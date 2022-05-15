Kitchen Door preview: June 2 event benefits Abode Services

In advance of its anticipated June opening, Kitchen Door is hosting a preview on June 2 with 100% of the event proceeds going to benefit Abode Services' South Napa Shelter lunch program.

The event will provide a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the restaurant's new location in downtown Napa as well as an opportunity to sample the inaugural menu items and cocktails from a new bar.

Kitchen Door is moving from its Oxbow location to a site in the First Street complex.

As the founding partner of the Abode Services Napa lunch program, Kitchen Door has been preparing hot, nutritious meals for the homeless in Napa County since 2018.

"Feeding our community is our passion and purpose at Kitchen Door, and to be able to extend that support to those in need is something we are committed to honoring as part of our ongoing work,” said Tim Seberson, general manager and partner of Kitchen Door.

“Abode Services provides housing support for the homeless in Napa County, and we started a hot lunch program at South Napa Day Center to serve adults living in homelessness in Napa,” said Wendi Moore, volunteer coordinator for Abode Services Napa.

“Chef Todd and Tim at Kitchen Door signed on to become the first restaurant partner, donating hot meals for 60 people once a month," Moore said. "Their generosity didn't stop there; they’ve also helped us build the program by encouraging other restaurants to do the same."

Moore added, "More recently, Kitchen Door increased their support and started sending us meals weekly. Thanks to such generosity and advocacy, the program continues offering hot lunch six days a week at the South Napa Day Center, and our participants are grateful for the nourishment.”

Tickets for the preview fundraiser are $100. The event is 5:30 to 7 p.m. on June 2 at 1300 First St., Suite 272 , at First Street Napa.

Tickets can be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/AbodeKDEventJune2022.