Local Tastes: Samosas are fast, easy, versatile — and lifesaving

Growing up in the Napa Valley during the 1970s and ’80s, I never even heard of Indian food, let alone samosas. However, when I slung a pack on my back and headed for Europe with my girlfriend in 1985, I had no idea just how central samosas — savory, flavor-filled pastries — would prove to my survival.
Punk rocker’s aesthetic?
My girlfriend (now wife), Lynn, and I arrived in London with a few dollars in our pockets, a change of clothes and a vague sense of where we were going. Our first stop was to visit a musician friend, Terry, who lived north of the city. Lynn had met Terry in San Francisco a few months earlier, and he had shared his address and invited her to visit if she ever found herself in England. Little did he know that a few months later she would be on his doorstep with her boyfriend.
Since there were not yet cell phones and texts or emails, we had sent him a letter a few weeks prior to inform him of our arrival, but we hadn’t heard back.
After a short train ride toward north London, two bus transfers and a few hours trying to locate his address — how did we ever survive before GPS? — we found his home.
We looked at each other in shock. We must have had the wrong address.
I am not sure exactly what we expected, but we certainly did not imagine Terry Chimes — the original drummer of The Clash — to be living in a quaint bungalow surrounded by a well-tended rose garden and neatly trimmed hedgerows. The scene seemed perfectly appropriate for an English grandmother and not one suited to a member of one of the biggest punk rock bands of the time.
But it was getting late, and we had nowhere else to go. We approached the house and knocked sheepishly. The door burst open immediately and Terry greeted us with outstretched arms. He had, indeed, received the letter and insisted that we stay so that he might show us around and return some of the hospitality he had received while he was visiting Northern California.
For the next two weeks, Terry enthusiastically took us around. We visited tourist sites and took excursions into the English countryside. He also introduced us to entirely new culinary experiences.
In the evenings, we might stop at the local pub to enjoy a delicious, room-temperature pint of ale and then head out for dinner. Being a devout vegan, Terry often dined at Indian and Pakistani restaurants. At these strange, exotic eateries, Lynn and I were exposed to unfamiliar, aromatic delectables such as fragrant chana masala, savory aloo gobi or spicy chole bhature.
I enjoyed most of the items, but I fell in love with samosas. These deep-fried triangular pastries filled with a variety of ingredients were hearty, transportable and satisfying. Beyond a standard filling of potatoes and peas, others showcased various other vegetables, legumes and meats.
When we departed Terry’s wonderful hospitality, Lynn stuck with our original plan and returned home to California. But I had been smitten and decided to stay in Europe for just a little longer.
What I didn’t know at the time was that my decision would be the beginning of a yearlong journey that would see me wandering much of Europe. I was penniless — so poor and destitute that eating a single meal a day became common, as did sleeping in parks or alleyways. When I returned to the United States, I was so withered and worn that many of my friends and even some of my family members barely recognized me.
On the best of those challenging days, I was occasionally able to savor a samosa, and I will always be indebted to these tasty nibbles as they provided me not only with nutrition but also comfort during dark times.
Beyond their ability to feed and console, these packed pockets of perfection are also easy to make at home, and they provide an excellent opportunity to explore a variety of fillings and a nearly unlimited number of condiments. Among these are tangy mint yogurt sauces and spicy chutneys, such as my favorite made with quince.
Samosas
Start to finish: 60 minutes
Servings: 8
Dough:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup vegetable oil or ghee (clarified butter)
1/2 cup water
3/4 teaspoon ajwain (carom seeds)
Vegetable oil for frying
Potato/Pea Filling:
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
1 teaspoon mustard seeds
1/4 cup chopped onions
1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes
1 cup frozen peas, thawed
1 teaspoon coriander powder
2 teaspoons garam masala
Pinch of smoked bhut jolokia powder (ghost pepper ), to taste
Salt, to taste
2 tablespoon chopped cilantro
In a large bowl, mix the flour and salt. Add the oil and mix until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Slowly add the water and mix until a dough forms. Add ajwain and knead the dough for a few minutes until it is smooth and elastic. Cover the dough with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 minutes.
In a separate pan, heat a splash of oil over medium heat. Add the cumin seeds and mustard seeds and let them sizzle for a few seconds. Add the onions and sauté until they are soft and translucent. Add the mashed potatoes, green peas, coriander powder, garam masala, red bhut jolokia and salt. Mix well and cook for a few more minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the chopped cilantro. Set the filling aside to cool.
Divide the dough equally into 8 small balls. On a floured surface, roll out each ball into a thin circle. Cut the circle in half and place a spoonful of the filling on each half. Moisten the edges of the dough with a little water and fold the dough over the filling to form a triangle, pressing the edges to seal.
Heat an inch of vegetable oil in a large, high-rimmed saucepan over medium heat until it reaches 350°F. Carefully place a few samosas into the hot oil and turn until golden brown and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove the samosas from the oil and place on a paper towel to drain.
Note: You can bake the samosas instead of frying by placing them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and baking at 425°F. for 12 to 15 minutes or until they are golden brown.
Alternative Ground Turkey Samosa Filling:
Start to finish: 30 minutes
Servings: 8
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced ginger
1 pound ground turkey
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon coriander
1/2 teaspoon turmeric
1/2 teaspoon garam masala
Pinch of smoked bhut jolokia powder (ghost pepper), to taste
Salt and pepper, to taste
1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until it is soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and cook for another minute. Add the ground turkey to the skillet and cook, breaking it up with a spatula, until it is fully cooked, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the cumin, coriander, turmeric, garam masala, bhut jolokia powder, salt, and pepper. Add the peas and cilantro and stir to combine. Remove the filling from the heat and let it cool completely. Use the filling to stuff samosas.
Dipping Sauces
Start to finish: 20 minutes
Mint-Yogurt:
1 cup Greek yogurt
1/2 cup grated peeled cucumber
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
Salt, to taste
In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and mix. Let the sauce sit for a few minutes to allow the flavors to combine. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasonings as needed. Serve the mint sauce as a condiment for samosas or any other dish to add a cooling, refreshing flavor.
Note: You can also add other ingredients to the sauce for extra flavor. For example, try adding some minced garlic, cilantro, grated pear and a pinch of cumin to the sauce. You can also use this sauce as a marinade for chicken or lamb or as a dressing for salads.
Quince Chutney:
2 quinces, peeled, cored and chopped into small pieces
1 cup white vinegar
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup raisins
1 tablespoon grated ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally until the quince is tender and the mixture has thickened, 15 to 20 minutes.
Remove the chutney from the heat and let it cool.
