There’s no shortage of creativity with craft beverages in wine country. Brewers and distillers are aging in wine barrels, or using grape pomace for unique flavoring. Small, local businesses are making everything from kombucha to hard ginger beer, and now something totally unique in the mix: sparkling coffee.
Started by a Napa and Sonoma duo, VIVIC sparkling coffee combines two of the biggest trends in craft beverage: coffee and carbonation. Co-founders Graham Gould and Louis Abruzzese came to the idea of sparkling coffee independently, before they’d even met. Gould was working in beverage development for Taylor Lane Organic Coffee and started experimenting with sarsaparilla, a root that grows in India and is probably best known as an ingredient in root beer.
His research and development led to a sparkling coffee with a root beer flavor. “The reactions I got from people were amazing,” Gould said. “Root beer has this kind of nostalgic feel for a lot of people.”
Abruzzese’s inspiration came while he was manager and chef of Sonoma’s Glen Ellen Star, where in the kitchen, the espresso machine and sparkling water tap were conveniently next to each other.
“It was so hot in that kitchen in the summer and I found myself pulling shots of espresso and cooling it off with sparkling water,” he said. “I would make these sparkling espressos and add bitter sweet lemon and I got addicted to them. They were so good and refreshing and I wanted to share that experience with others when I left the restaurant.”
Serendipity ultimately brought the two together.
Abruzzese’s father-in-law and Gould’s girlfriend met while sitting next to each other on a plane. When they got to talking and realized they both had loved ones with similar ideas, they set the two up to meet. Soon after, VIVIC was born. “We thought, if both of us have the same idea, chances are someone is going to be coming out with this, and it’s probably going to be the next trend,” said Abruzzese.
A running start
The pair was quickly off to the races thanks to Gould’s connections from working in the coffee industry. They had a place to produce it and a bean source, choosing Guillermo Moran in San Jose, a fifth-generation farmer from El Salvador. “He basically has made it his life’s mission to import his family’s coffee, roast it and sell it in the states, which ensures the farmers actually get paid a living wage,” said Gould. “The inequities within commodity coffee trading is horrendous, so that that was a foundational connection for VIVIC.”
VIVIC stands for vivification, which means “to bring life to.”
“It’s our goal to bring life to the coffee industry by addressing the inequities within commodity coffee trading,” said Gould. “We also want to help the coffee industry look outside of the box it’s currently in, finding flavors that aren’t just your traditional vanilla, chocolate, caramel, and so on, and so forth.”
Sarsaparilla and lavender are certainly out of the box (they also have an original flavor for the coffee purists) and VIVIC stands out from the handful of other sparkling coffees on the market in another big way: the sugar content is extremely low and each can contains just 31 calories.
Their competitor’s products often have about 25 grams of sugar and use artificial sweeteners, which VIVIC avoids.
“Coming from a chef’s background, we don’t use canned flavors or extracts at the restaurant. We use ingredients, so that was our approach with VIVIC as well,” said Abruzzese, who came up with the idea of using roots and botanicals, like licorice root and organic cane sugar, to brew teas and then blend the teas with coffee.
“The flavor is authentic. When you taste our product it’s really clean; it doesn’t have this hodgepodge of flavors. We’re not trying to mask the flavor of the coffee, we embrace it and use our ingredients to enhance the flavor.”
As for the coffee, Gould created a light roast from a high-elevation Arabica bean with about 110 mg of caffeine. “When you roast coffees lighter, you’re going to get more of the fruity notes that are inherent to the bean itself,” he said. “It’s enough caffeine to get you going, but not so much it’ll send you bouncing off the walls.”
Though “the carbonation does infuse the caffeine into the bloodstream a little quicker, so when people drink it, they’re like ‘Woah,’’ Abruzzese chimed in.
Bubbling over
Now a year since they made their first sale, VIVIC is expanding its operations. In March, they will launch two new cans at Expo West, an industry event for natural and organic products in Anaheim: raspberry and zero-sugar, the latter for the anti-sweet, straight black coffee drinkers of the world.
They said they will continue to expand their distribution, though they’re already in a number of specialty stores from Santa Cruz to Calistoga, including local spots like Cal Mart, Genova Deli and Sonoma’s Best. New partnership opportunities have arisen too. Sonoma’s Sweet Scoops has plans to sell root beer coffee floats with their sarsaparilla flavor and create a VIVIC coffee ice cream.
And of course, they’re forever experimenting. Gould plays with cocktails, mixing the lavender coffee with gin and elderflower liqueur or the original flavor with whiskey and Cointreau, which he says tastes just like a chocolate orange slice. Abruzzese, the chef, works with food, braising pork belly with the sarsaparilla and making tiramisu with the lavender.