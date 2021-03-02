Momofuku alumni open new Yountville restaurant

Two alumni of the Momofuki group of Asian-American fusion restaurants are opening a new restaurant in Yountville in the former Redd Wood space, as part of the new North Block hotel.
Nick Tamburo was a sous chef at Momofuku Ko and executive chef at Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan. The new restaurant's general manager, Andy Wedge of Momofuku and Husk Nashville, will oversee the beverage program, which spotlights local wines and craft beers, as well as spirits and cocktails.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for outdoor patio dining while inside work is completed. Erin Martin of St. Helena is the designer.
“Cooking with an abundance of seasonal ingredients gives us the opportunity for constant experimentation in the kitchen,” Tamburo said. “We’re challenging ourselves to showcase California ingredients in imaginative dishes that are not only exciting to make but exciting to eat.”
Tamburo's menu is described as "built for curious palates: simple dishes driven by the environment, infused with raw and smoky elements."
He will utilize a Japanese grill with Binchotan charcoal for dishes like Duck a la Gray with lime pickle and crème fraiche. In the wood-burning oven, he will create other dishes, like a whole Petrale sole roasted in seaweed, and Woodfired Cabbage, served with enoki mushroom, chili and matsuri rice. Naturally-leavened pizzas will be a house staple, beginning with a Potato Pizza with chive, buttermilk ranch and sturgeon caviar. Savory lunch and weekend brunch will take cues from the seasonal harvest. Poolside experiences are in the works, as are creative takes on in-room dining and pop-ups on the property.
Chef David Chang opened Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City in 2004. The New York Times credited Chang with “the rise of contemporary Asian-American cuisine” and Bon Appétit magazine named Momofuku “most important restaurant in America." Chang went on to open other restaurants in New York, as well as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Australia, and Toronto, Canada.
North Block is a modern boutique hotel with 20 rooms, a large pool and cabana at 6757 Washington St., Yountville.
WATCH NOW: NAPA VALLEY'S DAZZLING 2021 MUSTARD SEASON
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
When Bobby Solis opened Pancha's in 1982, the bar was one of many. It outlived its competition, survived fires, floods and earthquakes. Now it…
BottleRock's producer will extend nearly $200,000 in early payment to the Expo as COVID-19 continues to shut down large spectator gatherings.
When a young child ran toward Highway 29 traffic, an American Canyon city employee was the right person at the right place to prevent a tragedy.
The St. Helena-based wine producer confirmed it is "on a path" to becoming a public company. It will debut under the stock ticker NAPA.
A mountain lion was spotted in a central Napa neighborhood earlier this month. There are witnesses and a video to prove it.
A community of homeless Napans are living in RVs and other vehicles in a parking lot in North Napa. What's going on?
As a federally qualified health center operating in Napa and Solano counties, OLE will vaccinate eligible patients it says may have otherwise …
Various possibilities for closing a middle school will be pondered in March and beyond, according to the head of the Napa school district.
The former Health and Human Services Agency campus on Old Sonoma Road has sat empty since 2016. Previous efforts to sell the 8.6 acres have no…
Napa County failed to secure a $10 million grant for a Yountville-to-St. Helena Vine Trail segment in round one, with round two to come.
Sasha Paulsen is features editor at the Napa Valley Register. Reach her at spaulsen@napanews.com.