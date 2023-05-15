Mustards Grill, will commemorate its 40th anniversary from June 15-18, the restaurant said in a release.

Chef Cindy Pawlcyn and her team are planning a special menu for the four-day celebration, including signed copies of the menu as take-home mementos. The menu will feature playful food and wine offerings, as well as other surprises to express gratitude for the community's support over the past 40 years.

A "40 for 40" online wine auction, set to launch in early June, will showcase 40 Mustards Grill favorite wineries offering exclusive bottles. Proceeds will benefit Napa Valley Meals-on-Wheels and Food Bank programs.

Pawlcyn opened Mustards Grill in 1983 after serving as the opening chef at Meadowood in St. Helena and working with Bruce LeFavour at Rose et LeFavour. Mustards Grill features a culinary garden that complements the locally-sourced produce in many dishes.

In 2004, Pawlcyn appointed Sean Knight, a restaurant industry veteran, as director of operations at Mustards Grill. Knight now serves as managing partner and has been instrumental in maintaining the restaurant's status as a culinary leader in Napa Valley.

Pawlcyn has participated in launching many acclaimed restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area, including Fog City Diner, Bix, Roti, Betelnut, Buckeye Roadhouse, Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen, Go Fish, Cindy's Waterfront at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and Mustards Grill-SFO.

A three-time finalist for the Outstanding Restaurateur Award from the James Beard Foundation, Pawlcyn is the author of five cookbooks, including Mustards Grill Napa Valley Cookbook, which won the James Beard Foundation Award for Best American Cookbook.