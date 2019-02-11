Editor’s note: Today we begin a new column by Jess Lander, a frequent contributor to the Register food and wine coverage and a long-time person about the valley. Leftovers, her accounts of her food and wine adventures, will run once a month.
While many of my friends spent last month seemingly miserable in the name of Dry January or Whole 30 or Keto, I was doing my usual: eating everything and drinking lots with no regrets. To justify this, I reminded myself that it’s technically my job as a wine, food, and travel writer and that dieting would be a poor financial decision.
If you have, indeed, spent the last month aggressively counting carbs or living under a wedge of Romaine — in which case you should call your doctor because you may have E. coli — I’m here to catch you up on what you’ve been missing thanks to your well-intentioned New Year’s Resolution. Spoiler: lots of tasty things.
Liquid Gold
We endured quite a bit of rain in January and it had me craving comfort food. This called for one of my favorite dishes in all of Napa Valley: Bistro Jeanty’s Crême de Tomate en Croute (tomato soup served in a puff pastry). Someone once told me that this soup was 1,700 calories, but I refuse to confirm and remain blissfully ignorant, as that would take some of the fun out of it.
Even if it’s true, I still say it’s worth it. There’s just something about the ability to hide under oversized sweaters in winter, which thankfully are actually in style, that makes me feel freer than other times of year to indulge. Full disclosure: I went back a second time. If you’re living in Napa Valley and haven’t had this soup, you’re not living.
525,600...calories
Speaking of winter, for some reason I decided January was a good time to finally check out CREAM Napa, the new-ish ice cream shop by the movie theater. Years ago, my husband and I used to do what we called Sunday Sundae. Just like it sounds, we would seek out ice cream every Sunday, attempting to mix it up each time. This got especially difficult in Napa with its limited options and I’ve been waiting a long time for an inventive spot like CREAM to open up here.
At CREAM, you can choose from 20 flavors and 16 toppings, like Birthday Cake with Fruity Pebbles. Skip the traditional cone or cup and make an ice cream sandwich out of waffles, cookies, brownies, or waffle cone taco shells. There are also gluten free, dairy free, and vegan options, and CREAM is even doing their part to save our planet with a churro milkshake that utilizes a churro for the straw.
Now, I’m going to make reading this column worth your while. There’s a secret menu item at CREAM called the Sundae of Champions. This epic concoction is made with three scoops of ice cream, two cookies, a do’sant (doughnut croissant), whipped cream, sprinkles, and a waffle cone on top. It’s very impractical from an eating standpoint, but would make a great date night activity. I suggest skipping dinner, as this might clock in higher than the soup.
El Nuevo Niño
Few chefs would be brave enough to open a restaurant in the middle of winter, but I suppose that’s not something Thomas Keller needs to worry about. His new Mexican restaurant La Calenda opened up in the old Harley’s spot and had a line out the door every night for at least the first few weeks (they don’t take reservations).
The most interesting part about La Calenda is its chef de cuisine, a wide-eyed 26-year-old from Oaxaca. With zero previous ties to Keller’s empire, he’s an interesting choice and brings some serious passion for his country’s culinary traditions to the table.
I tried roughly 85 percent of the menu and cocktails. Standout dishes were the cachete de res en mole chichilo (braised beef cheek), the quesadilla al pastor made with pineapple and Chihuahua cheese, the barbacoa and carnitas tacos, and churros for dessert. For libations, my favorites were the Fenix and Tajona Sol, a play on a Tequila Sunrise that substitutes tangerine juice and hibiscus for OJ.