Napa Farmers Market: Children at the Market

I am sure many of my customers remember the days when my son Albie was an infant, and I would hand him off to one customer-friend or another during the Napa Farmers Market so that I could get through a rush of sales, and so they could get their dose of baby hugs. Alas, a day where I would hand my child to someone outside of my household seems far off and alien after 13 months of a global pandemic.
As a gathering place that is all about food, friends, health and community, it is only natural that children would also take a large place in the culture of the Napa Farmers Market. In days past, the market would host gaggles of children, be it a group of friends or an afterschool program, who would run up and down the aisles of the market sampling fruit and choosing items on which to spend their pocket money.
At my stand, a farm stand, there are a few types of children shoppers. There is the child that comes every week with one of their parents and silently holds out the bag to help carry produce, and will whisper to their parents what they want to buy because they are too shy to ask me.
There are the sugar babies, i.e. babies in strollers getting covered in smashed strawberries, and there are bread babies, i.e. toddlers strolling the aisles chomping down on a whole loaf of sourdough bread.
Or there is the child that is SO excited to be the one picking produce and handing me their money that they forget to take their change. Perhaps my favorite is the child that walks by my stand and sees something that catches their eye, be it a weird winter squash, a goose egg, or in-shell walnuts.
I can see the glint of curiosity and desire on their face, and I know that they will make their parent come back to the stand to buy it, despite said parent’s protests.
I still see these children at the market, but not as many and certainly not as free to interact with the beautiful dynamic of food, culture, and agriculture at the market. We can no longer hand each other our babies, or bring them to storytime with Hyla, or let them taste the produce they just picked and ask questions about where it comes from.
I can’t help but mourn this additional loss to our children’s upbringing. After all, one of our main goals as sustainable farmers and shoppers is to build a healthier future for our youth, and what better way to do so than to have youth as a core part of our farmers market? It’s by having a kid pick their own weird food at the market, be it a goose egg or a spicy daikon radish, that you get them to learn the diversity of food and where it comes from.
One of the things I most look forward to in a post-pandemic world is the freedom for children to learn and play, everywhere, and especially at the Napa Farmers Market. So, you can be sure that once it is safe, you will find my kid running the aisles of the Napa Farmers Market with other farmers market kids.
In light of children, I’m sharing a recipe that you may think is not for children, but trust me, it is. I may be lucky to have a child who loves to eat vegetables, but it may also be because he has no other choice, or that I cook him vegetable-centered meals that he will like. This recipe is simple, fast, and can be varied with any combination of seasonal produce that you find in your refrigerator. Enjoy!
Crème Fraiche Pasta with Sautéed Vegetables
Serves 3-4 people
1 package of 12 ounce dry short noodles (visit Pasta Poetry at the market for great options)
Crème Fraiche
2 spring onions, chopped thinly, including the green tops
5-6 carrots, sliced diagonally in 3 mm slices
1 bunch of asparagus, chopped into 2-centimeter pieces
½ cup of spring peas
¼ cup of pine nuts
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon brown sugar
Salt
Pepper
Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta in salted water according to package instructions. When pasta is done, drain, return to pot, and mix in a couple of dollops of crème fraiche (as much or as little as you like).
While pasta is cooking, chop and cook vegetables.
Heat olive oil in over medium heat in a large pan or wok. Add onions and carrots and sprinkle with a pinch of salt and brown sugar. Toss and cook 3-5 minutes until carrots are slightly browned and almost soft.
Add asparagus, peas, and pine nuts. Toss and cook for another 3 minutes. I don’t like to overcook my asparagus, so I only cook them long enough to heat them up. Remove from heat, and add salt and pepper to taste.
Mix vegetables with pasta and serve with Parmesan.
Carine Hines is the co-owner of Sun Tracker Farm