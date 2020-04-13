Napa County chefs at Home: Lissa Doumeni and Spaghettini with tuna and V8

In response to our question, what are chefs cooking at home these days, Lissa Doumeni provided this recipe.
Doumeni and her husband, Hiro Sone, ran the popular, Michelin-starred St. Helena restaurant, Terra, for 30 years until it closed in 2018.
Doumeni wrote: “When we came home from the restaurant we were always hungry and inevitably there was nothing in the fridge. This dish came about from one of those nights. We have a well stocked pantry and we have most of the ingredients for this like pasta and tuna, but if one of the other ingredients is missing no big deal it is still delicious.”
Spaghettini with tuna and V8
Serves 4.
1 pound spaghettini
3 Tbsp. salt
3 Tbsp. olive oil
2 cloves garlic minced
1 small onion chopped
Pinch red chili flakes
1 stalk celery chopped (1/2 cup)
1 can V8 (spicy of you like)
1 can Tuna in oil, solid white the best you can find, not drained
2 Tbsp. capers
1/3 cup olives, green or Kalamata coarsely chopped
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil, best quality
Start a large pot of water to boil. Once the water comes to a boil add the salt and then the spaghettini and stir in, cook for the amount of time recommended on the package. While you are waiting for the water to boil, start the sauce. In a large sauté pan add the oil and garlic and sauté over a medium heat until you begin to smell the garlic then add the onion and chili flakes and sauté a couple of minutes or until the onions just starting to turn translucent. Then add the celery and cook another minute. Add the V8 and bring to a simmer then add the remaining ingredients and simmer until the pasta is done.
Reserve about a ½ cup of the pasta water then strain the pasta and add to the sauté pan. Add the reserved pasta water and cook together over medium high heat for a couple of minutes to let the pasta absorb the sauce. Serve the pasta in warm shallow bowls and drizzle a tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil over each plate of pasta.
