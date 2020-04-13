Napa County chefs at Home: Lissa Doumeni and Spaghettini with tuna and V8

Start a large pot of water to boil. Once the water comes to a boil add the salt and then the spaghettini and stir in, cook for the amount of time recommended on the package. While you are waiting for the water to boil, start the sauce. In a large sauté pan add the oil and garlic and sauté over a medium heat until you begin to smell the garlic then add the onion and chili flakes and sauté a couple of minutes or until the onions just starting to turn translucent. Then add the celery and cook another minute. Add the V8 and bring to a simmer then add the remaining ingredients and simmer until the pasta is done.