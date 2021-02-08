La Vie en Rose: Madeleine’s Macarons: How a Valentine's gift, fatherhood and a pandemic created a career for one Napa Valley family

As a customer, he was particularly fond of Bistro Jeanty, which he had frequented in the past to impress a date. “Besides the filet au poivre, every item on the menu was new to me. I got the filet, but I also ordered foie gras and rabbit pâté and crêpe Suzette and I was hooked. It became my favorite restaurant in Napa Valley, and I would celebrate every birthday there.”

McIninch began working there in early 2016. Still, he had never heard of a macaron until last year. “If I were a talented and trained baker, which I’m not, and inclined to start a baked goods company, which I never was, the natural choice should have been to delve into the world of cannoli, biscotti and zeppole,” he said. “Heck, I had to Google how to properly pronounce ‘macaron’ and I’m not 100% sure that I have it down yet.”

Yet, because macarons are his wife’s favorite, for Valentine’s Day 2020, he found himself baking macarons for Aubrey and their 3-year-old daughter, Madeleine (Maddie.) “(Aubrey) doesn’t remember the first time she had a macaron, but it somehow became a resilient participant in her birthday ritual. Every year she would meet her sister at Bouchon Bakery in Yountville for macarons and a heated game or three of Pente,” said McIninch.