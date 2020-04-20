Momo House: A taste of Nepal in Napa

When my children and I recall trips we've made together, it's interesting how often it's the meals we remember.
Like momos.
My son and I first tried momos in Nepal, when a driver took us through a tangle of narrow streets in Kathmandu to an out-of-the-way restaurant, hidden behind a courtyard, reached by an old wooden staircase. We sat on the floor with Nepalese diners and a couple of mountaineers. We drank local beer and ate momos, the popular steamed dumplings found throughout Nepal, Tibet, Bhutan and northern India.
With travel on hold for the indefinite future, it's nice to know you don't have to go quite so far to try them.
One place to find them is at the new Momo House in downtown Napa.
KC Sherpa and Pasang Sherpa recently opened the restaurant on Clay Street -Like our find in Kathmandu, the restaurant is a bit off the beaten path, but worth seeking out.
KC Sherpa, who came to California from Nepal 13 years ago and worked in a variety of restaurants -- French, Italian and others. "Finally, we decided we wanted to do our own food," he said.
"You find momos everywhere in Nepal," he said. "Everyone eats them, from children to old people.
Sherpa, he noted, is the surname of a tribe that lives in the Himalayas, and are most famous for their mountaineering skills. But they also make momos.
Growing up in the Himalayan village of Khadbari, KC learned to make momos at home. "Everyone worked together to make them. We filled them with what we had -- maybe meat, chicken, vegetables."
He worked as a tour guide before he came to California. Landing in Los Angeles, he traveled north to San Francisco and then settled in Sonoma. He moved to Napa, however, when they decided to launch Momo House here.
They started by serving three kinds of momos -- filled with ground beef, free-range chicken or chicken, but he said plans are to expand the offerings, adding fish and seafood momos as well.
Each serving includes 10 dumplings, served in a house-made sauce. The chicken-and-vegetable momos come in a dish of light curry sauce, while the chicken momos are served in a spicier, tomato-based sauce with peppers and onions.
Vegetable momos are $14 for 10; chicken are $15, and beef are $16.
"We just want people to try momos," KC said.
While momos are the star at the new Napa restaurant, KC said they have added other choices for diners, some with more of a "Napa" flair, while others are popular items in Nepalese cuisine.
Starters include a garden salad ($9), garlic prawns with sauteed vegetables ($12), organic tofu chili ($10) and artichoke heart pakoras ($9). The latter are deep-fried garbanzo bean flour fritters made of spinach, onions, cabbage as well as artichoke hearts and are served with a yogurt mint sauce.
One main dish that was a hit when we dined there was Bhindi Tarkari ($14), a dish of okra, onions and potatoes, served with basmati rice and daal, a house-made lentil soup.
It is also possible to order Daal Bhat Saag, the soup served with sauteed spinach with garlic and basmati rice.
Free-range chicken and spinach are combined in a light curry cream and served over rice for the chicken curry ($16).
A vegan offering serves assorted vegetables in a coconut curry sauce over rice ($15).
They also serve pan-seared salmon ($22) and a rack of lamb ($24). These dishes are both marinated in garlic and ginger and served over sauteed vegetables.
Lamb pharsi ($18) is a curry of slow-cooked lamb and butternut squash, served with rice.
KC Sherpa said that local vintners, who have become fans of momos, helped them create a wine list that includes sparkling wines (Zardetto Proscecco, $9 by the glass, and Francois Montard Blanc de Blancs from the Jura, $30 for a bottle).
Long Meadow Ranch Sauviginon Blanc is $11 for a glass, offered with other whites from Starmont ($45 a bottle), Edna Valley, Australia, Germany, France and Italy.
Two rosé wines are Bargemone from Provence ($11 per glass) and Toad Hollow in Sonoma ($30 per bottle).
Red wines by the glass include a Hahn Pinot Noir from the Santa Lucia Highlands ($12), and a Titus Zinfandel ($12), a Beaujolais ($13), Smith and Hook cab from the Central Coast ($12) and an Argentinian Malbec ($12). Textbook Cab from Napa is $45 a bottle, and Black Stallion Carneros Pinot Noir is $35. Lipstick on a Pig's Red Blend from Mendocino is $40.
For beers, you can have a Nepalese Mustang Lager for $6, along with Peron, Lagunitas,all $6. Non-alcoholic Heineken and Pellegrino are $6 and other beverages (water, lemonade, soda and tea) are $3.
Momo House, at 1408 Clay Street, Napa, is open for lunch and dinner on Wednesday through Monday and closed on Tuesday. Lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. (from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.) Take-out is available. Call 707-637-4476 for reservations and more information. Order take-out online at momohousenapa.com.
