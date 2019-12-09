* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Curtis Strohl is the general manager of B Cellars and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.

Donate to the Napa Farmers Market before Dec. 31 on napavalleygiveguide.org and 100 percent of your donation will go to the Market Match program. Market Match helps low-income families purchase nutritious produce at the Napa Farmers Market by doubling their CalFresh (food stamp) dollars.

The Napa Farmers Market takes place in the parking lot of the South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive. The market is open Saturdays year-round and on Tuesdays, April through September, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, to sign up for its newsletter or donate to the market, visit napafarmersmarket.org.