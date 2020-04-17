Model Bakery's English muffins made Oprah's 20th anniversary favorites list

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of "O, the Oprah Magazine," Oprah Winfrey has come out with a special installment of her Favorite Things.

Scoring a spot on the coveted list are English muffins made by the Model Bakery, an artisanal mother-daughter operation in St. Helena.

"Bread and I are very close," Oprah writes in the May issue, "so trust me when I say these English muffins from a Napa Valley bakery are perfection. In fact, I rarely travel without them -- and that's why they made my Favorite Things list two years in a row."

To make these beauties, Karen Mitchell and daughter Sarah Mitchell Hansen start with their focaccia dough, then dust the muffins in cornmeal and griddle them in clarified butter. They say that's the secret to achieving a crunchy exterior while the inside stays light and fluffy.

If you want to try them while you're sheltering in place, the Model Bakery offers shipping. Use the promotional code OPRAH to receive a 20 percent discount on a dozen. Details: www.themodelbakery.com

