La Cheve: A little piece of Mexico in Napa's Old Adobe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Owner Cinthya Cisneros planned to open her restaurant, La Cheve Bakery and Brews, on Wednesday, March 18. However, the following day, Napa County and California COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders went into effect, shutting down restaurants, and in Cisneros’s case, preventing her from opening at all.

To further complicate things, because the restaurant was unable to open prior to the orders, Cisneros did not qualify for any small business loans or other assistance. “It literally broke my heart,” she said.

Still, she moved forward with plan to open. “The reality is that La Cheve was already a part of our lives, so I had to figure out how to allow it to still survive during this tough time,” she recalls. Nearly two months later, on Thursday, May 14, La Cheve opened for pick-up, and on Thursday, May 21, for outdoor patio and limited inside dining.

“Opening a restaurant is tough,” Cisneros said, “but opening it during COVID-19 has added a whole other layer that I never expected.”

A few years ago when Cisneros began looking for a location for her restaurant, her first choice was Napa’s oldest building, the Old Adobe, which dates to 1845. It was recently restored by then owner Justin Altamura. She has lived nearby since she was 15 years old