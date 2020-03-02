Napa couple celebrates the seasons

One might call their various life stages “seasons,” as in the French name of their primary Napa business, La Saison. It serves as both a reference to seasonal foods and a series of pivotal life moments and connections that led Natalie and Jon to each other and their culinary endeavors, which also include Nappalachia and Napa Valley Provisions.

Natalie is a believer in connecting the dots, that everything happens for a reason, all in due time. While a second grader growing up in Connecticut, she recalled a classmate who moved from the Napa Valley, and from that moment on, she knew she wanted to be here.

She also recounted the story of a classmate in her private, girls’ high school, whose family owned a restaurant in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts. During her junior and senior years of high school, Natalie’s interest in cooking and food blossomed, so she worked at the restaurant as an apprentice. These two childhood friends influenced her so much that she decided instead of going to a traditional college or university, she would become her school’s first graduate to attend a trade school. However, it was not just any trade school, but upstate New York’s The Culinary Institute of America (CIA) in Hyde Park, where she flourished as the president of the wine society. It was also at the CIA where she met Jon, a culinary arts student, who graduated in 2003. Between 2003 and 2005, Natalie and Jon continued to date in spite of the distance that separated the two.