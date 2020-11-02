Michelin introduces a Green star

This year, instead of its usual announcement of Stars, Bib Gourmands and Plates for California restaurants, the Michelin Guide the Guide hosted a Virtual Family Meal event to support California restaurants through an online fundraiser for the California Association of Food Banks.

During the event, the Michelin Guide introduced its first restaurant sustainability distinction, the Michelin Green Star, in the United States. This new collection of restaurants brings together chefs with a common cause, whose inspiring and virtuous initiatives and methods help to raise awareness of the importance of environmental issues.

Michelin recognized seven chefs for their commitment to sustainable gastronomy: Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread; Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn; Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn; Thomas Keller, The French Laundry; Nancy Silverton, Osteria Mozza; Michael Tusk, Quince and Alice Waters, Chez Panisse.

This recognition is available to chefs whose establishments are included in the Michelin Guide selection. Inspectors consider the entire ecosystem of a restaurant and gather information about chefs’ practices and their philosophy on sustainable gastronomy.