 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Napa Farmers Market: Celebrating resiliency for farmers markets
Napa Farmers Market

Napa Farmers Market: Celebrating resiliency for farmers markets

{{featured_button_text}}
farmers market

National Farmers Market Week is Aug. 1 to 7. 

 Submitted photo

The Napa Farmers Market joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating the 22nd annual National Farmers Market Week Aug. 1 to 7. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in our local food systems and in developing local resilience as hubs for community connection.

Though 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic presented an ever-changing list of demands and challenges, many of those struggles put a spotlight on farmers markets as some of the few places unaffected by food shortages and showcased how these markets consistently provided an outdoor environment where customers felt safe.

The Napa Farmers Market was no exception to the challenges and benefits. While we juggled meeting and adapting to the demands of COVID-19, we also worked quickly with the support of local government and business partners to remain open without interruption during multiple new locations (a grand total of four spots in 2020). Despite our tour around the Napa, our customer counts have been higher than ever with more than 80,000 customer visits in 2020.

In addition to soaring customer counts, we’ve also been able to provide more food assistance than ever before. In 2020 alone, we provided $65,155 in food assistance dollars for programs like CalFresh Market Match (which doubles CalFresh food benefits for low-income households) and our newest program, Fruit and Veggie Bucks, through our partnership with Puertas Abiertas to support low-income Latinx families. Programs like Shopping for the Homeless Shelter and Farmers Market to Food Bank donations are part of day-to-day operations.

Last year the Napa Farmers Market donated more than 33,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables to the Napa Valley Food Bank and other organizations providing local food assistance.

Not only was the Napa Farmers Market a consistently safe environment to find your local produce, specialty food and artisanal items during the pandemic, but many customers felt it was their only remaining “normal” space.

One of the many joys of shopping at the Napa Farmers Market has always been buying your goods directly from the person who grew or made them. While the "frills and thrills" of additional things like entertainment and seating were not possible during the pandemic, that bond with your local farmer or baker was never lost.

As we begin to move forward and look beyond the pandemic, we need your continued support to show up and shop with our collection of local farmers, specialty food and artisan vendors. They depend on dedicated shoppers as a lifeline to their business, filling a vital role to move their goods from field to plate. So, as we ease into what life was like pre-COVID, and now that many people are feeling safe enough to return to indoor activities, we hope the bonds and sense of community cultivated at the Napa Farmers Market keep Napa residents shopping “inside” our market aisles.

National Farmers Market Week is a time to celebrate the Napa Farmers Market as a safe place that connects our community to healthy, sustainably grown food. Show your support by shopping with us on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 1100 West St., Napa.

And please vote for the Napa Farmers Market in American Farmland Trust’s 2021 Farmers Market Celebration. The market receiving the most votes nationwide will win $2,500 and the title of “Best Farmers Market in the U.S.A.” Cast your vote now at www.markets.farmland.org/market/napa-farmers-market/.

The Golden State produces a third of the nation's fruit and vegetables which are vital countrywide. However, this year, drought has brought California's farming industry to its knees. California Farmers Union Vice President George Davis, who runs his own farm in Sonoma County, has experienced first-hand the devastating toll drought can take. Source by: Stringr

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Mimi Adams is market manager for the Napa Farmers Market.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the man who turned his garage into a free school for migrants

Satisfy your cravings

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Freshly Picked

Freshly Picked

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News