Napa Farmers Market: A vegan lifestyle can taste as good as it feels

Growing up in the kitchen and becoming vegan for the past three years has made food central to my identity. At the root, being vegan is about my interconnectedness to all beings, ethically consuming plant-based foods, ancestral healing, and reducing my carbon footprint, among other reasons.
I love venturing out to find vegan food at familiar places or new restaurants. I'm proud to say that our Napa Farmers Market has food options for all dietary needs, including a wide selection of specialty vegan foods in addition to seasonal fruit and vegetables.
Regardless of whether or not that you are vegan, I hope to inspire you to eat more of Mother Earth's food from local sources. I'm going to highlight some of my favorite vegan options, which I'll use to create walnut-mushroom "meat" filling lettuce tacos paired with appetizers and dessert.
Traditionally, in my Mexican family and culture, tacos are made with corn tortillas, but I'll be using lettuce for the base as it's this month's seasonal vegetable. While nothing beats my mamá’s tacos de frijoles (beans), I love remaking them with new forms and ingredients. Let's begin!
At Esquivel Farms or another grower, grab a romaine lettuce heart, avocados, tomatoes, garlic, and onions. If you prefer pickled onions, you will love Golden State Pickle Works. Our taco filling will consist of two protein-rich foods: walnuts (J & J Ramos Farms) and mushrooms (Far West Fungi). Cooking oil can be found at Atlas Peak Olive Oil. Of course, add or omit to your taste.
Now that we have the taco ingredients let's move onto appetizers and dessert.
Depending on your preference, we have several appetizer choices. Cocina Milonga offers Roasted Veggie empanadas filled with greens, garbanzos, and eggplant for a heartier option.
Whereas if you prefer dip options for chips or on a slice of Sprouted Quinoa & Khorasan by West Won Bread, check out KassyKate Foods (butternut squash tahini), Roti (chutney sauces), or JuJu's Mediterranean Kitchen (hummus). If you wish to top your tacos, pick up salsa from Mi Fiesta Catering Company or make your own from fresh ingredients like tomatoes, chiles, cilantro and onion.
Lastly, my favorite part of every meal: dessert. For a cold treat, I recommend coconut or piña colada flavors from It's Always Sunny Sorbet. However, if you're craving pastries, stop by Monday Bakery (sweet potato oat flour muffin), Sweet Linda Lou's (fruit pies), or D.R.E.A.M. Doughnuts (GSC flavor). If you prefer nature's sweetness, I recommend any variety of dates from the Jewel Date Company or this month's seasonal fruit of cherries from Hamlow Farms.
After it's blended and seasoned, the walnut-mushroom filling can be cooked or enjoyed raw. These tacos do not require much time to prepare and fuel our bodies with wholesome nutrition. Eat as many tacos as you'd like or turn this meal into a big salad. The filling is versatile and can be customized to your taste buds.
For example, if you love potatoes, add them and if you don’t like mushrooms, swap them out for lentils. If you don’t have a food processor, finely mince. I encourage you to use the ingredients you have available and be creative. While the recipe adapted below from Sweet Simple Vegan calls for tortillas, swap them out for romaine lettuce! ¡Buen provecho!
Walnut “Meat” Tacos
1 cup unsalted walnuts, soaked in lukewarm water for 20 minutes
1/3 cup diced yellow onion
4 garlic cloves, finely minced
1/3 + 1/4 cup water, divided
10 ounces brown mushrooms, washed
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/2 tablespoon tomato paste
1/2 tablespoon tamari
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke (optional but recommended)
1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro
Salt and pepper, to taste
Fresh lime juice, as desired
For the tacos:
Corn tortillas
Avocado Tahini dressing
Diced tomatoes
Diced red onions
Diced avocado
Pickled onions (optional)
Soak walnuts in lukewarm water for 20 minutes to soften. Drain and set aside.
In a medium nonstick pan over medium heat, sauté onions and garlic along with 2-3 tablespoons of water or use oil if you prefer.
Cook, stirring often, until the onions are translucent, and the garlic is fragrant, about 3-4 minutes. Add 2-3 more tablespoons of water as needed to prevent burning.
Combine walnuts and mushrooms in a food processor and pulse until they have broken down into a meat crumble-like texture. Add them to the pan along with the cumin, chili powder, tomato paste, soy sauce, oregano, liquid smoke, and 1/4 cup of water.
Mix everything together until well combined. Cook the mixture for 8 minutes, or until it begins to brown, and the mushrooms soften. If you would like it moister, add a few additional tablespoons of water as desired.
Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper as desired. Mix through the cilantro plus lime juice to taste. Assemble your tacos as desired and enjoy!
Karla Enedina Gómez-Pelayo is a board member for Napa Farmers Market.
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, on Saturday (year-round) and Tuesday (April to December), from 8 a.m. to noon. Face coverings are required for entry (no exemptions) for everyone over 2 years old. Check www.napafarmersmarket.org for and follow the Napa Farmers Market on social media for updates.