Less than a month after my in-laws lost their home in the 2017 wildfires, my mother-in-law had a significant birthday. It was tough for anyone to feel like celebrating, but we decided on a nice dinner at the restaurant closest to their temporary rental on Monticello Road, Cordeiro’s.
The empathy, hospitality and food — the mussels with bacon and lamb dish are personal favorites — was all top notch and exactly what my family needed that night. So when we returned last month for my brother-in-law’s birthday, my MIL graciously gushed about the memorable time we’d had the year prior when making the reservation.
To our surprise when we arrived, they had set us up in a private room and brought out a number of delightful surprises throughout the night, including offering us complimentary corkage on the magnum of Schramsberg I brought, after-dinner drinks and truffles. The general manager even stopped by and spent a good 15 minutes chatting with us. I think it’s safe to say that they’ve officially earned their spot as our family’s go-to for special occasions.
We’re spoiled in Napa Valley. Great food is a dime a dozen, but this level of authentic hospitality is harder to come by. Tucked away from the center of town, Cordeiro’s is fighting the good fight as a humble, locals-focused establishment where you’ll never have a mediocre meal or miss the money spent.
Kiwi Cuisine
This column will mostly focus on the local food scene. But I spent half of February traveling throughout New Zealand, so I’d be remiss not to comment on what I ate there.
Most of us likely consider it a special treat at home, but in a country that has more sheep than people (one day we encountered an actual traffic jam when literally hundreds of sheep wandered onto the road) it’s no surprise that lamb is an everyday dish. Suffice to say, we had a lot of lamb, prepared a multitude of ways, from lamb neck to an entire sous vide lamb shoulder. You’ll even find lamb in meat pies, which are about as common in New Zealand as burgers in America.
One of the best meals of the trip was actually at a winery, Amisfield (no permit restrictions here!), just outside of Queenstown. We went in blind to our three-course lunch called “Trust the Chef,” which was on par with the best of Napa Valley’s fine dining establishments. I have dreams about the incredibly juicy and flavorful tomato taco.
A highlight on menus throughout the country was salt and pepper squid. The calamari appetizers we often get in America pale in comparison to these large and meaty pieces of fried squid, seasoned to perfection.
Much more famous for its spectacular landscapes than its cuisine, I was pleasantly surprised by the amount of terrific meals we had on our New Zealand adventure. But there was one that left a bad, bad taste, and it still lingers today. On the recommendation of several locals, we stopped for a New Zealand “delicacy” called whitebait. For an egregious $12.50 – food in New Zealand is very expensive, despite a good exchange rate — I received a pancake-sized fritter with a couple dozen full fish bodies (including eyes, which you could see clear as day) cooked into it. I give myself credit for trying it given its appearance, but my first bite was also my last.