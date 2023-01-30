Ken Morris, Cooking with Ken in Napa Valley: Three Mexican soups to warm up winter

Tacos and burritos might first come to mind when you plan a Mexican meal, but in the country of Mexico, soup is traditionally part of a three-course meal when you eat lunch a fonda.

These are typically small mom-and-pop eateries with just a few tables that serve breakfast and lunch, with customers sitting down around 2 p.m. Look for comida corrida on the menu or wallboard for an inexpensive lunch served in three tiempos or courses. Here, lunch is the biggest meal of the day and people who are in a hurry eat standing up at street stalls.

I picked out three favorite soups that are just the tip of the iceberg (yes, I know there are no icebergs currently residing in Mexico) of Mexican soups and each can stand alone for a light lunch or dinner. These are written by three very different cooks, who all have a strong, but different, connection to the country.

Sopa de Albóndigas

(Meatball Soup)

6 Servings

Adapted from "Nothing Fancy" by Diana Kennedy

British-born Kennedy arrived in Mexico in the 1950s as spouse to a correspondent for The New York Times and fell in love with the country and its food. After her husband died and she needed a way to make money, she dedicated her life to exploring the regional foods of Mexico.

Despite the risks of being a small woman, alone on remote country roads, she’d drive her pickup truck to just about every market in just about every town to collect recipes from local cooks.

“Before Diana’s books, not even people in Mexico thought their food was a big deal,” says Iliana de la Vega, a chef from Oaxaca who knew Kennedy and co-owns the restaurant El Naranjo in Austin, Texas.

To her credit, Kennedy meticulously recognized the women originators of the recipes and eventually produced eight books about Mexican food, but she refused to suggest substitutions for hard-to-find ingredients in the American market. And, she was often angry at the established food world and that seemed to seep into most interviews.

In fact, her book, "Nothing Fancy" has a whole chapter of things she hates, including kosher salt, brining and the use of the cheaper cassia (Cinnamomum cassia ) for the more expensive canela, the true Ceylon or Sri Lanka cinnamon, (Cinnamomum verum). Yep, the recipe from Mi Cocina below does say use either one, which would have triggered Kennedy’s wrath.

The author was (sadly she passed away this summer at her home in Michoacan at age 99) notorious for criticizing any chef of Mexican food in the US who’d claim it was “authentic.” And, if a Mexican chef asked what makes a British woman an expert on what is Mexican food, she’d always say she was cooking “with your grandmother” long before their birth.

Kennedy writes that Sopa de Albóndigas has always been a favorite since her early days in Mexico. She didn’t have a recipe in her regional cookbooks, so she made up this one, of course “following traditional cooking methods.”

Meatballs

1 tablespoon long grain rice

Boiling water to cover

6 ounces ground pork with some fat, fine grind

6 ounces ground beef, fine grind

1 small egg

1/8 teaspoon cumin seeds, crushed

3 leaves fresh or ½ teaspoon dried mint

1/3 cup roughly chopped white onions

Sea salt to taste (Kennedy thought kosher salt tasted terrible)

4 whole black peppercorns

3 ounces chicharron, crumbled (fried pork rinds)

Broth

½ pound ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped, unpeeled (Roma tomatoes are brought in from Mexico this time of year or use whole, peeled tomatoes from your favorite canned producer.)

1 small white onion, roughly chopped

2 small cloves of garlic, peeled and roughly chopped

1 tablespoon lard or safflower oil

6 ounces carrots, trimmed, scraped (which I interpreted as peeled) and cut into ¼ inch cubes

6 ounces zucchini, trimmed and cut into ¼ inch cubes

2 cups meat or chicken broth

4 cups cold water (may need more)

Sea salt to taste

3 fresh chiles serranos

6 large sprigs fresh mint

6 springs cilantro

Cover the rice with boiling water and leave to soak about 30 minutes. Mix the meats together well in a bowl. Put the egg, cumin seed, mint leaves, oregano, onions, salt and peppercorns into the blender jar and blend until smooth. Add to the meats and mix very well with your hands. Drain the rice and add to the meat mixture with the chicharron. Form the meat balls about ½ inch in diameter — there should be about 30 of them — and set aside.

To prepare the broth: Put the chopped tomatoes into a blender jar. Add the onion and garlic and blend until smooth. Heat the lard or oil in a wide, heavy pan, add the tomato puree, and fry over high heat for 2 minutes until reduced and thickened,

Add the chopped carrot and zucchini, broth and water, season lightly and bring to a simmer. Carefully add the meatballs. Make 2 slits in the form of a cross at the points of the chiles and add them together with the mint and coriander springs.

Continue cooking over a very low heat for about 50 minutes. When the soup is cooked, the broth will be cloudy and slightly thickened with the juices of the meat; it will have a rich gleam on the surface. Add a little more water, if necessary. This recipe can be prepared a day ahead. Adjust the salt just before serving.

Sopa de Lima

(Lime Soup)

Adapted from "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from My Kitchen in Mexico" by Rick Martínez

This classic soup from the Yucatán relies on sour limes only grown in this southern, tropical area. Chef Rich Martinez became famous on the Bon Appetite YouTube channel for his entertaining and colorful style, but he left when it became public that the Anglo chefs were making more money than he was. He had already planned to write a cookbook about the homeland of his parents, so he traveled 20,000 miles, eating in 32 states and 156 cities to write this personal take on his favorite dishes of Mexico. It’s a book well worth exploring.

