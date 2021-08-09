Napa Farmers Market: A pickle-making primer

For many years I made pickles for both personal consumption and as gifts. I probably got my taste for pickles growing up in the Chicago area as restaurants at that time often served a relish tray that featured pickles. Kosher dill pickles were always on the table of any good Jewish deli and who could ever forget the pickles that came with a White Castle slider or graced a Chicago-style hot dog.
Recipes for making pickles can be both complex and simple. When it comes to making pickles, I follow the KISS Principle (Keep it Simple Stupid). You won’t find me fermenting anything, following a recipe that takes more than 24 hours or calls for ingredients not readily available.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
I stopped making pickles a few years ago. I guess you could say I was pickled out. Then, a while ago, I realized I was almost out of bread & butter pickles, so I had to decide. Do I start pickling again or do I buy someone else’s pickles? I still have all the necessary canning equipment including many jars. I also have the ingredients needed for bread & butter pickles except for the fresh vegetables: pickling cucumbers, onions, and bell peppers.
Where to go to find pickling cucumbers, onions, and bell peppers? Of course, the answer is Napa Farmers Market. Pickling cucumbers, red onions and red bell peppers can be found at Avila Farms. The Patch has red and white onions and yellow and orange peppers. Esquivel Farms has yellow and red peppers, red onions, and regular cucumbers.
There are substitutes for some of the ingredients but as you can imagine, some substitutes will affect flavor. Pickling cucumbers are shorter and bigger around than slicing cucumbers. They are bred to have thinner skins and black spines so the pickled product will look better.
Red onions are best suited for pickling because of their milder flavor. You can use white or yellow onions but they both have much sharper, more potent onion flavors. Kosher salt can be substituted for pickling salt as both are pure and without the non-caking additives found in table salt.
The main difference between apple cider vinegar and white vinegar is the flavor. Apple cider vinegar has a sweeter, more mellow flavor with hints of fruitiness while white vinegar has a tarter flavor. In addition to bell peppers, jalapeno or banana peppers can be added as well as a few garlic cloves.
The spices are standard for bread & butter pickles. I’ve never made substitutes, but I have added hot curry powder to really spice it up. If you’re adventuresome try adding chile flakes or a whole dried chile, mace, coriander, or black peppercorns.
If you don’t want to make your own pickles, then stop by Golden State Pickle Works at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturdays and check out their selection of pickles and other fermented products.
Bread and Butter Pickles
Makes 3 to 4 quarts or 6 to 8 pints.
4 lbs. pickling cucumbers (4 to 5 inches long, thinly sliced)
2 large red onions, thinly sliced
2 large red, yellow, or orange bell peppers
½ cup pickling salt (or Kosher salt)
4 cups apple cider vinegar
4 cups dark brown sugar
2 tsp. turmeric or allspice
2 tbsp. mustard seed
2 tsp. celery seed
1 tsp. ground cloves
Slice vegetables no thinner than one-quarter inch. A chef’s knife can be used but this is a job for a mandolin.
Place thinly sliced cucumbers, onions and peppers in a large bowl and sprinkle with the pickling salt. Place a weighted lid on top and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.
Place vegetables in a large colander and rinse thoroughly with cold water.
Place the remaining ingredients in a large stockpot and bring just to the boiling point. Add vegetables gradually with very little stirring. Heat to scalding but do not boil.
Pour the vegetables into hot sterile canning jars. Seal with a lid and band and place in a boiling water bath for 15 minutes.
Remove the jars and allow to cool. If you hear a popping sound it means the jar is properly sealed. Just to make sure, tap the top of each jar. It should be firm.
Photos: Fresh Vegetables at the Napa Farmers Market
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…
David Layland is a past president of the Napa Farmers Market board.
Find the market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) on Saturday and Tuesday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon.