Napa Farmers Market: Children at the Market

I can see the glint of curiosity and desire on their face, and I know that they will make their parent come back to the stand to buy it, despite said parent’s protests.

I still see these children at the market, but not as many and certainly not as free to interact with the beautiful dynamic of food, culture, and agriculture at the market. We can no longer hand each other our babies, or bring them to storytime with Hyla, or let them taste the produce they just picked and ask questions about where it comes from.

I can’t help but mourn this additional loss to our children’s upbringing. After all, one of our main goals as sustainable farmers and shoppers is to build a healthier future for our youth, and what better way to do so than to have youth as a core part of our farmers market? It’s by having a kid pick their own weird food at the market, be it a goose egg or a spicy daikon radish, that you get them to learn the diversity of food and where it comes from.

One of the things I most look forward to in a post-pandemic world is the freedom for children to learn and play, everywhere, and especially at the Napa Farmers Market. So, you can be sure that once it is safe, you will find my kid running the aisles of the Napa Farmers Market with other farmers market kids.