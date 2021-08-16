Napa Farmers Market: BYO (Bring Your Own) bag to the market

There is nothing like the smell of fresh tomatoes. Wrapped in plastic. Sitting on a shelf inside a fluorescent-lit store alongside a slew of other plastic-smothered produce.

As we exit Plastic Free July, I know many people are continuing their efforts to reduce plastic consumption through more sustainable purchasing choices and habits. What better way than to shop at the Napa Farmers Market?

Buying my groceries there always gives me a feeling of joy, because I am meeting the farmers (or those who work 1:1 with the farmers), making connections with our neighbors, and supporting someone’s family rather than a giant corporation. Not only do fruit and vegetables from a local vendor taste better, but they are better — for the environment and for the local economy.

Did you know it is estimated that we eat/drink/breathe a credit card’s worth of plastic every week? This statistic came out in 2019. (Don’t believe me? Check out the World Wildlife Fund report on it.)

I love getting to choose whether plastic touches what I plan to put in my mouth. My weekly trips to the market always include stops at a few (okay, more than a few) booths to pick up beautiful, delicious-smelling fruits and vegetables — sans any plastic.