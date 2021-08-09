Napa Farmers Market: A pickle-making primer

For many years I made pickles for both personal consumption and as gifts. I probably got my taste for pickles growing up in the Chicago area as restaurants at that time often served a relish tray that featured pickles. Kosher dill pickles were always on the table of any good Jewish deli and who could ever forget the pickles that came with a White Castle slider or graced a Chicago-style hot dog.

Recipes for making pickles can be both complex and simple. When it comes to making pickles, I follow the KISS Principle (Keep it Simple Stupid). You won’t find me fermenting anything, following a recipe that takes more than 24 hours or calls for ingredients not readily available.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

I stopped making pickles a few years ago. I guess you could say I was pickled out. Then, a while ago, I realized I was almost out of bread & butter pickles, so I had to decide. Do I start pickling again or do I buy someone else’s pickles? I still have all the necessary canning equipment including many jars. I also have the ingredients needed for bread & butter pickles except for the fresh vegetables: pickling cucumbers, onions, and bell peppers.