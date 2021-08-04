Michelin adds Yountville's North Block to its list

Yountville's North Block restaurant is among the 10 new additions to the 2021 Michelin Guide California selection.

It is the only one from Napa County added in 2021.

The additions were announced as a lead up to the 2021 Michelin Guide California Bib Gourmand and Star announcements in late September.

Two alumni of the Momofuku group of Asian-American fusion restaurants opened North Block last spring in the former Redd Wood space, now part of the North Block hotel (formerly Hotel Lucca.)

Nick Tamburo, a former sous chef at Momofuku Ko and executive chef at Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan took charge of the kitchen, while Andy Wedge, of Momofuku and Husk Nashville, is general manager and oversees the beverage program.

North Block, at 6757 Washington St., in Yountville, continues to serve wood-fired pizzas in addition to an inventive menu that spotlights local products.