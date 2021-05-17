Napa Farmers Market: A vegan lifestyle can taste as good as it feels

Growing up in the kitchen and becoming vegan for the past three years has made food central to my identity. At the root, being vegan is about my interconnectedness to all beings, ethically consuming plant-based foods, ancestral healing, and reducing my carbon footprint, among other reasons.

I love venturing out to find vegan food at familiar places or new restaurants. I'm proud to say that our Napa Farmers Market has food options for all dietary needs, including a wide selection of specialty vegan foods in addition to seasonal fruit and vegetables.

Regardless of whether or not that you are vegan, I hope to inspire you to eat more of Mother Earth's food from local sources. I'm going to highlight some of my favorite vegan options, which I'll use to create walnut-mushroom "meat" filling lettuce tacos paired with appetizers and dessert.

Traditionally, in my Mexican family and culture, tacos are made with corn tortillas, but I'll be using lettuce for the base as it's this month's seasonal vegetable. While nothing beats my mamá’s tacos de frijoles (beans), I love remaking them with new forms and ingredients. Let's begin!