored sides up, snugly in prepared baking dish.

Melt remaining ¼ cup butter in small skillet over medium heat. Add cinnamon, nutmeg, and Chinese five-spice, and heat until fragrant and just beginning to brown, about 1 minute. Whisk in brown sugar, lemon juice, and salt. Spoon butter mixture evenly into hollows of apples. Use the back of spoon to spread a thin layer onto cut surfaces of apples.

Cover baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in preheated oven until apples start to soften, 30 to 40 minutes. Uncover dish, and scatter pecans over apples. Baste with juices from bottom of pan.

Increase oven temperature to 400°F and bake until apples are nicely browned and very tender, 10 to 15 minutes. Serve warm topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Apple Crisp

Food52.com by Ella Quittner, Dec. 15, 2019

Chef Ella likes to use a mix of firm cooking apples for her crisp. The usual note for cooks is to peel the apples but she writes: “Leaving peels on the apples lends the fruit layer a beautifully rosy hue.” I’m always inclined to not peel apples unless it truly makes a difference in the dish and after baking the apples for 30 minutes or more, I’ve found I like having the skin on.

Crisp Topping:

⅔ cup whole raw almonds (leave the skins on)

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup plus 2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1¼ teaspoons kosher salt

2 sticks (16 tablespoons) unsalted butter, cold, cubed

1⅓ cups rolled oats

Apple Mixture:

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

4 to 5 large cooking apples (about 2½ pounds)—a mix of juicy, firm varieties—cored, and cut into half-inch slices

Heat oven to 400°F. In the bowl of a food processor, blend almonds until the biggest pieces are the size of coarse grains of salt, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the flour, sugar, and salt, and pulse until integrated. Add the butter and pulse several times until it’s incorporated— the mixture should look like wet sand and hold together when pinched, with some unblended butter streaks visible throughout. Add the oats and pulse just to mix in, without chopping them much. Set in refrigerator to chill while you prepare the apples.

Whisk the lemon juice with the cornstarch, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, salt, and lemon zest in a large bowl. Add the apple slices and toss gently until the slices are evenly coated. Transfer to a 8x8-inch baking dish (no need to grease it), set on a sheet pan for insurance against any drips reaching your oven floor. You want about 1 inch of space between the apple slices and top of pan, so if you have too many apple slices, reserve the extras and broil as a snack later.

Sprinkle the streusel evenly over the apples, breaking into olive-sized clumps where needed, and transfer to oven. Bake for about 30 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until topping is crisp all over and browning in spots, and the apple mixture is bubbling up at the sides. The apple pieces should be tender and easily pierced with a fork. (Note: If spots begin browning too deeply before the apples become tender, you can turn the temperature down to 375°F.) Let cool about 15 minutes before serving. (You could also serve at room temperature if you prefer.)