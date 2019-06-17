Downtown Napa’s new, free, weekly “Locals Night Out” in First Street Napa continues from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19. It takes place between between the Archer Hotel and Makers Market.
It offers live music, arts and crafts from Makers Market, food, wine, craft beer and “do it yourself” workshops.
Each week, three Napa bartenders will compete in a mixology contest presented by Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, allowing 200 locals to sample entries for $1 and vote for the People’s Choice award winner.
A panel of three judges will select the weekly winning bartender who will advance to the final round at the end of the eight-week series to compete in a grand prize finale. The Mix Masters Cocktail Competition is 7 to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit donapa.com.