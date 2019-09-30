My Napa Table: Dinner with friends

“Why don’t you come over this weekend for dinner and a boat ride?” Linda asked me. We had just finished a listing presentation with a couple who wanted to sell their house in Westwood. Linda is a real estate agent and I was referring the couple to her, which, in the real estate world, means I get a cut of the commission.
“Absolutely,” I responded.
I had never been on the river before and loved every minute. It was so serene. The sun had just begun its descent toward the western horizon and reflected brightly in the water. We passed egrets fishing in the shallows and mallards resting on a bank.
We paused by Napa Pipe, the site of a prospective development. The rusted yellow crane looked decrepit. A friend who was with us said that in the proposed plans for the development, they were going to leave the crane standing.
We motored all the way to the Napa Valley Marina. Then we got hungry.
When we got back to the house after the fuss of getting the boat into the dry dock and figuring which end of the tarp was the front, we started dinner.
I decided to bring some tomatoes to their house for a first course Caprese Salad. I got to work, slicing tomatoes and basil, placing mozzarella fresca, drizzling olive oil and sprinkling salt. It was Himalyan pink salt because Linda couldn’t find her sea salt.
Once that was done, I asked her what else I could do, and she put me to work slicing an onion and mincing garlic.
The menu consisted of steaks of beef tenderloin the size of Delaware, Brussels sprouts, sautèed mushrooms and “smashed” potatoes. It was the perfect meal for a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon.
Hysterically, “smashed” potatoes are boiled potatoes that have been crushed by a soup can, brushed with melted butter, garlic and herbs, then baked until slightly crispy. They looked like little cakes when she removed them from the oven.
The chopped onion was sautèed in butter AND olive oil, then the mushrooms were added. Then the garlic, beef stock, a splash of half and half and some tarragon. Sound familiar? If only you added some cognac, you’d have Steak Diane.
But it was the Brussels sprouts that were a revelation. To start, she microwaves them so that they are cooked through. Then, she sauteès them in butter, and just as they are beginning to brown, she adds butter and panko bread crumbs. At first I thought it was crazy, but they added this crunchiness, a positive grittiness, a texture which mixed with the charred leaves of the Brussels sprouts and added a dry sense of depth. It was simple and perfect.
In Napa, you are never more truly welcomed in someone’s home when they tell you to simply go to the cellar and pick a bottle of wine.
“Are you sure? Is there anything off limits?” I asked.
“Nope,” Linda said.
I found a 2000 Robert Mondavi Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve, aka RMW CSR. I shivered with anticipation of how beautiful this bottle was going to be.
Bob set the table in the pavilion, above the boat dock. Lights of the surrounding houses reflected in the still water. The beef, cut in half now, so Rhode Island-sized, was perfectly, gloriously medium rare. We brought out the mushrooms, Brussels sprouts and potatoes and ate family style. I loaded up my plate, poured the wine into my glass, and my cup, proverbially, runeth-ed over.
The RMW CSR was ideal. A year shy of two decades in bottle is the perfect time to show a Napa Valley Cabernet from the most celebrated vineyard in the Napa Valley, which means in California, which means in North America, which means in the world. It was restrained, but floral; fresh, with just a small amount of tannin for structure, and the fruit, oh! - the fruit! like aged blackberry pie.
I ate. And I drank. I finished off the mushrooms, but was too full for the Brussels sprouts.
Non-wine people won’t understand this: when you send someone to the cellar, there is an extraordinary amount of trust you are placing in them. What will be the perfect bottle for that night’s menu? Do you really want to open this bottle? Will it be too young?
Once, a friend brought over a 1971 Doctor Vineyard, German Riesling for an Indian Feast we were having. When I saw the bottle, I said, “Don’t you want to save that for a special occasion?”
He responded with, “The fact that you would say that means you’re going to appreciate it. This is that special occasion.”
That is how it was with the 2000 RMW CSR. It will be one of the most beautiful wines I have ever had, and I will remember it. And I will remember who I had it with, what I ate and where I was. It will become yet another spectacular meal, one in a long line, that you can only have in this beautiful Napa Valley.
Linda’s Sautèed Mushrooms
1 Tbsp. butter
1 Tbsp. olive oil
½ onion chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 package sliced mushrooms
¼ cup beef broth
Splash half and half
Salt and pepper
Dried tarragon
Melt butter and olive oil on medium heat. Add onion and cook until golden. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Turn heat to medium well and add mushrooms. Sautè until brown. Add beef broth and cook until almost all is evaporated. Add half and half and stir. Cook for a minute or so until thickened. Add about 1 to 2 tsp tarragon, salt and pepper to taste.
Linda’s Brussels Sprouts
2 slices of bacon, chopped
2 Tbsp. butter
1 Tbsp. olive oil
½ onion, chopped
Red pepper flakes
20 to 25 Brussels sprouts
Salt and pepper
Panko bread crumbs
Wash Brussels sprouts, cut off stems and cut in half. Place in microwave safe container. Add 1 tb of water and cook in microwave for five minutes.
Meanwhile, melt 1 tb butter and heat olive oil in skillet. Add bacon,onion and red pepper flakes and cook until golden brown. Drain water from Brussels sprouts and add them to the pan. Cook a few minutes until browned. Add the second tb butter. Once melted, add bread crumbs and stir until browned, about one minute. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Linda’s Smashed Potatoes
8 red potatoes
Salt
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 Tbsp. butter
2 garlic cloves, pressed
2 tsp fresh thyme
½ cup flat leaf parsley, chopped
Heat oven to 450. Place potatoes in large pot. Add enough water to cover by two inches and bring to a boil. Add one tablespoon salt, reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Place each potato on a cookie sheet. With the bottom of a can or glass, gentle press until crushed but still intact. Brush with one tablespoon olive oil and roast for 20 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine melted butter, garlic, thyme and one tablespoon olive oil. Brush over potatoes, then roast until deep golden, about 10 minutes.