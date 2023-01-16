Mothers Tacos opens Friday in Napa

Should anyone wonder if there is an appetite for high-quality, fast casual food in Napa, the answer was evident in the people lining up amidst wild rainstorms to try out two new dining spots in Napa, Mothers Tacos and Super Duper Burgers.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Mothers Tacos opens on Friday at 3150 Jefferson St. in the Grape Yard shopping center, but soft openings last week had people dashing in through downpours to see what the team there is cooking up.

The creative team of Benedict "Ben" and Ali Koenig and business partner Charles Whittaker has already demonstrated its flair for coming up with popular Napa dining options such as Heritage Eats (global street foods), Napa Valley Lobster Co., and The Best Food Truck Ever. During the COVID-19 shutdowns, they also operated Heritage at Home, using their access to the supply chain to provide local residents with suddenly hard-to-find items like flour, yeast and toilet paper.

"We have had such an outpouring of community support," said Ben Koenig, "but we're still young and have a lot of energy and we wanted to create something different — it's part of the fun of it all."

So when they began planning for something new, Koenig said, they decided on tacos.

Koenig, Whittaker and Mothers Tacos' general manager, Ednha Landin, met with the Napa Valley Register last week to discuss the new project.

"We love tacos," he added. "My wife Ali is half-Mexican on her mother's side. Tacos for Ali and me have always been a comfort food, the thing for us from a celebration to a casual meal."

For Whittaker, who grew up on the East Coast, tacos were ground beef with a packet of seasonings and packaged Old El Paso taco shells, "but still is true comfort food."

They embarked on a research trip to Mexico City, home of Ali's mother's family. "Mexico City is the New York of Mexico," said Whittaker. "It's where everything comes together. We probably visited 38-40 taquerias in three days."

They were particularly inspired by the Mexican women they observed working in the taquerias, "with their babies on their backs, making the tortillas, chopping tomatoes, making fresh salsa."

Their idea firmed up for Mothers Tacos de la Ciudad, honoring not only these women but everyone's mothers, including their own. "My wife and I both learned cooking at home from our mothers," Koenig said. "My mother did all of the cooking and inspired me to get into this line of work. The same can be said of Ali."

Whittaker, who joined Heritage Eats four years ago and attended culinary school before moving to Napa, said he grew up baking with his mother and grandmother.

"We have great Mexican food in this valley but we felt like we had an opportunity to try something different, a genuine Mexican-style taqueria, where the focus is tacos," Koenig said.

"What distinguishes Mothers is really sticking to tradition," Landin said. "As a Mexican, a mom and a person to cooks at home, it is important to me that we are making things as you would make them at home. This is me telling my my mother, my friends, 'Hey, this is like visiting a home."

The Mothers menu includes the more familiar tacos, al pastor (spicy pork), carne asada (steak) and pollo (chicken), as well as tacos that are unusual for Napa but often found in Mexico City, Landin said. Chilorio is a Sinaloa-style, slow-cooked spiced pork, she explained. Suadero, popular in Mexico City, is a slow-cooked beef from a specific cut of the cow, "soft fatty meat that we cook in lard until it shreds. We chop it fine, sear it before it goes on the taco. Traditionally it's cooked on what we call a sombrero with other meats and their juices flavor it," Landin said.

Koenig added that based on the popularity of vegan and vegetarian options at Heritage — "knowing we're in California" — the team added these to the menu as well, including fish tacos, purple potato, mushroom quesabirria, and jamaica, a blend of hibiscus flowers and carrots with or without queso fresco.

The emphasis as well is on high-quality ingredients, Landin said: heirloom-quality masa, salsas made fresh daily.

They also wanted to recreate the atmosphere of the Mexican taqueria — from the simple design with white tiled walls and tables topped with vintage Coke signs to the busy activity, the women making the masa and balling the tortillas, the pastor spinning on its trompo topped by pineapple, and the sounds of the chopping board mingling with lively conversation and Mexican music.

Wittaker said "We wanted to create an environment where if you picked up (Mothers) and dropped it into Mexico it would fit in. It's not precious; it's tacos."

In the works are plans to add a parklet on the side of the building, which formerly was a Pizza Hut. The location in the Grape Yard center on Jefferson Street, off the regular tourist routes, signals their goal to serve locals.

"We have a real strong respect for the Mexican community in Napa and are thinking about how we can best serve this community," said Koenig. "We've tried at every decision to keep our north star, from the ingredients, the techniques, we want to be sure what we put out has soul."

The reaction from the soft opening was "something that was really good," Landin said. "We saw we have the love and support of the community. It was fun, talking to the the community about what Mothers is going to be. We're ready to serve."

"It brings back memories for people who have migrated here and have not been back at home in 15, 20, 25 years," Landin said. "One man told me, tasting a Mothers taco took him back 18 years to when he was last at home in Mexico. "

The tacos average $4 each. Beverages and a few other dishes, such as the popular crispy waffles fries with cilantro, cheese, pickled onion and salsa, are also available.

After their Friday opening hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday. "We're pacing ourselves, putting our best foot forward, and expand in response to the demand."

Super Duper Burgers

Before its Monday opening, Super Duper Burgers in the Bel Aire Plaza invited guests in for a lunchtime preview of their fare.

The Bay Area chain originally opened in the Castro district of San Francisco with a mission, according to its website, "to make fast food better."

It's an idealistic burger joint. "Our burgers taste better because our ingredients are better: Organic, locally-sourced, humanely raised, never frozen, always made fresh from scratch everyday," the website reads.

In addition, Super Duper is trying to keep a low carbon footprint "with 100% compostable packaging and no trash waste whatsoever — a principle that we've held since day one."

And as they succeeded, more locations have opened, but according to the website, "we chose to only expand in the Bay Area for a reason: We believe in the superior quality that comes from working with the small, local, organic farmers and independent artisans around here, and we love supporting our neighborhood in any way we can. We're going all-in on the place where we started."

Super Duper's star is the burger (including a vegetarian version) but it has other options. The Super Burger ($10) includes two 4-ounce patties in a tasty soft bun, but you can order a mini ($7) with one patty, a veggie burger with hummus ($8), a chicken sandwich with chipotle aoli ($10), and fried egg on ciabatta ($5). Fries, regular or garlic, milkshakes and malts and soft-serve ice cream are also available. A strawberry lemonade is made fresh daily.

"I had one in Emeryville," said Napa resident Lori Narlock, opting to stand under the awning in the rain to order her Super Duper Burger. "It was so good. We're excited."

Like Narlock, we opted to for the burger, smashed fresh on order, served with special sauce, lettuce and tomato. I have to say I went in wondering if Napa needed another place selling hamburgers, but these were pretty good. In fact, in a valley where restaurants routinely charge $20 and up for a burger, the Super Dupers can hold their own with the priciest.

Mothers Tacos, Super Duper Burgers, new fast, casual options open in Napa Mothers Sign Yadira Reyes Tacos Trompo Counter Burgers