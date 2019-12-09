When I’m not shopping at the Napa Farmers Market, you can usually find me at the winery. I manage one of our local Napa Valley wineries, and in my line of work, we tend to talk a lot about balance. We’ll say that a wine has “good balance” or “a balanced palate.”
Balance in a wine can be pretty subjective, of course, but on the whole, it simply means that, most of the time, a well-made wine should not have too much or too little of any one flavor component. Just the right amount of fruit. Just the right amount of acidity, power, tannin, you name it.
I find that this idea of balance helps when crafting a dinner menu, too. A good meal will balance rich flavors with fresh, crisp flavors.
As we move into the winter months, and especially into the holidays, we often gravitate toward rich dishes that meet our expectation for celebrations. For many of us, these dishes are part of our heritage. They tend to come from parts of the world where winter meant surviving on preserved ingredients such as cheese or on available meats such as game. Plus, of course, lots of potatoes.
Our local climate, however, delivers fresh produce all year long, so we can balance traditional holiday fare with dishes that are fresh and crisp, lighter and more delicate.
A walk through the Napa Farmers Market at this time of year reveals beautiful lettuces, greens for cooking, crisp and bitter radishes and endives, persimmons, mushrooms and, of course, citrus. Any of these ingredients can brighten up a plate and add delicious balance to your winter dinners.
My wife and I recently brightened our Thanksgiving table with a few fresh and local touches to complement the traditional turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes. We started the celebration with raw shucked oysters and a mignonette sauce and a bottle of sparkling wine. Alongside the traditional main course, we steamed some fresh mushrooms and served a simple butter lettuce salad with a vinaigrette.
Big traditional spreads are, for many of us, a holiday staple. These hearty meals help us celebrate the season and mark the passing of another year. But if you shop the Napa Farmers Market in winter, you will discover an abundance of fresh produce that provides a welcome balance to richer foods.
And when it rains, remember this: There is no such thing as bad weather, only improper clothing. Bundle up. Bring an umbrella. The farmers are there rain or shine, and you will love what they bring for your table.
Raw Oysters with Pinot Gris Mignonette
My wife and I absolutely love raw oysters. (Order them in advance from the seafood vendors at the Napa Farmers Market.) The vinaigrette for the salad can be made using the mignonette as a base — a little two-for-one prep step.
Crushed ice
Fresh oysters
1 lemon, quartered
Mignonette:
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons Pinot Gris (or Pinot Grigio or a light, crisp white wine)
1 shallot, minced
1 sprig fresh tarragon, chopped
1 tablespoon wine vinegar
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Mixed lettuces
Make the mignonette by combining the wine, shallot, tarragon and vinegar in a small bowl or jar. Squeeze one lemon quarter into this mixture. Shake or whisk. Pour half of this into a small ramekin and serve with the oysters. Reserve the other half for the salad dressing.
Cover a tray or platter with crushed ice. Shuck the oysters and arrange in a circular pattern around the tray or platter. Pour the mignonette into a small ramekin and place in the center. Accompany the mignonette with a small spoon.
Add Dijon mustard to the reserved mignonette and whisk well. Add olive oil and whisk until the mixture emulsifies. Serve with a simple salad of mixed lettuces.
Curtis Strohl is the general manager of B Cellars and on the board of directors of the Napa Farmers Market.
