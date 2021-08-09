 Skip to main content
Napa Farmers Market: A pickle-making primer

Pickles

Pickle ingredients at the Napa Farmers Market 

 Marilyn O'Connell photos

For many years I made pickles for both personal consumption and as gifts. I probably got my taste for pickles growing up in the Chicago area as restaurants at that time often served a relish tray that featured pickles. Kosher dill pickles were always on the table of any good Jewish deli and who could ever forget the pickles that came with a White Castle slider or graced a Chicago-style hot dog.

Recipes for making pickles can be both complex and simple. When it comes to making pickles, I follow the KISS Principle (Keep it Simple Stupid). You won’t find me fermenting anything, following a recipe that takes more than 24 hours or calls for ingredients not readily available.

I stopped making pickles a few years ago. I guess you could say I was pickled out. Then, a while ago, I realized I was almost out of bread & butter pickles, so I had to decide. Do I start pickling again or do I buy someone else’s pickles? I still have all the necessary canning equipment including many jars. I also have the ingredients needed for bread & butter pickles except for the fresh vegetables: pickling cucumbers, onions, and bell peppers.

Where to go to find pickling cucumbers, onions, and bell peppers? Of course, the answer is Napa Farmers Market. Pickling cucumbers, red onions and red bell peppers can be found at Avila Farms. The Patch has red and white onions and yellow and orange peppers. Esquivel Farms has yellow and red peppers, red onions, and regular cucumbers.

There are substitutes for some of the ingredients but as you can imagine, some substitutes will affect flavor. Pickling cucumbers are shorter and bigger around than slicing cucumbers. They are bred to have thinner skins and black spines so the pickled product will look better.

Red onions are best suited for pickling because of their milder flavor. You can use white or yellow onions but they both have much sharper, more potent onion flavors. Kosher salt can be substituted for pickling salt as both are pure and without the non-caking additives found in table salt.

The main difference between apple cider vinegar and white vinegar is the flavor. Apple cider vinegar has a sweeter, more mellow flavor with hints of fruitiness while white vinegar has a tarter flavor. In addition to bell peppers, jalapeno or banana peppers can be added as well as a few garlic cloves.

The spices are standard for bread & butter pickles. I’ve never made substitutes, but I have added hot curry powder to really spice it up. If you’re adventuresome try adding chile flakes or a whole dried chile, mace, coriander, or black peppercorns.

If you don’t want to make your own pickles, then stop by Golden State Pickle Works at the Napa Farmers Market on Saturdays and check out their selection of pickles and other fermented products.

Bread and Butter Pickles

Makes 3 to 4 quarts or 6 to 8 pints.

4 lbs. pickling cucumbers (4 to 5 inches long, thinly sliced)

2 large red onions, thinly sliced

2 large red, yellow, or orange bell peppers

½ cup pickling salt (or Kosher salt)

4 cups apple cider vinegar

4 cups dark brown sugar

2 tsp. turmeric or allspice

2 tbsp. mustard seed

2 tsp. celery seed

1 tsp. ground cloves

Slice vegetables no thinner than one-quarter inch. A chef’s knife can be used but this is a job for a mandolin.

Place thinly sliced cucumbers, onions and peppers in a large bowl and sprinkle with the pickling salt. Place a weighted lid on top and refrigerate for at least 8 hours.

Place vegetables in a large colander and rinse thoroughly with cold water.

Place the remaining ingredients in a large stockpot and bring just to the boiling point. Add vegetables gradually with very little stirring. Heat to scalding but do not boil.

Pour the vegetables into hot sterile canning jars. Seal with a lid and band and place in a boiling water bath for 15 minutes.

Remove the jars and allow to cool. If you hear a popping sound it means the jar is properly sealed. Just to make sure, tap the top of each jar. It should be firm.

David Layland is a past president of the Napa Farmers Market board.

Find the market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) on Saturday and Tuesday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Five ways to enhance your child's development

