Napa Farmers Market: Channa Ranch comes to the Market

The future is the past – particularly when it comes to sustainable farming and ranching practices. Before the advent of feed lots, factory farms and monoculture crops, with their massive inputs of antibiotics and chemical fertilizers and pesticides, we grew our food and animals for their variety, sustainability and nourishment.
In his recent book on the subject, “Animal, Vegetable, Junk,” Mark Bittman details the breakdown of our food system, and its contribution to global warming as well as its negative health impacts. He makes a strong argument that human survival on this planet requires us to learn (again) how to be proper caretakers and stewards of the land and embrace regenerative practices that will not deplete the earth’s soil and finite resources.
With these thoughts in mind, the Napa Farmers Market is thrilled to welcome a new family rancher to the fold starting Saturday, Oct. 2.
Channa Ranch raises heritage breed pigs, poultry, and fowl such as guinea hens and ducks. The owner, Sean Canavan, bought the Yolo County property a few years ago to fulfill his life-long desire to become a farmer.
Born in Germany to a German mother and American father, Sean spent his summers on a dairy farm in the picturesque and unspoiled region of Allgäu in southwest Germany. As a young boy he would wake before sunrise to help the dairy farmer milk the cows. He knew from that point forward that he wanted to become a farmer, but it took him quite a few years to realize that dream.
Sean began his career as a chef and worked at fine dining establishments in San Francisco and New York, including La Folie, Kokkari, and Lespinasse. He embraced the growing the farm-to-table movement in the ‘90s, meeting small producers at farmers’ markets, and utilizing their fresh, unique and flavorful products at the restaurant. Sean was inspired by their methods, and how they cared for their land. He ached again to do the growing and not just the cooking.
At long last, Sean has made his dream come true. While he maintains a fulltime job as culinary director, his other fulltime job is raising livestock and poultry on his eight-acre property in Capay Valley with his partner, Vionica Zhang (who also runs Vio Handcrafted Pastries).
At Channa Ranch, Sean’s goal is to raise animals bred for their taste and sustainability, and not just their size. He says he chooses heritage pork breeds because they are more flavorful, and because his mission is to maintain the health and viability of the livestock. He also chooses poultry breeds that are excellent foragers and do well in a truly free-range habitat.
As proof that life is never easy on a farm or ranch, Sean had aimed to join the market sooner, but an ill-mannered bobcat changed his plans and inventory. Fortunately, though, he still has plenty of delicious products to bring. Please stop by and meet Sean on Oct. 2 and hear about his future offerings like quail and squab.
Personally, I am most excited to try his guinea hens. The guinea hen is a relative of the chicken and partridge, but with more dark meat. Chances are if you are a fan of pheasant, you will like this bird. The breasts can be roasted like chicken, while the legs are most succulent when braised. However, if you want a one-pot meal, here is a recipe that gets the job done.
Herb-Brined Guinea Hen
Recipe adapted from Stephanie Abrams and Francisco Blanco, Rotisserie Georgette, New York, NY
Serves 4
Brine:
20 cups, water divided
10 garlic cloves, peeled
5 rosemary springs, roughly chopped
3 thyme springs, roughly chopped
2 ½ tablespoons light brown sugar
2 tablespoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon peppercorns
One 3 ½ to 4 lb. guinea hen
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
In an 8-quart stock pot, combine 10 cups of the water with the garlic, rosemary, and thyme. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer on low for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the remaining 10 cups water, the sugar, salt, and peppercorns. Let the brine cool completely.
Add the guinea hen to the cooled brine, making sure it’s completely submerged. Refrigerate for at least 24 hours and up to 3 days.
Preheat the oven to 350°, then line a baking sheet with foil and place a rack on top. Remove the hen from the brine and dry completely with paper towels. Truss the legs with butcher’s twine and lay the guinea hen on top of the rack.
Roast until the hen has reached an internal temperature of 145°, approximately 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and raise the temperature to 450°. Let the guinea hen rest outside, while the oven is heating. Rub the butter all over the skin of the bird, then place back in the oven until golden brown and the bird has reached an internal temperature of 165°, another 12 to 15 minutes.
Remove the guinea hen from the oven and let rest for 5 to 7 minutes before carving and serving.
Marilyn O’Connell is board president for the Napa Farmers Market
Find the Napa Farmers Market at 1100 West St. (at Pearl Street) in downtown Napa, site of the former Cinedome Theater. Hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to noon. For details visit: napafarmersmarket.org.
Photos: Connolly Ranch Barn Dedication
The chickens have come home to roost at Connolly Ranch. The working farm and educational ranch in west Napa hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this week to celebrate the completion of its latest addition.
Called the Beckstoffer Grapegrowers Barn, the brand new barn is purely for the birds – chickens, that is.
