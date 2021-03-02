Momofuku alumni open new Yountville restaurant

Two alumni of the Momofuki group of Asian-American fusion restaurants are opening a new restaurant in Yountville in the former Redd Wood space, as part of the new North Block hotel.

Nick Tamburo was a sous chef at Momofuku Ko and executive chef at Momofuku Nishi in Manhattan. The new restaurant's general manager, Andy Wedge of Momofuku and Husk Nashville, will oversee the beverage program, which spotlights local wines and craft beers, as well as spirits and cocktails.

Set to open officially at the end of March, the restaurant is now serving hotel guests and others who drop in during a soft opening phase for outdoor patio dining while inside work is completed. Erin Martin of St. Helena is the designer.

“Cooking with an abundance of seasonal ingredients gives us the opportunity for constant experimentation in the kitchen,” Tamburo said. “We’re challenging ourselves to showcase California ingredients in imaginative dishes that are not only exciting to make but exciting to eat.”

Tamburo's menu is described as "built for curious palates: simple dishes driven by the environment, infused with raw and smoky elements."