Napa Farmers Market: Celebrating resiliency for farmers markets

The Napa Farmers Market joins farmers markets across the country in celebrating the 22nd annual National Farmers Market Week Aug. 1 to 7. This year, the campaign is centered around the essential role that farmers markets play in our local food systems and in developing local resilience as hubs for community connection.
Though 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic presented an ever-changing list of demands and challenges, many of those struggles put a spotlight on farmers markets as some of the few places unaffected by food shortages and showcased how these markets consistently provided an outdoor environment where customers felt safe.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26
The Napa Farmers Market was no exception to the challenges and benefits. While we juggled meeting and adapting to the demands of COVID-19, we also worked quickly with the support of local government and business partners to remain open without interruption during multiple new locations (a grand total of four spots in 2020). Despite our tour around the Napa, our customer counts have been higher than ever with more than 80,000 customer visits in 2020.
In addition to soaring customer counts, we’ve also been able to provide more food assistance than ever before. In 2020 alone, we provided $65,155 in food assistance dollars for programs like CalFresh Market Match (which doubles CalFresh food benefits for low-income households) and our newest program, Fruit and Veggie Bucks, through our partnership with Puertas Abiertas to support low-income Latinx families. Programs like Shopping for the Homeless Shelter and Farmers Market to Food Bank donations are part of day-to-day operations.
Last year the Napa Farmers Market donated more than 33,500 pounds of fruits and vegetables to the Napa Valley Food Bank and other organizations providing local food assistance.
Not only was the Napa Farmers Market a consistently safe environment to find your local produce, specialty food and artisanal items during the pandemic, but many customers felt it was their only remaining “normal” space.
One of the many joys of shopping at the Napa Farmers Market has always been buying your goods directly from the person who grew or made them. While the "frills and thrills" of additional things like entertainment and seating were not possible during the pandemic, that bond with your local farmer or baker was never lost.
As we begin to move forward and look beyond the pandemic, we need your continued support to show up and shop with our collection of local farmers, specialty food and artisan vendors. They depend on dedicated shoppers as a lifeline to their business, filling a vital role to move their goods from field to plate. So, as we ease into what life was like pre-COVID, and now that many people are feeling safe enough to return to indoor activities, we hope the bonds and sense of community cultivated at the Napa Farmers Market keep Napa residents shopping “inside” our market aisles.
National Farmers Market Week is a time to celebrate the Napa Farmers Market as a safe place that connects our community to healthy, sustainably grown food. Show your support by shopping with us on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 1100 West St., Napa.
And please vote for the Napa Farmers Market in American Farmland Trust’s 2021 Farmers Market Celebration. The market receiving the most votes nationwide will win $2,500 and the title of “Best Farmers Market in the U.S.A.” Cast your vote now at www.markets.farmland.org/market/napa-farmers-market/.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 3 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Like to dance? Napan plans to open dance hall (and wine tasting bar) in downtown Napa.
Homeowners at Calistoga Ranch resort have filed a lawsuit against Auberge Resorts for failing to provide adequate coverage for losses sustaine…
A Napa shopping center on busy Jefferson Street is for sale. The asking price? A cool $3.5 million.
City officials say Chick-fil-A has been dropped as a tenant in a proposed Napa shopping center; opponents cheer abrupt move.
Napan Dan Knego can see art where others only see junk. And it's on display in his front yard.
A Napa-based naturopathic doctor is the first person in the United States to face charges of offering fake “homeoprophylaxis immunization” cor…
Major wine industry groups are calling on Napa County to explore running its own fire department for rural areas, rather than contracting with…
Napa Valley tourism has rebounded after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted by the state, but the industry hasn't yet recovered from the pandemi…
A Napa man and a Vallejo man have been charged with plotting to blow up the Democratic Party’s headquarters in the state capital, a bombing th…
Nine months ago Crystal Ellis of Napa was homeless and pregnant, living in a tent by the Napa River. Now, everything has changed.
Photos: Fresh fruit you'll find at the Napa Farmers Market
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Farmers Market Produce
Mimi Adams is market manager for the Napa Farmers Market.