Miminashi, Napa ’s Japanese izakaya (Japanese pub), now offers classic Japanese hand rolls on Monday through Wednesday, from 9 p.m. until closing.
A hand roll (temaki sushi) is different than a traditional sushi roll in that the rice and fish are wrapped into a sheet of nori and eaten by hand individually, as opposed to cut into pieces for sharing.
Miminashi will offer three rolls with a 4-ounce Asahi beer for $15 per person, and six rolls with a 4-ounce Asahi beer for $25. The hand rolls feature a variety of fresh ingredients, changing each night. Examples include salmon, yellowtail, scallops, crab and various vegan and vegetarian options like cucumber, avocado and vegetable tsukemono (traditional Japanese pickles).
Miminashi late-night hand rolls will be available at the bar only, and the regular late night menu will also be available to diners.
Miminashi is at 821 Coombs St., Napa. For more information, visit www.miminashi.com or call 707-254-9464.