Loveski — A 'Jew-ish' deli opens at Napa’s Oxbow

Ever crave the succulent, savory, fermented wonders of a New York Jewish deli? What about a chewy handmade sourdough bagel or crunchy potato latke slathered with sour cream? Who hasn’t? And now, for those living in or visiting the Napa Valley, such cravings can be satisfied.

Officially opening Monday, March 21 (there is a soft opening this Friday, March 18), Loveski is a fast-casual restaurant in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market that is what the owners — husband-and-wife team Martina and Christopher Kostow — refer to as a “Jew-ish” inspired deli with a twist.

The aha moment

“The aha moment was when we realized we could take a deli concept and make it synergistic with everything else we were doing,” Christopher said.

Any culinary “aha” from these two makes people take notice. Christopher is the chef-mastermind behind St. Helena’s The Charter Oak, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant at Meadowood and Ensue, a fine-dining restaurant inside the Futian Shangri-La Hotel in Shenzhen, China, while Martina is a seasoned marketing professional who has worked to craft cutting-edge marketing efforts for their restaurants and her clients for nearly two decades.

The couple has also hired local chef Kipp Ramsey, formerly from St. Helena’s Farmstead restaurant, to run the day-to-day, giving the Loveski team even deeper roots within the culinary ecosystem of the Napa Valley.

The “Jew-ishness” of Loveski will include traditional fare infused with updated techniques, fresh vegetables sourced from their own organic garden in St. Helena and the making of fresh bagel dough in the state-of-the-art bakery space at their Charter Oak restaurant. Additionally, they’ve engaged with local purveyors to craft specialized products such as customized wines, special-roasted coffee and even locally processed kosher salt.

“We wanted to do something a little different and build on what we’ve already done,” Christopher said. “This is both fun and personal.”

The name Loveski is a play on Christopher’s family’s pre–Ellis Island name, Koslovski. Christopher — Jewish — and Martina — with her Thai and Dutch/English ancestry that includes Catholic, Christian and Buddhist faiths — both consider themselves “spiritual” but not deeply religious.

From the ashes

The original concept for Loveski came to the couple soon after the Restaurant at Meadowood burned to the ground in the 2020 Glass Fire. The pandemic had just gotten underway and the Kostows found they had unexpected but welcome free time to spend with their two young daughters and discuss the future direction of their culinary proclivities. They noticed that many of their customers had come to value quality takeout food, while at the same time the couple was eager to celebrate their families’ heritages.

“We even talked about doing a Thai concept but eventually decided that Loveski would be a perfect match for the space at Oxbow,” Martina said.

As a seasoned marketing professional with more than 20 years experience, Martina was quick to refocus the discussion on Loveski, explaining that they are already busy enough at the moment. Indeed. Not only are the two refining the menu and training the staff for the Loveski opening, but they are also maintaining The Charter Oak and Ensue while they assist with the rebuilding of the Restaurant at Meadowood. Meanwhile, the pandemic recedes, war rages in Europe, and domestic inflation and staffing pressure reach historic levels.

Funky and fun

Referencing three of the most famous Jewish delicatessens — Russ and Daughters, and Katz in New York and Langer’s in Los Angeles — Christopher said that Loveski will have elements of such iconic eateries, but their take will be a little bit funky and fun, with influences that emanate as much from their immediate family as from historic shtetl-like delicatessens.

An example of the blending of these traditions is the “Loveski Reuben ($18) that includes toothsome corned beef and Swiss cheese layered with tangy white kimchee and a dab of spicy Gochujang dressing, while the matzoh ball soup ($10) has optional additional lemongrass, Thai herbs and chilies for an extra $2.

The mashups aren’t limited to only a couple of geographies. In what appears to be an homage to something dreamed up by a NorCal-raised skateboarder after a night of drinking, the nacho-inspired “loaded” fries ($14) are topped with crispy pastrami, gooey cheese sauce and jalapeños.

There are plenty of familiar-enough items at Loveski to harken back to tastes and smells of yore and spark a Proustian flood of fond food memories. Many of the breads and all of the bagels are baked fresh daily. Crunchy-creamy potato latkes ($8 for five) with sour cream and chives come with an optional addition of an ounce of trout roe ($25) or caviar ($75). Salty house-made pickles and other ferments along with savory cured and smoked meats are a feature in many of the dishes.

Of the numerous sandwiches (or what they refer hiply to as “sandos”) one is vegan, the Chickpea Salad ($14). Most, however, include meat — pastrami on rye ($20), braised brisket ($20), turkey ($16) and the smoked whitefish ($18). For an extra $6 you can have a pickle, choice of side and beverage.

A little gem salad ($10) features farm greens, vegetables and Loveski vinaigrette. Drink options include two beers ($7), four wines ($8 to $26), Naysayer coffee ($3) and Dr. Brown’s soda ($3). For dessert there’s dense cheesecake with sour cherries ($6) and chocolate-filled rugelach ($4).

The breakfast-focused menu served from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. offers items such as bagels with various spreads ($5 to $7) and sandos such as the PEC ($12), which is topped with pastrami, scrambled egg, American cheese and chive cheese. A cup of coffee added to any bagel order costs $1.50.

The Napa Valley ethos has largely been built on coming up with new ways to interpret and explore approaches to various cuisines and winemaking. Strict traditionalists may shake their heads in wonder at many of the items served at Loveski, but those craving a new and tasty take on deli foods will be pleased.

