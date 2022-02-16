Napa climate activists consider cutting down (or out) on animal byproducts

Veganuary may be over, but could cutting down on animal byproducts year-round be the next step for eco-conscious Napans?

A global initiative first launched in 2014 in the U.K., Veganuary is when folks commit to a plant-based lifestyle for the month of January, and the challenge has gained backing from people and organizations across the globe. Here in Napa, local climate group Napa Climate NOW! shared their own initiative and tips on eating vegan during the month, and have even advocated that folks cut down on meat, cheese and other animal byproducts during the other 11 months of the year as well.

“I'm not vegan, and I don't plan on becoming vegan full time, but I do know how important a plant-rich diet is both for my health and for the health of the planet,” said Jessica Day, activist with Napa Climate NOW!.

Day has long advocated that the group use plant-based diets as another tool in their climate action arsenal and has found ways over the years as a local to cut down on animal products in her own life. During January, Day was able to use the Napa Climate NOW! platform to share some of her insights.

“I kind of think of it as like a budget,” said Day. “If I'm making the majority of my meal food choices in that plant-based arena, sometimes I feel like I get to splurge and have something else.”

And while proving that cutting down on beefy-cheesy-fatty foods is better for us and the planet may just mean conducting studies and pointing out data, convincing Americans to chill out on the cow is a whole other beast.

According to a 2020 UC-Davis study, psychology researchers found that the main reason nonvegetarians considered cutting out meat was for their health, with environmental and animal rights concerns being less common. But when looking at the actual follow-through, the study potentially suggests something different.

“People who are most committed to a vegetarian diet were most motivated by the environment or animal rights,” reported UC-Davis’s Karen Nikos-Rose.

“The most common reason people say they would consider being vegetarian has to do with health,” said Christopher J. Hopwood, professor of psychology and co-author of the study. “However, people driven primarily by health motives may be least likely to respond to vegetarian advocacy in general.”

So opting out of animal byproducts is difficult — as the study shows and Day experiences on a weekly basis — but cutting back doesn’t have to be a burden for just you and your hippie friends.

“I thought to myself … What if everyone went vegan half the time? I just think that that's the most possible solution,” said Day.

Born out of a similar idea as Veganuary’s temporarily-veggie structure, cutting down but not off is one easy change that Day advocates for.

Whether this means doing “Meatless Mondays” or finally trying that mushroom alternative on the grocery store shelf, Day says now is the best time to be vegan, especially here in Napa with easy access to farm-raised ingredients.

“I find that because our region prioritizes food, there's generally more flexibility on the menus,” she said. “And, the ability to share recipes is easier.”

In the past, Napa Climate NOW! has hosted vegan and vegetarian dinners and events, but due to COVID, these meet-ups have largely halted.

“We want to do some other things, like maybe create a shared recipe exchange, but we haven't launched any of those other programs yet,” said Day. “And although I stand by the fact that we are lucky to live in a place that values fresh, farm-to-table cuisine and cultivates and caters to a number of diets, I still think we have a long way to go to truly accommodate vegans … Especially full-time vegans.”

Day says she couldn’t find a single all-vegan restaurant in Napa, “And I'd like to think that we'd have more than a few.”

This lack of spots in Napa doesn’t necessarily mean the trend won’t catch on, though. According to Nielsen data, sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products grew 53 percent over the last two years, and in 2022, plant-based alternative milk accounts for 15.5 percent of all retail milk sales.

Clearly, the dollars are backing plant-based lifestyles, and given California’s history of conscious eating, it isn’t surprising that Napa Valley could soon be ushered into the mix. Just over the county line in Sonoma is Miyoko’s Creamery, which was founded in 2014 with the mission of making it a whole lot easier to go vegan while still enjoying milk-based products. Now, Miyoko’s is one of the top vegan cheesemakers in the world.

“When Miyoko’s Creamery started, our purpose was to show the world how absolutely amazing vegan cheese could be,” said Michelle Ferguson, VP of marketing for Miyoko’s. “Artisan vegan cheese, carefully crafted, using organic plant milks and time-honored cheesemaking techniques are fit to grace any cheeseboard … By giving people high-quality vegan cheeses, we make it easier to make a change.”

Miyoko’s cheeses are offered at many local wineries including Domaine Carneros, which has a vegan pairing so “you can get the full experience without sacrifice.”

“To put simply, every little bit counts,” said Ferguson. “The less animal dairy products consumed, the lower your individual impact and the lower the industry demand gets … The more we use our dollars towards vegan, sustainable purchases, the more we can shift the industry and make an impact for our planet.”

