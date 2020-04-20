Momo House: A taste of Nepal in Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When my children and I recall trips we've made together, it's interesting how often it's the meals we remember.

Like momos.

My son and I first tried momos in Nepal, when a driver took us through a tangle of narrow streets in Kathmandu to an out-of-the-way restaurant, hidden behind a courtyard, reached by an old wooden staircase. We sat on the floor with Nepalese diners and a couple of mountaineers. We drank local beer and ate momos, the popular steamed dumplings found throughout Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan and northern India.

With travel on hold for the indefinite future, it's nice to know you don't have to go quite so far to try them.

One place to find them is at the new Momo House in downtown Napa.

KC Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa recently opened the restaurant on Clay Street -Like our find in Kathmandu, the restaurant is a bit off the beaten path, but worth seeking out.

KC Sherpa, who came to California from Nepal 13 years ago and worked in a variety of restaurants -- French, Italian and others. "Finally, we decided we wanted to do our own food," he said.

"You find momos everywhere in Nepal," he said. "Everyone eats them, from children to old people.