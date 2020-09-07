Memories of pastasciutta con pesto

She actually didn’t use a mortar and pestle but an old-fashioned hand grinder. She maintained this tradition even when Cuisinarts came along because the idea was to grind, not chop or slice, the basil. Grinding would allow the full flavors and fragrance to be released.

She’d put the greens in a bowl and add two cloves of chopped garlic, a small handful of pine nuts (about 1/3 cup), grated Pecorino (1/3 -1/2 cup), a dash of salt and pepper, and then stir in the oil. The quantity of oil depended on the quantity of greens and cheese but it averaged to be about ¾ cup.

She’d typically choose a linguine noodle to pour the pesto on and then sprinkle with more chopped parsley and cheese for decoration. Contrary to professional chefs’ and food critics’ instructions, her linguine was not cooked al dente. I don’t know when or why this chewy texture became the “right way” to cook pasta, but I prefer mine to be tender.

My grandmother would make a few batches of pesto at a time to freeze in jars. In my college years, I’d bring them to my friends who had never before seen such a sauce. This was in the early 1970s and soon after, to my surprise, it began to appear on restaurant menus, along with polenta, which was my childhood punishment food and a story for another day.