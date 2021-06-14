Make my bagel Toasted

Bouchon Bakery, part of the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, offered her a baking position and she took it. She worked at Bouchon for a year and a half as well as other Napa fine dining restaurants in hotels and resorts.

“I was ready to do something else,” said Ariella. “I loved food, but I didn’t want to work in fine dining.”

Her pals had recently opened a hot dog store in Santa Cruz. She figured if they could do it, she’d give her own shop a try. So, why not bagels?

“I enjoyed bagels and my mom sent me a monthly batch from Montreal because I couldn’t find anything similar locally.”

Ariella set out to change that and developed a bagel that combined the fluffiness of a New York bagel with its chewier, skinnier Canadian cousin.

“Since I started, I’ve changed the recipe quite a bit. I use no eggs and no sugar, just flour, water, salt and yeast with a little honey.”

Don’t New Yorkers say their bagels can’t be duplicated because of their unique, soft water?

“That part about water has been built up more than it needs to be. It’s all about the texture. It’s not a soft and fluffy roll; to chew you have to work at it.”