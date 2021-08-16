Napa Farmers Market: BYO (Bring Your Own) bag to the market

There is nothing like the smell of fresh tomatoes. Wrapped in plastic. Sitting on a shelf inside a fluorescent-lit store alongside a slew of other plastic-smothered produce.
As we exit Plastic Free July, I know many people are continuing their efforts to reduce plastic consumption through more sustainable purchasing choices and habits. What better way than to shop at the Napa Farmers Market?
Buying my groceries there always gives me a feeling of joy, because I am meeting the farmers (or those who work 1:1 with the farmers), making connections with our neighbors, and supporting someone’s family rather than a giant corporation. Not only do fruit and vegetables from a local vendor taste better, but they are better — for the environment and for the local economy.
Did you know it is estimated that we eat/drink/breathe a credit card’s worth of plastic every week? This statistic came out in 2019. (Don’t believe me? Check out the World Wildlife Fund report on it.)
I love getting to choose whether plastic touches what I plan to put in my mouth. My weekly trips to the market always include stops at a few (okay, more than a few) booths to pick up beautiful, delicious-smelling fruits and vegetables — sans any plastic.
I find solace roaming the aisles in the open air, carrying my reusable bags, and choosing what I need for the week. And when I go with no meal plan in mind -- watch out, Market.
We all have heard of microplastics and their impact on the environment and our systems. And hopefully most of us know that soft/flexible plastic is impossible to be recycled (and is not recyclable in your blue curbside cart — so please don’t put it in there!) and needs to be landfilled. Being able to shop without worrying about my plastic consumption is another win.
Every choice we make — especially when it comes to using our money to tell businesses what we want — has an impact on our local (and global) environment, economy, and food production systems.
The next time you go to the Napa Farmers Market, remember to grab some of those reusable bags from the back of your car (we all have that giant collection) and support some local businesses in your quest to think global, and act local.
Tomato Pesto
Serves 8
This recipe is adapted from EatFresh.org, an online recipe and nutrition resource developed for CalFresh eligible individuals and families, and an excellent tool for anyone interested in eating healthier on a budget.
4 cups tomatoes, peeled, seeded, and coarsely chopped
30 fresh large basil leaves
4 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
5 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil1 cup parmesan cheese*, freshly grated (*See Vegan Parmesan recipe for a dairy-free option)
Salt & black pepper to taste
Combine the tomatoes, basil, vinegar, garlic, and olive oil in a blender and puree until smooth.
Add the cheese and blend briefly just to mix. Transfer to a bowl and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper to taste.
Vegan Parmesan
Yields about ¾ cup
½ cup hemp seeds
¼ cup nutritional yeast
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon fine sea salt, to taste
Stir together the ingredients in a bowl or jar until they are evenly dispersed. Taste, and add more salt for more intense flavor.
Store this vegan Parmesan in an airtight container at room temperature for up to three months.
Kendra Bruno is a waste prevention specialist for the city of Napa's recycling division.
Find the market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) on Saturday and Tuesday, rain or shine, from 8 a.m. to noon. For details visit: napafarmersmarket.org.