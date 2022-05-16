Napa Farmers Market: A shepherd's story

Part of the Napa Farmers Market’s mission is to support local farmers, preserve the environment and connect community partners. Every week you can walk to the Napa Farmers Market’s downtown location and see this mission being met, but it can also be seen in adjacent community partners.

As a native son of native son of Napa and shepherd by trade, I would like to ask you a few questions: What is your relationship to the grasslands you inhabit? Does it feed you? Do you feed it? Does it endanger you? Do you endanger it?

Before, around, and in the vineyards, Napa is predominantly a grassland (oak savanna). Why does this matter? Let me tell you who I am and how it has come to matter so much to me.

I was born in Napa and now live next to Carine and Robert Hines of Sun Tracker Farm in the Capay Valley (Guinda, California). I came back to Napa with 250 sheep and three dogs, where my partner, Shannon, and I operate a grazing service with sheep (and sometimes goats). This is our business, Perennial Grazing. We provide grazing services for fire safety, ecological goals, and crop system management, such as grazing in vineyards to harvest cover crops and grasses.

In the winter the sheep can clean directly under the dormant vines and provide an alternative to using cancerous glyphosate (roundup) or costly hours weed whacking under the vines -- all while adding to soil fertility and the soil’s ability to retain water (equivalent to one-half of a ton of compost per acre).

Shannon and I travel with the sheep from job to job. The ancient practice of following the livestock is called transhumance.

Shepherding includes a great deal of ecology and stewardship. It is a job that is an entire mode of life. The central feeling of this mode is engagement. The growth and health of the dogs, sheep, grasses and the soil beneath all of it is tied in with our own well-being and our dependence on each other.

We pull foxtails from the paws of our dogs, sometimes with the help of a partner. We pull lambs from the birth canal of the moms when it is presented in a poor position. Shoulder-length gloves help in this. We hesitate to pull weeds from the pasture, trusting that the sheep will be drawn to these plants. The tap root helps in this, drawing up minerals from the soil into the foliage of the weed, which the sheep develop a taste for.

Alongside engagement, this mode of life helped me cultivate humility. It is never about outsmarting, just facilitating the relationship between the sheep and the land, after all grasslands and herbivores co-evolved.

With that in mind, how do we, who love Napa so much, want to care for our grasslands?

Shannon and I were evacuated from our home numerous times in the past few years due to fire danger and we lost equipment on our ranch due to fire. Last year, we rushed to free our sheep and dog from an actively burning field.

All these experiences solidify our passion and satisfaction in helping wineries, farms and private landowners protect their properties from fire danger while building soil and balancing the ecosystem. Despite the fire danger a hillside of scrub and grass can represent, we always encourage people to look at it with a loving and optimistic eye.

Stewarding these hillsides and their grasses allows us to also participate in the food system. We produce nutrient dense grass-fed lamb from the very fibers of this fire-prone landscape. When we can stop to reflect on all this, it feels miraculous to hand off some of our lamb to the families, chefs and shops who support us.

Adapting to climate change can mean turning to new, and simultaneously ancient, human techniques to manage our grasslands, support a healthy ecosystem and protect our community.