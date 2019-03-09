It's the past and future all at once, as the CIA at Copia brings a 3D Marco Polo culinary experience to Napa and the West Coast.
Beginning on Friday, March 15, they will host a two-hour journey, where you will travel the Silk Route traveled by the 14th-century explorer Marco Polo.
As you follow the footsteps of Marco Polo, with Le Petit Chef, (according to the lepetitchef website, "the smallest chef in the world" at 58 mm tall), you will feast on a spice trail-inspired, six-course dinner prepared by CIA chefs led by Chef Todd Meyerhofer.
Skullmapping and TableMation provide the 3D technology and visual storytelling.
The dinner is offered from 6:30–8 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. The cost is $140 for the meal, or $190 with optional wine pairing. The price includes tax and tip. Make reservations at ciaatcopia.com.