Napa Bookmine author event: 'Food People (are the Best People)'

  Updated
Food People Book

Author Kristen Loken discusses her new book, "Food People (Are the Best People) with Maryam Ahmed and Ryan Harris in a virtual author event with Napa Bookmine on March 29.

 Submitted art

Join Napa Bookmine on Monday, March 29. at 7 p.m. for a virtual author hour with Kristen Loken to discuss her new book "Food People (Are the Best People)" with Maryam Ahmed of Maryam + Company and Ryan Harris of Contimo Provisions.

This free, virtual event takes place on Zoom. RSVP to attend at read@napabookmine.com.

Copies of the book are available for purchase at Napa Bookmine's Pearl Street location.

"Food People (Are the Best People)" started out as "Cooking through COVID,"  to share the stories of how chefs, restaurateurs, sommeliers, farmers and purveyors cooked, comforted and created through crisis.

A portrait of strength and resilience, it features more than 100 leaders in the food world. 

A portion of proceeds from sales go to No Kid Hungry.

