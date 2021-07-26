Napa Farmers Market: Celebrating resiliency for farmers markets

Last year the Napa Farmers Market donated more than 33,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables to the Napa Valley Food Bank and other organizations providing local food assistance.

Not only was the Napa Farmers Market a consistently safe environment to find your local produce, specialty food and artisanal items during the pandemic, but many customers felt it was their only remaining “normal” space.

One of the many joys of shopping at the Napa Farmers Market has always been buying your goods directly from the person who grew or made them. While the "frills and thrills" of additional things like entertainment and seating were not possible during the pandemic, that bond with your local farmer or baker was never lost.

As we begin to move forward and look beyond the pandemic, we need your continued support to show up and shop with our collection of local farmers, specialty food and artisan vendors. They depend on dedicated shoppers as a lifeline to their business, filling a vital role to move their goods from field to plate. So, as we ease into what life was like pre-COVID, and now that many people are feeling safe enough to return to indoor activities, we hope the bonds and sense of community cultivated at the Napa Farmers Market keep Napa residents shopping “inside” our market aisles.