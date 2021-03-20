Napa baker featured on Food Network's Easter Basket Challenge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Days in the studio were long and the challenges timed.

“For the first heat, we’d be given 75 minutes to create for the theme. We got five hours for the second, more elaborate, heat. They give you exactly that much time. When they shout, ‘five more minutes,’ and you see panic on the contestants' faces, that’s real.”

While the competition was filmed in a studio, the set contained completely built out kitchens. “They were better than many of the kitchens where I’ve worked,” said Mika.

“A very particular culinary team was there to make sure we had everything we needed and were well prepared. We’d have a walk-through before each challenge. At first, all of us were nervous, but we relaxed as we got used to the kitchen setup.”

+4 BottleRock is more than music Napa teen Justice Faustina joins Food Network star Duff Goldman on BottleRock culinary stage.

She made good friends with her competitors. “I’ve talked to someone every day since the end of filming.”

During taping, she relied on her family for emotional support. “I’d tell them, ‘don’t ever let me do something like this again.’”

When the show ended, though, Mika reported that she felt a “fabulous rush.”