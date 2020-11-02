Michelin introduces a Green star

This year, instead of its usual announcement of Stars, Bib Gourmands and Plates for California restaurants, the Michelin Guide the Guide hosted a Virtual Family Meal event to support California restaurants through an online fundraiser for the California Association of Food Banks.
During the event, the Michelin Guide introduced its first restaurant sustainability distinction, the Michelin Green Star, in the United States. This new collection of restaurants brings together chefs with a common cause, whose inspiring and virtuous initiatives and methods help to raise awareness of the importance of environmental issues.
Michelin recognized seven chefs for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy: Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread; Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn; Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn; Thomas Keller, The French Laundry; Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza; Michael Tusk, Quince and Alice Waters, Chez Panisse.
This recognition is available to chefs whose establishments are included in the Michelin Guide selection. Inspectors consider the entire ecosystem of a restaurant and gather information about chefs’ practices and their philosophy on sustainable gastronomy.
Chefs from across the globe gathered to support the industry through cooking, conversation and a charity fundraiser. Topics included new restaurant concepts, pivots and dining trends from the pandemic. To view a recording of the program, visit guide.Michelinman.com.
“The pandemic has underscored the importance of a local, sustainable food supply,” said Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides. “Michelin Guide inspectors found many chefs in California who are committed to promoting regional products while skillfully crafting cuisine that respects nature and seasonal changes.”
The Michelin Guide also announced 25 new inspector discoveries throughout the state. Among them are the Boonville Hotel & Restaurant in Mendocino; Yue Huang in Sacramento; Tony’s Seafood in Marin; Aziza in San Francisco; and Tacos Oscar in Oakland.
To view the list of discoveries in California, visit guide.Michelin.com.
