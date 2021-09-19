Napa Farmers Market: Channa Ranch comes to the Market

Sean began his career as a chef and worked at fine dining establishments in San Francisco and New York, including La Folie, Kokkari, and Lespinasse. He embraced the growing the farm-to-table movement in the ‘90s, meeting small producers at farmers’ markets, and utilizing their fresh, unique and flavorful products at the restaurant. Sean was inspired by their methods, and how they cared for their land. He ached again to do the growing and not just the cooking.

At long last, Sean has made his dream come true. While he maintains a fulltime job as culinary director, his other fulltime job is raising livestock and poultry on his eight-acre property in Capay Valley with his partner, Vionica Zhang (who also runs Vio Handcrafted Pastries).

At Channa Ranch, Sean’s goal is to raise animals bred for their taste and sustainability, and not just their size. He says he chooses heritage pork breeds because they are more flavorful, and because his mission is to maintain the health and viability of the livestock. He also chooses poultry breeds that are excellent foragers and do well in a truly free-range habitat.