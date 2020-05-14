Madrigal Family Winery offers SIP (Shelter-in-Place) sanity tasting kit.

The kit, which is priced the same as an on-site tasting ($35 per person), contains four, two-ounce wine samples – 2019 Estate Sauvignon Blanc, 2019 Estate La Vida Rosa, 2014 Estate Nuestra Sangre, and 2015 Estate Petite Sirah – plus technical information and winery tasting notes, a signed notecard from Chris, a Madrigal-branded pen and corkscrew, and for Bay Area locals, a logo glass. Once purchased, the winery emails link to a Zoom videoconference tasting hosted by Chris, which occurs every Friday at 5:30 p.m. Santiago – who was studying abroad at his university in Spain when he had to hurriedly make his way home prior to the ban on arriving international airline passengers – is the family’s point person for acquiring tasting kits, available for sale on the winery’s website.

Santiago’s fervent marketing on social media piqued my the interest and subsequent participation in the weekly Friday night tasting and follow-up happy hour.

True to its description, the SIP sanity tasting was as close to a face-to-face winery tasting as one can get these days. In fact, it was more intimate because tastings at the winery and in Sausalito are usually hosted by hospitality staff, not Chris Madrigal himself. The 30-minute tasting showcased not only the four wines, but also Chris, whose presence and dialogue with the tasters added a personal touch.