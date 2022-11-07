Morimoto Asia Napa opens

Chef Masaharu Morimoto pulled the cords to reveal two giant statues, resembling the famed Terracotta Warriors discovered in Xi'an, China — except that both figures wear glasses and the playful smile of the famed Iron Chef.

Morimoto was welcoming guests to his 21st restaurant, and he is still having fun.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The statues flank the entrance to the new Morimoto Asia Napa, which opened on Sunday in the glass and stone space at the corner of Main and Third streets on the Napa River.

Farther down Main Street is the chef's first Napa restaurant, which opened in 2010 and specializes in the cuisine of his native Japan. Morimoto Asia Napa will serve a menu that is pan-Asian, bringing together dishes from other countries such as China and Singapore "with a twist," the chef said — that is, with his own innovative touches.

It is the third Morimoto Asia restaurant Morimoto has opened in the U.S. His first location opened in 2015 at Disney Springs, followed by Morimoto Asia Waikiki in 2018.

But Napa is the only city that has two Morimoto restaurants on the same block.

In an interview with the Napa Valley Register before the restaurant hosted an opening party on Saturday night, Morimoto answered the question: Why Napa?

"Because Napa," he said. "The Napa brand is huge. Everyone knows Napa.

"And I don't have as many restaurants in Napa (Valley) as Thomas Keller," he added with a grin.

Morimoto also admitted to a fondness for the little wine country city, where he has often participated in community events, including BottleRock, where he made a memorable appearance on the music festival's Culinary Stage with Snoop Dogg in 2015.

Sushi with Snoop Dogg: BottleRock stage joins chefs with musicians The concert stages were not the only place for BottleRock fans to see their musical heroes. And music was not the only talent performers got t…

Choosing to have both in Napa necessitated the creation of a new menu that is "88% different" than the other two Morimoto Asia establishments, he explained. Whereas the other two Asia restaurants mingle Japanese dishes with those from other Asian countries, in Napa alone, diners will have the choice of the Japanese fare down the street or the new pan-Asian choices that include classic Chinese dishes such as Peking duck, Szechuan mapo tofu, orange chicken and black pepper steak.

Morimoto Asia Napa will also be serving dim sum brunches on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but, the chef said, these will be launching "probably in mid-November."

"It's a big challenge," he said cheerfully.

After the ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Saturday evening, Morimoto led guests into the new restaurant where he further demonstrated his knife skills by cutting up a huge fresh tuna, which guests sampled.

Morimoto said they had only done minimal remodeling to the 170-seat restaurant space that formerly hosted Go Fish and then Basalt, both short-lived.

The chief new additions, he noted, are the enormous golden dragons now curling up columns. The kitchen required some changes to allow the chefs to cook with woks.

The kitchen was humming with activity on Saturday night as servers kept up a flow of dishes they passed around the crush of guests. Two carts serving classic dim sum dumplings and steamed buns had to be continually replenished as diners filled and refilled their plates, in between sampling beef in chili oil, tuna tartare, crispy spring rolls and Peking duck.

The bar, too, was hopping as guests chose from a diverse selection of cocktails, sake, beer and wine, including Morimoto's own labels on new sparkling wines.

The eclectic fare reflects his world travels, said Morimoto, who estimated he spends 200 days a year in the air, visiting his different restaurants.

A native of Hiroshima, Morimoto received his training in sushi and traditional Kaiseki cuisine there and opened his first restaurant in that city in 1980.

As his interest in Western cuisine grew, in 1985, he sold his restaurant and traveled to the U.S. There he began to develop his style of fusion cuisine, working at New York restaurants including the high-end Japanese restaurant Nobu.

He gained fame, however, as the Iron Chef on his cooking show in Japan and then in the U.S. spin-off, "Iron Chef America."

He opened his first stateside restaurant in Philadelphia in 2001, followed by restaurants in New York, Honolulu, Mumbai, Las Vegas, Mexico City, Seattle, Boston, Tokyo and Maui, all garnering praise for his integration of Western and Japanese ingredients.

This year, Morimoto also opened Momosan Santana Row, serving ramen, in San Jose. He has "three or four" more restaurants in the works, he said. In addition, the chef has online enterprises including Spice House, selling some of his unique creations, and Sun Noodles, and Morimoto Mochi Donut DIY kit, sold through Grubhub.

"When people ask 'What's your base?' I say, 'This planet,'" Morimoto said.

Does he ever rest?

Morimoto, 67, does have homes in New York, Hawaii and Japan. And when he is at home with his wife, he said, she sees to it that he rests and eats simply. "I live like a monk," he insisted. A monk who thoroughly enjoys life.

When he leaves Napa, he said he will go to two of his favorite places, Hawaii and then Japan.

But for now, his focus is on his newest child in his restaurant family.

"Thank you, Napa," he said.

Morimoto Asia Napa, at 790 Main St., Napa, like Morimoto Napa at 610 Main St., is open seven days a week from noon to 9 p.m.