Rick notes: “Limas have a uniquely sour flavor plus notes of cinnamon, allspice, and clove, but they're hard to find outside of the Yucatán, so in their place, I'm subbing in limes and a warm spice blend. “

Ingredients

For the Recado de Todo Clase (a spice blend used in Yucatán)

3 tablespoons dried oregano, preferably Mexican

2 tablespoons black peppercorns

8 allspice berries

5 whole cloves

1 1-inch stick canela or cassia cinnamon

1 dried bay leaf

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

For the Sopa de Lima:

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 large bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 1 1/3 lbs. total)

½ medium white onion, chopped

1 large Anaheim, cubanelle, or green bell pepper, seeded and cut into ¼-in. pieces

1 large plum tomato, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely grated

1 1/2 teaspoons Recado de Todo Clase from above

Kosher salt

6 cups homemade chicken stock or store-bought low-sodium chicken broth

2 limes, very thinly sliced

Chopped cilantro, pickled red onion, sliced habanero chile, and 6 corn tortillas, fried, or tostadas, broken into small pieces, for serving

Make Recado de Todo Clase: In spice mill or blender, finely grind all ingredients. Transfer to airtight container and store in cool, dark place for up to 3 months. Makes ¼ cup.

Make Sopa de Lima: Heat oil in large heavy pot on medium-high. Add chicken, skin side down to start, and cook until browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to plate. To same pot, add onion, Anaheim pepper, tomato, garlic, Recado de Todo Clase, and 1 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until tomato begins to break down and vegetables begin to brown, 8 to 10 minutes.

Return chicken and any accumulated juices to pot, add stock, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer on medium-low until chicken is cooked through, 25 to 30 minutes. Using slotted spoon, transfer chicken to cutting board and let sit until cool enough to handle. Shred meat, discarding skin and bones. Stir shredded chicken back into soup.

Divide soup among bowls and top each with 3 lime slices, cilantro, pickled red onion, habanero, and tortillas. Note: To prevent the soup from becoming too acidic, remove the lime slices after getting your desired lime flavor (around 10 minutes)

Sopa de Tortilla

(Tortilla Soup)

Serves 6

From "Patti’s Mexican Table" TV program, Season 3, Episode 4 by Patti Jinich

I’ve slowly warmed up to Patti Jinich, a slim, middle aged woman who seems so relentless upbeat and friendly that I didn’t quite believe her, but after watching a few seasons of her show, "Patti’s Mexican Table," where usually she focuses on one Mexican state at a time, I’ve found her consistently interesting and genuinely curious in what is special about each area. She grew up in Mexico and came to Washington DC with her Mexican husband to work as a policy analyst, but her love of cooking led her to eventually take night courses at a culinary school. She stayed in Washington, switching to teaching cooking classes and making special dinners for the Mexican Cultural Institute before attracting the interest of PBS.

Filmgoers might know this dish from the comedy movie "Tortilla Soup" about a widowed, retired Mexican chef with three daughters living in LA, which is based on the Taiwanese comedy movie "Eat Drink Man Woman," about a widowed, retired chef with three daughters in Taipei, which demonstrates how our lives are not very different, no matter where you live.

3 guajillo chiles stemmed and seeded

1 pound ripe tomatoes

1 clove garlic

1/2 cup roughly chopped white onion

1/2 teaspoon kosher or coarse sea salt or to taste

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

6 cups chicken broth

1 sprig fresh parsley

12 corn tortillas cut into 1- to 2-inch strips

1 ancho or pasilla chile stemmed, seeded, cut into 1-inch strips and quickly fried (optional, for garnish)

vegetable oil for frying

8 ounces queso fresco diced

1/2 cup Mexican style cream crème fraiche or sour cream

1 ripe Mexican avocado halved, pitted, meat scooped out and diced

Set a comal or skillet over medium heat. Once it is hot, toast the guajillo chiles for about a minute per side.

In a medium saucepan, place the toasted guajillos, tomatoes, and garlic clove and cover with water. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and simmer anywhere from 12 to 15 minutes, until tomatoes are fully cooked and mushy, and the guajillos have rehydrated and plumped up.

Place the guajillos, tomatoes, garlic and onion in a blender, along with 1 cup of the simmering liquid and salt. Puree until completely smooth.

In a large soup pot, heat the 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, but not smoking, pour in the tomato puree. It will sizzle, make noise and smoke. Partially cover with a lid, if you need to. Let the puree cook, season and thicken, changing from a bright red to a darker red and thicker consistency, for about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally. Pour in the chicken broth, add the parsley sprig and once it comes to a simmer, continue simmering for another 10 minutes. Before serving, remove the parsley sprig.

To prepare the garnishes: Fry or bake the tortilla strips. Flash fry the ancho or pasilla chile strips, literally 5 seconds in already hot oil in a skillet set over medium heat, drain in a paper towel.

Serve in soup bowls. Add a handful of tortilla crisps, and let people decide how much cream, queso fresco, chile crisps and avocado to add to their bowls. Or, if you don’t want to give anyone a choice, place all the garnishes in the soup plates, and pour the hot soup into the bowls at the table.